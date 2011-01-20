I would have to respectfully disagree with that, Dim. I think articles like this always come off bad whoever is writing them. Going back to Hughes he's best when he's writing about players and their journeys and backgrounds. He's did a really brilliant piece on Salah retracing his steps in Egypt and that's where his good instinct for a story is. I also have to commend the Athletic for doing pieces on players like Ian Frodsham, without it people will have forgotten about his tragic story. The Athletic is really good for stuff like that.
I wasnt being very clear sorry Jill! I wasnt talking about those articles that are actually researched.
I meant these news articles they are obligated to write every week on a specific team - every single one is the same style, regardless of team, just far to many words to divulge very little - because they have very little info to back it up, we know its unlikely Hughes gets anything much from LFC, such is Klopps dislike of his practices.
I get its how a lot of publications are - i.e. lots of words for little content! The Atheltic certainly makes an artform of it though.