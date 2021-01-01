Don't see the need to worry about Alonso going to Bayern - if he prefers them over us at this moment in time, when he knows the move would instantly torch the adoration he has from the Leverkusen fans, when Bayern's leadership is in disarray, and when he's already on course to win two of the trophies available to him in Germany (and has a better chance at the CL with us anyway), then is he the right manager to replace someone like Klopp?



Klopp had his pick of pretty much any club in world football, and we were a significantly less appealing prospect than we are now. If Alonso were to pick Real Madrid, that would be one thing, but the only two advantages I can see Bayern having over us are if he doesn't want to leave Germany and if he prefers the prospect of easy trophies. If that's the case, then he's obviously not the right fit for Liverpool!



I think if we go for him, he goes for us.