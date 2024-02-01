« previous next »
Today at 10:13:03 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:00:23 am
Well it'll be up to Alonso now because no way Bayern won't try

Pretty much the position now I suspect. He has the choice of 2 elite clubs. Head and heart tell me Liverpool would be the choice, but I have been wrong many times before !
Today at 10:14:41 am
Quote from: Djibriliant on Today at 10:01:59 am
Let's just hope things have already been agreed behind closed doors.

With us.
Today at 10:18:55 am
Bayern next few results go badly Tuchel will be gone before the end of the season
Today at 10:19:48 am
I'm not worried about Bayern.

Maybe this is through my red tinted spectacles but we're a far more attractive club at the moment.

Even Spurs did one over on Bayern with the signing of Radu Drăgușin ffs, chosing them over Bayern.
Today at 10:23:54 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:00:23 am
Well it'll be up to Alonso now because no way Bayern won't try 

As unlikely as it seems Alonso may not be our first choice for a new manager.

The owners may not want someone with such a strong connection to Liverpool or may want a manager who has managed more games.
Today at 10:27:11 am
Part of me feels that Alonso was a done deal when Jurgen announced his departure. Jurgen said he'd advised the club a couple of months prior to the official announcement.

Made me think the successor was already in place and therefore Jurgen was happy to confirm his departure safe in the knowledge.

I may be wildly wrong with that, but the club have been slick with any sort of dealings for the most part in Jurgen's time here.
Today at 10:29:16 am
Quote from: Raid on Today at 10:27:11 am
Part of me feels that Alonso was a done deal when Jurgen announced his departure. Jurgen said he'd advised the club a couple of months prior to the official announcement.

Made me think the successor was already in place and therefore Jurgen was happy to confirm his departure safe in the knowledge.

I may be wildly wrong with that, but the club have been slick with any sort of dealings for the most part in Jurgen's time here.

I think its more likely that the club wanted to start sounding out agents of managers and felt if they did that then the rumour would get out that Liverpool want a new manager. They probably told Klopp that we have to approach managers now and that once they do that, people will start asking questions.

Dont think there is any indication that its done, albeit you would hope we have a head start.
Today at 10:36:21 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:12:08 am
Listen to his comments on Hodgson yesterday, "why is Roy still doing the job?" and then says something about the press understanding his own situation, he's done with the stress of managing us.

Agreed, there's no chance that happens. I was actually very surprised he signed that last extension to be honest.
Today at 10:38:43 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:10:27 am
The timing of Klopp's announcement makes even more sense. Seems like we pre-empted Bayern's move and made it clear to Alonso the path for him to move here was clear. No way Alonso jumps ship in March.

We also preempted Barcelona [from the original announcement] although the chance of Alonso going there is slim anyways. Very strange year, open managerial positions at Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern.
Today at 10:40:01 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:23:54 am
The owners may not want someone with such a strong connection to Liverpool or may want a manager who has managed more games.
You've just described Roy Hodgson.
Today at 10:41:59 am
Tuchel SAcKED.


https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2024/02/fc-bayern-and-thomas-tuchel-to-end-their-working-relationship

FC Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel have jointly decided to end their working relationship, which was originally set to run until 30 June 2025, on 30 June 2024. This is the outcome of a constructive discussion between CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Thomas Tuchel.

FC Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen: "In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season. Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard. In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarter-finals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us."

Thomas Tuchel: "We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success."

Thomas Tuchel succeeded Julian Nagelsmann as head coach of FC Bayern in March 2023. Just over two months later, he celebrated winning the Bundesliga with the club.
Today at 10:43:49 am
The owners listen to the fans. Ticket fiasco,Euro Super League,Kenny in,Klopp.
The owners know well they need to keep the fans on side with the restrictive spending we have.
in 2012 we got Rodgers but we didnt have the appeal or an outstanding candidate
Today at 10:48:09 am
That Tuchel is a bit of a gobshite isn't he
Today at 10:50:18 am
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:48:09 am
That Tuchel is a bit of a gobshite isn't he

There's a weird sort of pick your nose and eat it vibe about him.
Today at 10:51:39 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:50:18 am
There's a weird sort of pick your nose and eat it vibe about him.

But that's definitely an improvement on Joachim Low  :D
Today at 10:51:49 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:50:18 am
There's a weird sort of pick your nose and eat it vibe about him.

He picks other people's noses and eats it ? Wow
Today at 10:52:50 am
He's gonna end up at Spurs next. They have a weird thing for ex-Chelsea managers
Today at 10:53:52 am
Hopefully its  all already agreed with Alonso and his people.
Today at 10:55:21 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:52:50 am
He's gonna end up at Spurs next. They have a weird thing for ex-Chelsea managers

That means Ange is here.
Today at 11:02:23 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:43:49 am
The owners listen to the fans. Ticket fiasco,Euro Super League,Kenny in,Klopp.
The owners know well they need to keep the fans on side with the restrictive spending we have.
in 2012 we got Rodgers but we didnt have the appeal or an outstanding candidate

That is a double-edged sword though.

What if Alonso comes in and isn't immediately successful and has issues working within the framework at the club?

Then giving the fans what they want becomes a problem.

I am not saying that is what is going to happen but I doubt Alonso to Liverpool is as nailed on as people think. We could easily appoint a SD/DoF who wants to appoint his own man. The analytics team may come up with a candidate with outstanding numbers.

Alonso could opt for a club at which he has more control. He might go to a club that blows us out of the water in terms of salary. I think it is far from a fait accompli. 
Today at 11:14:36 am
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:48:09 am
That Tuchel is a bit of a gobshite isn't he

More than 'a bit'.
Today at 11:19:22 am
You never want to be too arrogant about these things, but just can't see him choosing them if its a 'Bayern or Liverpool' choice.
Today at 11:22:47 am
We really have some terrible timing to have to look for a new manager. Pretty disillusioned with the "options" we have which are either; nowhere near good enough, a complete unknown quantity, or Xabi who is probably going to Bayern.
Today at 11:23:42 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:02:23 am

Alonso could opt for a club at which he has more control. He might go to a club that blows us out of the water in terms of salary. I think it is far from a fait accompli.

Isn't Klopp one of the best paid managers in the world? I would think we could compete against any other club salary wise, especially as the cheat clubs aren't involved.

I wonder if Saudi FC are now shitting themselves they are about to miss out on one of the next generation of top managers.. Eddie isn't long for the chop.
Today at 11:24:32 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:22:47 am
We really have some terrible timing to have to look for a new manager. Pretty disillusioned with the "options" we have which are either; nowhere near good enough, a complete unknown quantity, or Xabi who is probably going to Bayern.

Why is Xabi probably going to Bayern?
Today at 11:25:02 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:23:42 am
Isn't Klopp one of the best paid managers in the world? I would think we could compete against any other club salary wise, especially as the cheat clubs aren't involved.

I wonder if Saudi FC are now shitting themselves they are about to miss out on one of the next generation of top managers.. Eddie isn't long for the chop.

I think salary will form only a very small part of Xabi's decision
Today at 11:25:17 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:24:32 am
Why is Xabi probably going to Bayern?

In general Bayern get what they want, just how it goes.
Today at 11:25:30 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:23:42 am
Isn't Klopp one of the best paid managers in the world? I would think we could compete against any other club salary wise, especially as the cheat clubs aren't involved.

I wonder if Saudi FC are now shitting themselves they are about to miss out on one of the next generation of top managers.. Eddie isn't long for the chop.

He is, yes.
Today at 11:25:56 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:25:17 am
In general Bayern get what they want, just how it goes.

They lost out to SPURS on a player in the Jan window  :)
Today at 11:26:55 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:25:17 am
In general Bayern get what they want, just how it goes.

Wonder how Paulihna and Dragusin are doing there
Today at 11:28:26 am
Plettigoal in the last 48 hours has linked Zidane, Solskjær (yes that guy) and now says Alonso is Bayerns no.1 target.. Guess if you throw enough shit..
Today at 11:30:42 am
Xabi about to deeply upset two of his devoted fanbases
He will doubly upset Bayer fans if he goes to Bayern
Today at 11:32:57 am
Going to Munich would guarantee him multiple titles. Because of the cheats in Manchester that same guarantee won't be open to him in the Premier League no matter how good he is then of course he knows this already and possibly will want the challenge. Who knows but it's going to be another body blow if he picks them over us after the shock of Jurgen leaving.
Today at 11:32:57 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:23:42 am
Isn't Klopp one of the best paid managers in the world? I would think we could compete against any other club salary wise, especially as the cheat clubs aren't involved.

I wonder if Saudi FC are now shitting themselves they are about to miss out on one of the next generation of top managers.. Eddie isn't long for the chop.

Salah is one of the best-paid players in the World. It doesn't mean a younger less experienced prospect would get the same wage.

Liverpool tends to offer lower initial wages and then reward success. Other clubs are quite happy to pay massive wages straight off the bat.
Today at 11:34:01 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:32:57 am
Salah is one of the best-paid players in the World. It doesn't mean a younger less experienced prospect would get the same wage.

Liverpool tends to offer lower initial wages and then reward success. Other clubs are quite happy to pay massive wages straight off the bat.

We're paying Thiago £200k a week, his first contract with us.
Today at 11:34:24 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:32:57 am
Salah is one of the best-paid players in the World. It doesn't mean a younger less experienced prospect would get the same wage.

Liverpool tends to offer lower initial wages and then reward success. Other clubs are quite happy to pay massive wages straight off the bat.

So you don't think Jurgen Klopp was one of the best paid managers in the world when we signed him?
Today at 11:34:30 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:32:57 am
Going to Munich would guarantee him multiple titles. Because of the cheats in Manchester that same guarantee won't be open to him in the Premier League no matter how good he is then of course he knows this already and possibly will want the challenge. Who knows but it's going to be another body blow if he picks them over us after the shock of Jurgen leaving.

Winning a title at Bayern doesn't guarantee you anything though.
Today at 11:36:16 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:02:23 am
Alonso could opt for a club at which he has more control. He might go to a club that blows us out of the water in terms of salary. I think it is far from a fait accompli. 
He won't get more control than here, with Lijnders, Krawiez and Matos all leaving when Klopp departs. Also, we're one of the richest clubs in the world and as for "blowing us out of the water in terms of salary", it's well known what John Henry offered Billy Beane.
Today at 11:37:03 am
I reckon Bayern will try for Klopp, even though he's said he's taking a break.  They'll still chance it.
Today at 11:37:33 am
Maybe we end up with Tuchel?
Maybe he's who we've been touching up
It's tuchel and go
