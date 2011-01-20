« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 142837 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:22:05 pm
Keep Klopp!
Is this you entering the bargaining phase? What exactly do you have against Xabi taking over?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm »
Quote
But in an interview with The Athletic, Alonsos former manager, Benitez, suggested that it would be wrong to make an appointment based on short-term success.

There is a lot of noise around Xabi Alonso at the moment, but there are lots of other good coaches not so much in the media spotlight, he explained.

Teams have to choose not what is trending on social media, but the characteristics they need and the stability and path they want for their team.

Benitez did praise Alonsos influence on Leverkusen since taking over in 2022, however, saying: He is doing very good work.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 11:28:09 pm »
Suprised Rafa didn't recommend Gareth Barry.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 01:00:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:28:09 pm
Suprised Rafa didn't recommend Gareth Barry.
One for our older listeners

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 01:10:49 am »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 01:31:30 am »
Rumour is we're lining up a 4 year deal for Xabi.  :D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 05:42:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:41:34 pm
They have...back in December and early January.
a friend I trust told me on the QT that the refreshments served at the meeting were ham sandwiches and pizza, with coffee, tea and a selection of soft drinks.  xabi had 2 sandwiches and a Canada Dry ginger ale.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 05:57:27 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:42:19 am
a friend I trust told me on the QT that the refreshments served at the meeting were ham sandwiches and pizza, with coffee, tea and a selection of soft drinks.  xabi had 2 sandwiches and a Canada Dry ginger ale.

He was disappointed that there wasn't any guisantes lágrima on the menu.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 07:33:06 am »
Why 18/19 Liverpool didnt need to control games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pK6_j0-58g

Imagine prime Lucas and Mascherano in Klopp's midfield.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 08:11:58 am »
Alonso or I'm shutting RAWK down
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 08:12:45 am »
for an hour
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 08:17:07 am »
Shut up Rafa
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 08:31:46 am »
Bayern imploding has not helped with the stress levels. If not Xabi, then who?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 08:51:10 am »
Quote from: Smudge 2.0 on Today at 08:31:46 am
Bayern imploding has not helped with the stress levels. If not Xabi, then who?

I'd try Hoeneß or Amorim if Xabi does not want to come, but if its not Xabi, i will be insanely sad.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 08:52:13 am »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 09:14:06 am »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 09:57:13 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:52:13 am
?

Quote
But in an interview with The Athletic, Alonsos former manager, Benitez, suggested that it would be wrong to make an appointment based on short-term success.

There is a lot of noise around Xabi Alonso at the moment, but there are lots of other good coaches not so much in the media spotlight, he explained.

Teams have to choose not what is trending on social media, but the characteristics they need and the stability and path they want for their team.

Benitez did praise Alonsos influence on Leverkusen since taking over in 2022, however, saying: He is doing very good work."

Beintez went on to add "The coach at Celta Vigo is doing a tremendous job with limited resources and may be ripe for a job like Liverpool"

(the last bit might be made up)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 10:06:08 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHElm13cMEU

De Zerbi overview with Josh Williams.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 10:16:11 am »
Quote
Liverpools sporting director search: What were hearing

By Simon Hughes 2h ago

The search for a new manager is not the only challenge Liverpools owners are dealing with right now.

Fenway Sports Group are also looking for a new sporting director to help guide the clubs football masterplan in the coming years, having been without one since Jorg Schmadtke  a stop-gap appointment last summer  left at the end of January.

So how is the search progressing? And how has the club found itself in this position?

It seems odd that Liverpool are in this situation. How has this happened?

The new sporting director will be the fourth person to hold this title at Liverpool since 2022, when Michael Edwards officially departed the club.

In truth, his assistant Julian Ward had acted as the de facto sporting director since Edwards announced his intention to move on in the autumn of the previous year. After he had negotiated his way through Mohamed Salahs contract impasse, a few months later Ward decided to leave as well.

Ward led the recruitment of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion before Schmadtke, a 59-year-old German, took over in mid-summer, helping the club seal deals for Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

That Edwards and Ward were able to navigate significant notice periods reflects the understanding the pair had with Liverpools ownership group, Fenway Sports Group.

Yet both had arrived at similar conclusions. Whereas decisions around recruitment were consensus-driven before, now Jurgen Klopps power was increasing.

Ward was reassured after Edwards left that FSG president Mike Gordon would continue to act as a buffer between himself and the manager. But when Gordon stepped away from his role towards the end of 2022, Ward realised the dynamic between departments that had once serviced Liverpool so well, steering the team towards Champions League and Premier League glory, was eroding.

Temporarily, Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan assumed many of Gordons responsibilities before the president returned to the scene around this time last year.

In seeking to replace Ward, Liverpool spoke to several potential candidates, including Monacos Paul Mitchell and Markus Krosche from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Some figures at the club felt Mitchell would have worked perfectly with Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter, the two scouts that lead Liverpools recruitment team. Krosche, meanwhile, was believed to be more of an FSG figure, someone who would have complemented Gordon.

Ultimately, the appointment of Schmadtke, who shares an agent with Klopp, as a stop-gap confirmed Liverpool as a manager-led operation.

Given Klopps achievements as well as the length of time hes been in charge, perhaps it is inevitable that Liverpool would arrive at a point such as this.

Nevertheless, strategists such as FSG would surely have wanted to avoid such a situation: one where a hugely popular manager leaves, and the owners need to fill the two most important football roles at the club at the same time.

What kind of sporting director are they looking for?

It is the role of the sporting director to protect the medium and long-term strategy of the club, allowing the manager to offer a sharper focus on what is happening in the short term.

This means the role doesnt just relate to recruitment; there are also responsibilities around staffing.

While Klopp will depart with his inner circle that includes Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos, he has also been influential in the hiring of key figures in areas that would ordinarily be described as club staff.

The futures of fitness specialist Andreas Kornmayer and nutritionist Mona Nemmer are yet to be disclosed in public, for example.

Any sporting director, however, is judged on how successful they are in trading players. Liverpool were one of the first Premier League clubs to embrace data and much of that was because of Edwards and his relationship with Gordon.

A mix of data and old-fashioned scouting contributed towards the signing of Mohamed Salah, who has since become a legendary figure.

Klopp wanted to buy Julian Brandt from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017 but Fallows pushed Edwards to try to convince Klopp that Salah was a better bet, knowing the data supported his instincts.

In the post-Klopp era, the new sporting directors first responsibility will relate to the hiring of Klopps replacement and this should redress some of the balance between the roles.

Who is under consideration?

Schmadtke was living in Ibiza in semi-retirement when he joined Liverpool. His stay at the club was always going to be short.

Before Klopp announced his own departure, consideration was given towards finding someone to replace Schmadtke  working in conjunction with Klopp.

There was some support around this period for Stuart Webber, the soon-to-be departing Norwich City sporting director, whose association with Liverpool dates back to 2009, when he worked in recruitment during the Rafa Benitez regime.

At Huddersfield Town and then Norwich, Webber had worked with David Wagner  Klopps close friend  who gave the Welshman glowing reports.

The situation, however, has since moved on, with FSG becoming aware of Klopps decision in October.

Frederic Massara, the former director of football at AC Milan, has been under consideration. The Italian, who moved to Milan from Roma in 2019, is on gardening leave and would be available to start the job immediately, which is attractive to Liverpool because of their need to source a manager.

Milan are owned by RedBird Capital, who have a stake in FSG. Another sporting director that FSG likes is Florent Ghisolfi, who holds the same role at Nice, where he has dealt with thorny issues such as managerial appointments.

RedBird own Toulouse in Ligue One and they have been impressed by Ghisolfi, though it is anticipated INEOS, which now has a stake in Manchester United, would fight to keep him there.

His name has not been mentioned concerning any role at United, despite a raft of new appointments being made at Old Trafford since INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, completed its investment.

FSG, however, would welcome a return for Edwards. The weekend after it was announced that Klopp was leaving, Gordon contacted the clubs former sporting director about coming back in a more senior role.

The timing of this conversation not only reflects the condition of Edwards relationship with Klopp, it shows where Liverpool are in this process.

Edwards, however, is happy in his role at Ludonautics, the sports advisory company founded by Ian Graham, Liverpools former director of research, who handed his notice in during the summer of 2022.

Some figures outside Liverpool, but with experience of dealing with the club, believe Fallows or Hunter, or a combination of the two, should also be considered because of their experience and the fact that they would offer some continuity.

Who is leading the search?
Gordon is the key person in all of this. While he communicates his findings to the most senior figures at FSG, John W. Henry and Tom Werner, he will be informed by data from the clubs new director of research, Will Spearman, as well as guidance from FSGs special advisor Theo Epstein, who is a minority shareholder in FSG.

Since returning to the scene, Gordon has resumed decision-making responsibilities, including this one. Beneath Hogan, Jonathan Bamber, Liverpools former solicitor, has become increasingly involved in the day-to-day running of the club following his appointment as director of football administration in 2022.

How does Klopps impending exit complicate things?

Given the value FSG has placed on this role in the past and given they also knew about Wards departure towards the end of 2022, it seems incredible that they are still waiting to appoint his full-time replacement.

Until Klopps exit became a public matter, it would have been difficult for FSG to make much progress in sourcing a new sporting director and therefore, a new manager.

Any conversation with potential candidates for each of the roles would have inevitably revealed one of the biggest sports stories of the year and Liverpool, therefore, would no longer be in control of it.

FSG might reflect it would have been better for the organisation to announce Klopps departure sooner. Only over the last few weeks have they started formal conversations with candidates to replace Schmadtke.

There is a risk that without having a sporting director in place quickly, Liverpool will blow the pursuit of any manager theyd prefer to succeed Klopp.

There is now more of a chance that any new sporting director only arrives when the most obvious and suitable choice is off the market. If they want Xabi Alonso, they will have to move quickly.

When does this need to be resolved?

ASAP. Recruitment will be influenced by the new managers wishes but Liverpools squad is in a healthy enough state and a major overhaul isnt necessarily the priority here, especially with the much-respected Fallows and Hunter still involved, and Spearman now more settled in his data-analytics role.

More pressing are the contract situations of captain Virgil van Dijk, his deputy Trent Alexander-Arnold and leading scorer Salah are all up in the summer of 2025. These negotiations will form a big part of any sporting directors in-tray.

Meanwhile, rival clubs are also in the market for similar executives. Dan Ashworths impending move from Newcastle United to Manchester United will have a knock-on effect across Europe. Liverpool have a head start but they cant afford to take their time.

https://theathletic.com/5271985/2024/02/20/liverpools-sporting-director-candidates-search/
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 10:23:51 am »
Can't believe the nutritionist's future hasn't been publicly disclosed.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 10:26:26 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:23:51 am
Can't believe the nutritionist's future hasn't been publicly disclosed.

FSG have chosen this hill to diet on.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 10:26:46 am »
Not gonna lie Rafa comes across as bitter and jealous from those quotes considering where his career is right now compared to Xabi.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 10:30:54 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:26:26 am
FSG have chosen this hill to diet on.
I applaud this.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 10:35:55 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:26:46 am
Not gonna lie Rafa comes across as bitter and jealous from those quotes considering where his career is right now compared to Xabi.
He's far more likely to be a little resentful how his peers, like Ancelotti and Mourinho, are still in demand at the highest level.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 10:36:40 am »
Quote
The situation, however, has since moved on, with FSG becoming aware of Klopps decision in October.
A lazy typo surely?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 10:39:30 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:57:13 am
(the last bit might be made up)

 ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 11:00:39 am »
Hughes really doesn't like Klopp doesn't he.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 12:03:02 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm

Nothing wrong with what Rafa said. Said nothing against Alonso just that there is more than 1 option and we have to make sure whoever comes in is not just hype but the right fit for us. We see clubs make that mistake all the time. Common sense really imo.

People need to get the idea out their heads that it can only be Alonso because if we were to go for someone else or Xabi was to turn us down/join another club, it is a pretty bad atmosphere for the new boss. Not saying people aren't allowed to have Xabi as their favoured choice mind - as he is mine, just saying. Can't be shouting anyone down who thinks there's another option
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3668 on: Today at 12:11:03 pm »
He's a bit weird is Simon. I've actually enjoyed some of the books he has written, but he does have a way about him when writing about the club. It's also the second time he's been throwing digs at managers, with Rafa also being another one. He wouldn't be throwing digs at the likes of Kenny if he was managing so I'm not sure what is beef is about.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3669 on: Today at 12:11:34 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:36:40 am
A lazy typo surely?

Simon Hughes being shit at his job? Yep, very likely.

Hes a lazy hack.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3670 on: Today at 12:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:00:39 am
Hughes really doesn't like Klopp doesn't he.

Its not a great article in all fairness.

Doesnt tell us anything we dont know.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3671 on: Today at 12:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:13:29 pm
Its not a great article in all fairness.

Doesnt tell us anything we dont know.

that describes pretty much every Athletic article  :P

The journos there are clearly told to stretch maybe one snippet of evidence (and I use evidence very loosely here) into a long form articles. They all have the exact same style.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3672 on: Today at 12:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:17:37 pm
that describes pretty much every Athletic article  :P

The journos there are clearly told to stretch maybe one snippet of evidence (and I use evidence very loosely here) into a long form articles. They all have the exact same style.

I would have to respectfully disagree with that, Dim.  :)  I think articles like this always come off bad whoever is writing them. Going back to Hughes he's best when he's writing about players and their journeys and backgrounds. He's did a really brilliant piece on Salah retracing his steps in Egypt and that's where his good instinct for a story is. I also have to commend the Athletic for doing pieces on  players like Ian Frodsham, without it people will have forgotten about his tragic story. The Athletic is really good for stuff like that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3673 on: Today at 12:34:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:25:45 pm
I would have to respectfully disagree with that, Dim.  :)  I think articles like this always come off bad whoever is writing them. Going back to Hughes he's best when he's writing about players and their journeys and backgrounds. He's did a really brilliant piece on Salah retracing his steps in Egypt and that's where his good instinct for a story is. I also have to commend the Athletic for doing pieces on  players like Ian Frodsham, without it people will have forgotten about his tragic story. The Athletic is really good for stuff like that.

I wasnt being very clear sorry Jill! I wasnt talking about those articles that are actually researched.

I meant these news articles they are obligated to write every week on a specific team - every single one is the same style, regardless of team, just far to many words to divulge very little - because they have very little info to back it up, we know its unlikely Hughes gets anything much from LFC, such is Klopps dislike of his practices.

I get its how a lot of publications are - i.e. lots of words for little content! The Atheltic certainly makes an artform of it though.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3674 on: Today at 12:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:34:46 pm
I wasnt being very clear sorry Jill! I wasnt talking about those articles that are actually researched.

I meant these news articles they are obligated to write every week on a specific team - every single one is the same style, regardless of team, just far to many words to divulge very little - because they have very little info to back it up, we know its unlikely Hughes gets anything much from LFC, such is Klopps dislike of his practices.

I get its how a lot of publications are - i.e. lots of words for little content! The Atheltic certainly makes an artform of it though.

That's the trouble with football nowadays it's coverage 24/7, the problem is writing less would be much better but of course everyone is demanding things around the clock. No surprise that quality if affected.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3675 on: Today at 12:44:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:40:00 pm
That's the trouble with football nowadays it's coverage 24/7, the problem is writing less would be much better but of course everyone is demanding things around the clock. No surprise that quality if affected.
People don't have patience anymore. They want everything NOW.

Why do we need to be informed every step of the way? It's unnecessary stress and just like when FSG where looking for investment,  it's better to let the club go through the process and tell is the outcome.

Most of the news is nothing away, pure clickbait. I can write 95% of those articles myself which show how useless most stories are.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3676 on: Today at 12:49:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:44:16 pm
People don't have patience anymore. They want everything NOW.

Why do we need to be informed every step of the way? It's unnecessary stress and just like when FSG where looking for investment,  it's better to let the club go through the process and tell is the outcome.

Most of the news is nothing away, pure clickbait. I can write 95% of those articles myself which show how useless most stories are.

Think it's more about the number of clicks they can get rather than people needing or wanting to know everything now.  If the info is out there people are going to click on it to read and that is what gives these "news organizations" incentive to keep putting out article after article without saying much of anything. 
