



Nothing wrong with what Rafa said. Said nothing against Alonso just that there is more than 1 option and we have to make sure whoever comes in is not just hype but the right fit for us. We see clubs make that mistake all the time. Common sense really imo.People need to get the idea out their heads that it can only be Alonso because if we were to go for someone else or Xabi was to turn us down/join another club, it is a pretty bad atmosphere for the new boss. Not saying people aren't allowed to have Xabi as their favoured choice mind - as he is mine, just saying. Can't be shouting anyone down who thinks there's another option