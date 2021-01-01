« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 11:39:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:34:01 am
We're paying Thiago £200k a week, his first contract with us.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:34:24 am
So you don't think Jurgen Klopp was one of the best paid managers in the world when we signed him?

I don't think you can compare the CV's of Klopp and Thiago with Alonso though.

Alonso has made a fantastic start to his managerial career but he is still a prospect. An outstanding one at that.

A better example would be Bellingham. Madrid were prepared to pay him Galactico wages from the off. For me, if Bellingham had joined Liverpool he would not have instantly matched the likes of Salah in terms of wages.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 11:42:17 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:39:19 am
I don't think you can compare the CV's of Klopp and Thiago with Alonso though.

Alonso has made a fantastic start to his managerial career but he is still a prospect. An outstanding one at that.

A better example would be Bellingham. Madrid were prepared to pay him Galactico wages from the off. For me, if Bellingham had joined Liverpool he would not have instantly matched the likes of Salah in terms of wages.

Tuchel is on £8mil per year, Klopp is on £15mil per year, he started on £7mil per year in 2015.

Alonso is on around £5mil per year.

Always a twist to try and portray FSG as cheap skates haha.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 11:43:12 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 11:40:55 am
From a Bayern fan forum, can't argue with the logic:



There's literally no logic there
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 11:47:53 am »
From a Bayern fan forum, can't argue with the logic:
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 11:48:01 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 11:37:33 am
Maybe we end up with Tuchel?
Maybe he's who we've been touching up
It's tuchel and go

Let's fucking hope not
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 11:48:39 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:39:19 am
I don't think you can compare the CV's of Klopp and Thiago with Alonso though.

Alonso has made a fantastic start to his managerial career but he is still a prospect. An outstanding one at that.

A better example would be Bellingham. Madrid were prepared to pay him Galactico wages from the off. For me, if Bellingham had joined Liverpool he would not have instantly matched the likes of Salah in terms of wages.
C'mon Al, with your obsessive knowledge of FSG? An infinitely better example - as I've already mentioned - is Billy Beane. A young GM who ripped up the perceived wisdom, massively overachieved with players that fit his system, going on an unprecedented unbeaten streak. As a consequence, Henry offered him a $12.5m salary on a 5-year contract to join the Red Sox, which would have made him (according to the fat actor who played his sidekick in Moneyball) the highest paid manager in MLB history. He was literally a game-changer and the offer reflected that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 12:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:42:17 am
Tuchel is on £8mil per year, Klopp is on £15mil per year, he started on £7mil per year in 2015.

Alonso is on around £5mil per year.

Always a twist to try and portray FSG as cheap skates haha.

Firstly I haven't called FSG tight.

Secondly, Klopp signed a new deal 9 months after he arrived. The perfect example of what Liverpool do. We offer an initial deal and then when someone is successful we reward them pretty much straight away. Klopp arrived on a three-year deal and then was given a 4-year extension after 9 months.

That was for probably the most in-demand manager on the planet.

There is every possibility that another Club will offer Alonso higher wages, a longer contract, more control, or all three. That may or may not affect his thinking.

All I am saying is that Alonso to Liverpool is not a fait accompli and there will be far more for Alonso to think about than which Club he likes the most. The Club may also want to go in another direction.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 12:04:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:22 am
Tuchel is now available next season.  We could do worse
That's true. Roy is available.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 12:07:58 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:48:39 am
C'mon Al, with your obsessive knowledge of FSG? An infinitely better example - as I've already mentioned - is Billy Beane. A young GM who ripped up the perceived wisdom, massively overachieved with players that fit his system, going on an unprecedented unbeaten streak. As a consequence, Henry offered him a $12.5m salary on a 5-year contract to join the Red Sox, which would have made him (according to the fat actor who played his sidekick in Moneyball) the highest paid manager in MLB history. He was literally a game-changer and the offer reflected that.

Look I am on the Xabi train as well but for someone like Beane there is a massive difference to Alonso.

Beane had a very similar philosophy to Henry regarding using numbers and a formula to provide a clear mathematical edge. If you have a mathematical edge then in the long run you are pretty much guaranteed to win.

Alonso is clearly a top coach but he would be up against other top coaches. That is far harder to quantify.   
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 12:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:07:58 pm
Alonso is clearly a top coach but he would be up against other top coaches. That is far harder to quantify.   
Not really if you look at his trajectory over the past 18 months and exactly where he currently has Leverkusen right now. It's exceptional.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 12:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:39:19 am
I don't think you can compare the CV's of Klopp and Thiago with Alonso though.

Alonso has made a fantastic start to his managerial career but he is still a prospect. An outstanding one at that.

A better example would be Bellingham. Madrid were prepared to pay him Galactico wages from the off. For me, if Bellingham had joined Liverpool he would not have instantly matched the likes of Salah in terms of wages.

Well thats quite the moving of a goalpost :D

The Liverpool job, particularly now, is one of the biggest in world football. If/when Xabi Alonso wins the league with Leverkusen, I'm pretty sure we're not going to offer him some derisory amount because he's not experienced. In fact, rather odd to bring up salary at all. We pay top whack. And managers, considering how important they are, don't get paid as much as footballers. £8 million a year is like £150,000 a week. Lovely, but hardly ground-shakingly high. If we want Xabi Alonso and he wants to get paid £10 million a year, for example, I'm pretty sure we'll pay it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 12:41:26 pm »
Bayern arent an issue.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 12:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:25:45 pm
Well thats quite the moving of a goalpost :D

The Liverpool job, particularly now, is one of the biggest in world football. If/when Xabi Alonso wins the league with Leverkusen, I'm pretty sure we're not going to offer him some derisory amount because he's not experienced. In fact, rather odd to bring up salary at all. We pay top whack. And managers, considering how important they are, don't get paid as much as footballers. £8 million a year is like £150,000 a week. Lovely, but hardly ground-shakingly high. If we want Xabi Alonso and he wants to get paid £10 million a year, for example, I'm pretty sure we'll pay it.

It really isn't that simple.

It isn't one £10m. Alonso could easily be offered £10m+ over 5 years by someone else. With Backroom staff that can easily become a £75m commitment. When you consider the average lifespan of football managers then that becomes a pretty huge gamble on a Coach who is in the infancy of his career.

Alonso could easily want more control than we are prepared to give him.

We have been hugely successful by looking to mitigate risk and wanting Players, managers and even SD/DoFs to earn the right to massive salaries and large amounts of control.

As fans it is easy to say throw everything we have at Player A or Manager B but the people in charge of the club have to be more responsible. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3773 on: Today at 12:47:01 pm »
I could see the thinking in Xabi going to Bayern. Former club, dominant in Germany and always a Champions League contender. But I'd be more concerned if he was managing in a non-German league at the moment. Wouldn't be a sideways step as such, but IMO he'd want to challenge himself in a new league. And the Premier League is the league to prove yourself in. He can also pretty much guarantee that the Bayern job will be there for him one day - they burn through a ton of managers. Whereas he can't guarantee the stars will align for the Liverpool job again.

Would be much more worried if it was Real looking for a new boss - that'd be a hard one for him to turn down.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3774 on: Today at 12:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:47:01 pm
Would be much more worried if it was Real looking for a new boss - that'd be a hard one for him to turn down.
Why? He's turned down contract offers there 3 times, and left them twice, once each as player and coach.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3775 on: Today at 12:51:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:22 am
Tuchel is now available next season.  We could do worse

No thanks.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3776 on: Today at 12:55:46 pm »
Tuchel is a really good manager when he gets it right but he's too risky for us and not someone who FSG would go for IMO.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3777 on: Today at 12:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:41:56 pm
It really isn't that simple.

It isn't one £10m. Alonso could easily be offered £10m+ over 5 years by someone else. With Backroom staff that can easily become a £75m commitment. When you consider the average lifespan of football managers then that becomes a pretty huge gamble on a Coach who is in the infancy of his career.

Alonso could easily want more control than we are prepared to give him.

We have been hugely successful by looking to mitigate risk and wanting Players, managers and even SD/DoFs to earn the right to massive salaries and large amounts of control.

As fans it is easy to say throw everything we have at Player A or Manager B but the people in charge of the club have to be more responsible.

.....why are you even talking salary like it'd be an issue? If we want Xabi Alonso, we will be paying him accordingly to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world (and the budget is clearly there because Jurgen is one of the highest paid in the world). Its really not a problem. We're not going to go for a Bundesliga winning coach and then offer him Aston Villa wages. Don't worry, its all fine. We can afford him :)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3778 on: Today at 01:02:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:22 am
Tuchel is now available next season.  We could do worse

Like going from a Ferrari to a Ford Focus
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3779 on: Today at 01:08:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:22 am
Tuchel is now available next season.  We could do worse
This must be a joke

Even if you rate him as a coach the fella lasts less time in jobs than Jose Mourinho... Can't even get to two years now...

Out of feasible appointments, I actually don't think there could be a worse choice...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3780 on: Today at 01:11:50 pm »
If Alonso decides to stay in Germany, Ruben Amorim could be great for us. I really like his style of play and his management approach.

Marco Rose would also be a very good appointment.
