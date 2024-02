That nagging feeling, the twats have tried to prize him away many a time I have that worrying feeling they’ll get him.. let’s hope he looks at Kane and Dier and tells them to do one yet again.



I'll rephrase the question. Jurgen has openly described how he has to have an affinity with a romantic, passionate fanbase. The need for time to build a team in his image with hardworking team-players. He quite clearly holds giant, bullying, cheque-book waving clubs with disregard. He's got a deep rooted connection with Bayerns closest (usually) rivals fans who he wouldn't want to upset - a team who when he managed them were regularly were bullied and pillaged by Bayern. He quite clearly wants a rest and minimal stress in his next job. So which part of this makes you think he'd go anywhere near Bayern, no matter how much they might want him?