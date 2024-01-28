Wow. Those Klopp quotes are incredible. The big question Im left with is Why?
Jurgen is a very intelligent man. He is media savvy too. He also has his finger on the pulse of the fans. So why would he speak like that about Alonso?
Its because this thing is a done deal!
Alonso cant say, as he has history to write with Leverkusen. Jurgen cant say, officially, as its not his place. But what he can do is gush about the candidate who is coming up the hill. Xabi Alonso is in the bag. Im chilled about that one now. Its done!
Now, lets knuckle down and give Jurgen everything he deserves during the remainder of the season. Hopefully another Prem trophy, with fans this time, and an open top bus with hundreds of thousands lining the streets, coming out to say thank you.
Alonso is in the bag. Thats the closest Jurgen can come to letting us know.