« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 140012 times)

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 03:33:13 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:31:39 pm
Rafa, mourinho , ancelotti ,del bosque, pep,

That's some education

John Toshack too!
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:22:14 pm
Jeez, I wanted him. Now I'm desperate.


He's been as cool as fuck since his first day at Anfield, I am presuming he was the sort of kid that was thus at the age of 5, you get them types now and again. The sort that have a very specific christmas list for Santa that is not like the lists of other kids.


Just look at how much cooler he was than Arteta as a kid, no running up the touchline just for winning a mid season game for the kid on the right (and better trainers)









Looked just like his son does now, maybe he's being lined up to replace him in 20 years


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 04:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:40:15 pm
Klopp managing Bayern after Dortmund is akin to him becoming the manger of Manchester United after he's been at Liverpool.

He's already said he'll never manager another English club, can't imagine him managing another German club either.

His likely destination will be the German National team

It's never going to happen


You never know - wouldn't be surprised after a year's break he goes to Mainz. He always speaks fondly of them. I know he can go anywhere - Mainz for sentimental reasons.
Logged

Offline redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 04:14:47 pm »
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
  • Sound
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3604 on: Today at 04:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:01:52 pm

He's been as cool as fuck since his first day at Anfield, I am presuming he was the sort of kid that was thus at the age of 5, you get them types now and again. The sort that have a very specific christmas list for Santa that is not like the lists of other kids.


Just look at how much cooler he was than Arteta as a kid, no running up the touchline just for winning a mid season game for the kid on the right (and better trainers)









Looked just like his son does now, maybe he's being lined up to replace him in 20 years




Reebok pump, great choice 👌
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,032
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3605 on: Today at 04:36:07 pm »
Guardian journo.

https://twitter.com/JacobSteinberg/status/1759599130949595572

Quote
West Ham facing battle to keep Tim Steidten as technical director.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 04:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:14:22 pm

Why is this news? So much noise in this social media generation.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,032
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 04:39:19 pm »
He doesn;t like Moysie and Moysie gets to overrule him. Sullivan doesn;t like Moysie or Tim.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 04:42:58 pm »
Spencer?


Ifield?


Carson?


Sidebottom?


Drugs?


Assisi?


Sinatra?


Bruno?



Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 04:45:02 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:18:15 pm
Melissa Reddy in 'stating the obvious' shocker.

Tbf there were a lot of people saying that we will be driven by the numbers and closest possible candidate, why a lot of people particularly backed De Zerbi and on the rare occasion Thomas Frank over Xabi, because the numbers would be closer to Klopp.

Now we are being told it won't be purely on the numbers closest to Klopp, but also connection to us, which seems of course heavily weighted to mean Xabi
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 04:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:45:02 pm
Tbf there were a lot of people saying that we will be driven by the numbers and closest possible candidate, why a lot of people particularly backed De Zerbi and on the rare occasion Thomas Frank over Xabi, because the numbers would be closer to Klopp.

Now we are being told it won't be purely on the numbers closest to Klopp, but also connection to us, which seems of course heavily weighted to mean Xabi
It's still nothing news though.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 04:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:45:02 pm
Now we are being told it won't be purely on the numbers closest to Klopp, but also connection to us, which seems of course heavily weighted to mean Xabi


Which means Erik Meijer now has more chance than Thomas Frank
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Lazy Gun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • My wife, Jurgena.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 05:01:57 pm »
I know I'm going to get all kinds of shit for this, but I've heard from a source I trust (a friend with connections and not a wind-up merchant) that the Alonso replacing Klopp is sorted.  Let's hope so.
Logged
Believer

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,032
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Samie beleives you friend.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 05:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Gun on Today at 05:01:57 pm
I know I'm going to get all kinds of shit for this, but I've heard from a source I trust (a friend with connections and not a wind-up merchant) that the Alonso replacing Klopp is sorted.  Let's hope so.


I hope very much you are right but I am sure if it doesn't happen someone will dig up your post and hold you to account for raising expectations beyond their already high level.


 ;D
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,317
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 05:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:01:52 pm

He's been as cool as fuck since his first day at Anfield, I am presuming he was the sort of kid that was thus at the age of 5, you get them types now and again. The sort that have a very specific christmas list for Santa that is not like the lists of other kids.


Just look at how much cooler he was than Arteta as a kid, no running up the touchline just for winning a mid season game for the kid on the right (and better trainers)








Looked just like his son does now, maybe he's being lined up to replace him in 20 years




Steady. He did at times look like Jimmy Connors with that bouffant. Think the other Spanish lads with us at the time must have nicked his hair product.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 05:14:34 pm »
He was going through his Bruce Lee phase.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,317
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 05:18:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:14:34 pm
He was going through his Bruce Lee phase.



And we wouldnt like him when hes angry.



Although I am humble enough to admit hes a very handsome man.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,320
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 05:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Gun on Today at 05:01:57 pm
I know I'm going to get all kinds of shit for this, but I've heard from a source I trust (a friend with connections and not a wind-up merchant) that the Alonso replacing Klopp is sorted.  Let's hope so.

I'd say your friend is telling porkies to get some attention. Without a Sporting Director in place at Liverpool and with Bayer at the centre of their now biggest season in how many decades - there is zero chance any negotiations have taken place. Unless your friend was in the room when Alonso said to his agent "Yes, I'd be very happy to join Liverpool after we do this," this is nonsense.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3619 on: Today at 05:26:37 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:22:58 pm
there is zero chance any negotiations have taken place.

can't seriously believe that?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,032
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3620 on: Today at 05:41:34 pm »
They have...back in December nd early January.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,670
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 05:54:01 pm »
Aside from everything else, I can't wait to see Alonso vs Arteta.

Much like their respective playing careers, I don't think the direct comparison will do the latter any favours at all.

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,670
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 05:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Gun on Today at 05:01:57 pm
I know I'm going to get all kinds of shit for this, but I've heard from a source I trust (a friend with connections and not a wind-up merchant) that the Alonso replacing Klopp is sorted.  Let's hope so.
An assertion that literally anyone listening to Klopp's gushing endorsement on Friday can make. The cat is out of the bag.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,032
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 07:33:12 pm »
Bayern rumoured to be approaching Hansi Flick to takeover from Tuncel.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,032
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 08:15:22 pm »
https://twitter.com/SkySportDE/status/1759663810611216459

Sky Germany reporting Bayern want Zidane.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 08:15:54 pm »
Stop spamming this thread with Bayern shit man.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,032
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 08:19:09 pm »
Fuck off Delboy!

This is about the bigger picture here.  Means Xabi's given his word to us and thast they considering plans B and C and D.  ;D
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3627 on: Today at 08:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:15:22 pm
https://twitter.com/SkySportDE/status/1759663810611216459

Sky Germany reporting Bayern want Zidane.

Well Greatest Hits radio reporting Bayern want Alonso
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,125
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3628 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:19:09 pm
Fuck off Delboy!

This is about the bigger picture here.  Means Xabi's given his word to us and thast they considering plans B and C and D.  ;D


Hodgson is plan B isn't he? The German FA wanted him in the early 2000's when their national team was dire so this would be the next best thing.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3629 on: Today at 08:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:19:09 pm
Fuck off Delboy!

This is about the bigger picture here.  Means Xabi's given his word to us and thast they considering plans B and C and D.  ;D

 ;D No doubt about that, Xabi is coming home!
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,670
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3630 on: Today at 08:32:39 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,256
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3631 on: Today at 08:49:20 pm »
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,896
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3632 on: Today at 09:17:36 pm »
Playing devil's advocate Hoenes has done an equaly if not better job than Xabi? Leverkusen were in a false position when he took over where as Stuttgart were an actual relegation candidate and I don't think they invested that much whilst losing their best player to us.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,014
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3633 on: Today at 09:22:05 pm »
Keep Klopp!
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3634 on: Today at 09:31:15 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:17:36 pm
Playing devil's advocate Hoenes has done an equaly if not better job than Xabi? Leverkusen were in a false position when he took over where as Stuttgart were an actual relegation candidate and I don't think they invested that much whilst losing their best player to us.

The worry there is what if they themselves are in a bit of a false position right now, like Union last year.

His time at Hoffenheim was not particularly brilliant - not bad but kept them around 9th/10th which is about right
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3635 on: Today at 09:34:31 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:17:36 pm
Playing devil's advocate Hoenes has done an equaly if not better job than Xabi? Leverkusen were in a false position when he took over where as Stuttgart were an actual relegation candidate and I don't think they invested that much whilst losing their best player to us.

Didn't play for us, so fuck him  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 