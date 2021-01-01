Keep Klopp!
But in an interview with The Athletic, Alonsos former manager, Benitez, suggested that it would be wrong to make an appointment based on short-term success.There is a lot of noise around Xabi Alonso at the moment, but there are lots of other good coaches not so much in the media spotlight, he explained.Teams have to choose not what is trending on social media, but the characteristics they need and the stability and path they want for their team.Benitez did praise Alonsos influence on Leverkusen since taking over in 2022, however, saying: He is doing very good work.
Suprised Rafa didn't recommend Gareth Barry.
