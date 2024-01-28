« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 129833 times)

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • gerrup the yard
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm »
That'll have to do so... :)
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
60% of the time, Samies right every time
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 11:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:57:29 pm
I think Jurgan has been already told who is the next manager.  :D

Who is that?  ???
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
60% of the time, Samies right every time

That much?  ;)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • gerrup the yard
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 11:45:02 pm »

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:42:00 pm
Who is that?  ???

Jurgen with his groucho marx get up when hes announced as the new manager for next season..
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm »
Oh Jurgen why build us up like this?!

I have no doubts that if the club are looking at things from all angles Alonso will be the prime candidate. I also have no doubts that Alonso will be waiting for the club to sort the new structure out so he can get a feel for the type of person hell working alongside to drive his vision of the football club. We read so often that players now want to understand the project, the direction things are heading, will their development be hindered or aided etc and its no doubt the same for top managers. Jurgen believed in the project when he came and he wanted to work with the people we had here as well as bring a few of his own ideas to the table.

The club should be respectful enough to Alonso and to Leverkusen to shelve things until the end of the season whilst also being savvy enough to get an agreement in place without it being public or a distraction to both clubs seasons. Just keeping everything crossed that theyre in a rush to sort everything else out so we dont end up with egg on our faces.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 12:21:52 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm
Xabi is doing an incredible job, Klopp said. If there would not be the rumours around, thats ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: Oh my God. The dinosaurs if you want  Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me  we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department.

Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional. I played a long time in the Bundesliga and it is super impressive. Not only the points tally but the way they play. Leverkusen was clearly the better side in the first game against Bayern and that is rare. To be honest when we beat Bayern at Dortmund it was a bit of very well defended, counterattack and taking the momentum. Especially at the beginning. But Leverkusen were better. That was probably the real surprise given the short time he was there and its a young team. He has super signings for this team, exactly what they needed, and thats really a very special job.

Leverkusen has a very good chance to win the cup. When you look through the Europa League, Leverkusen is one of the favourites there as well so it could be the season for Leverkusen. Really crazy.

How quick his team is that well tuned, he said. For the time its taken, hes put his proper stamp on it. Nobody knows if that is always the way he wants to play or if its the way this team specifically plays, he is not long enough in the business to tell, but obviously the coaching part is exceptional. That is clear.

And some say people on RAWK are too into the idea on Xabi, my god I haven't heard anyone speak so highly of him
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 12:23:15 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:21:52 am
And some say people on RAWK are too into the idea on Xabi, my god I haven't heard anyone speak so highly of him

Klopp's "just" a fan after this season. He'll be on here tracking planes.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,313
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 12:33:04 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Alonso this season is having one of the most incredible seasons of any manager in the history of the top 6 Leagues.

Their record this season is played 31, won 27 drawn 4, zero losses.

Scored 93 conceded 22.

There is a way to go but at the moment it is combining Arsenals Invincibles with City's Centurions. It is that good.

Alonso *could* be one of the best talents of his managerial generation. We won't know that for a few seasons but we probably can't afford to miss him in the summer to take that shot.

Strongly possible he could prolong the career of Virgil with a back 3 and also improve our midfield play.

He'll be inheriting a very good squad and a fanbase willing to give him some time.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,647
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 12:47:21 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on January 28, 2024, 08:04:28 pm
I know he has to publicly say "not right, none of my business" but I don't think it's far-fetched to believe that FSG haven't at least canvassed Klopp's opinion on potential successors. They rate him so highly it'd be stupid not to. And of course, given his love for the club, he doesn't want to see his legacy burnt to the ground by the wrong appointment.
Quote from: rossipersempre on February 14, 2024, 06:44:05 pm
Whilst he's quite rightly denied any involvement, I also still firmly believe that privately, FSG will at least ask Klopp to input and rubber stamp their preferred candidate. It is his legacy after all.
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm
Xabi is doing an incredible job, Klopp said. If there would not be the rumours around, thats ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: Oh my God. The dinosaurs if you want  Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me  we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department.

Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional. I played a long time in the Bundesliga and it is super impressive. Not only the points tally but the way they play. Leverkusen was clearly the better side in the first game against Bayern and that is rare. To be honest when we beat Bayern at Dortmund it was a bit of very well defended, counterattack and taking the momentum. Especially at the beginning. But Leverkusen were better. That was probably the real surprise given the short time he was there and its a young team. He has super signings for this team, exactly what they needed, and thats really a very special job.

Leverkusen has a very good chance to win the cup. When you look through the Europa League, Leverkusen is one of the favourites there as well so it could be the season for Leverkusen. Really crazy.

How quick his team is that well tuned, he said. For the time its taken, hes put his proper stamp on it. Nobody knows if that is always the way he wants to play or if its the way this team specifically plays, he is not long enough in the business to tell, but obviously the coaching part is exceptional. That is clear.
Think that private discussion has now been had and the deal is done ;D
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,402
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 01:08:13 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:33:04 am
Alonso *could* be one of the best talents of his managerial generation. We won't know that for a few seasons but we probably can't afford to miss him in the summer to take that shot.

Strongly possible he could prolong the career of Virgil with a back 3 and also improve our midfield play.

He'll be inheriting a very good squad and a fanbase willing to give him some time.
For the same reason I'd rather be a Liverpool Fan than a City fan, despite all the trophies, I'd rather have Alonso than someone else who may be more successful. It's about an emotional connection, plus the fact I think he'll be great anyway and I'll gamble on that. Having a manager you admire who wins things is what we all want, that's why we love Jurgen, same again please. It's about the journey as well as the destination.
Anyway, let's get Xabi confirmed and then look forward to Liverpool v Bayer in Dublin, which (if we are no longer in the FA cup) could be Jurgen's last game. Whoever wins that one, in some ways it would not matter (better us though)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:48 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 02:48:03 am »
Wow. Those Klopp quotes are incredible. The big question Im left with is Why?

Jurgen is a very intelligent man. He is media savvy too. He also has his finger on the pulse of the fans. So why would he speak like that about Alonso?

Its because this thing is a done deal!

Alonso cant say, as he has history to write with Leverkusen. Jurgen cant say, officially, as its not his place. But what he can do is gush about the candidate who is coming up the hill. Xabi Alonso is in the bag. Im chilled about that one now. Its done!

Now, lets knuckle down and give Jurgen everything he deserves during the remainder of the season. Hopefully another Prem trophy, with fans this time, and an open top bus with hundreds of thousands lining the streets, coming out to say thank you.

Alonso is in the bag. Thats the closest Jurgen can come to letting us know.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:54:09 am by G Richards »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 02:53:07 am »
Think he would've spoken glowingly of him anyway, hard not to be impressed isn't it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,674
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 03:50:55 am »
Are we sure that the quotes are real? Cos if so, its a bit crazy that Klopp would say these things in public. Not because he cant be a fan of the work Alonso is doing (I mean who isnt impressed by what he is doing, and Klopp probably understands better than most what it takes to break the Bayern hegemony in the Bundesliga), but he is more than smart enough to know what how this type of gushing praise will be received considering Liverpool are looking for a manager and Liverpools connection with Alonso.

I dont want to read too much into it, but its hard not to.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,263
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 05:18:06 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 03:50:55 am
Are we sure that the quotes are real? Cos if so, its a bit crazy that Klopp would say these things in public. Not because he cant be a fan of the work Alonso is doing (I mean who isnt impressed by what he is doing, and Klopp probably understands better than most what it takes to break the Bayern hegemony in the Bundesliga), but he is more than smart enough to know what how this type of gushing praise will be received considering Liverpool are looking for a manager and Liverpools connection with Alonso.

I dont want to read too much into it, but its hard not to.

Jürgen Klopp endorses Liverpool target Xabi Alonso as standout candidate

Alonso favourite to succeed Klopp at Anfield next season
Coach described as best of the next generation of managers

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/16/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-xabi-alonso-football
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,674
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 05:42:08 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:18:06 am
Jürgen Klopp endorses Liverpool target Xabi Alonso as standout candidate

Alonso favourite to succeed Klopp at Anfield next season
Coach described as best of the next generation of managers

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/16/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-xabi-alonso-football


Wow
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • Maths Mug!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 05:55:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:07:41 pm
Some of you love downplaying the club you say you support you stupid motherfuckers.

We're Liverpool Football Club! One of the biggest clubs in world footie, not a minnow.

exactly, its fucking pathetic
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 07:11:05 am »
Nice quotes for sure but they seem to have cut the last few lines out where Jurgen says he has no chance of getting his job because hes not had a bad enough run of form
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 07:16:48 am »
would be shocked if alonso isnt our next manager
no chance he chooses bayern
perez will keep ancellotti to look after the galactico squad they will have
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,560
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 07:39:40 am »
The next generation of managers comment is pertinent, I can imagine thats the pool we are looking at.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 08:07:41 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:16:48 am
would be shocked if alonso isnt our next manager
no chance he chooses bayern
perez will keep ancellotti to look after the galactico squad they will have

Madrid are the only worry I have. Whether we like it or not, theyre assembling the best squad in the world, any manager dreams of managing a couple of generational talents, theyll arguably be close to double figures with them in a few years if Guler and Endrick turn out as expected. And then you have Perez, the man who always longs for the feeling of a Galactico. Appointing the brightest young manager in the world to manage his brightest young talents, potentially having his own Guardiola, its all very enticing for a man we know cant contain himself. Yes, Ancelotti signed a new deal but it matters little if their thinking is a bit like ours: if we dont appoint him now we might not get another chance for 5+ years, this squad of players is too good to lose that many seasons thinking what if?

I still think we make a lot more sense than Madrid. If he wants to work in England he wont get a situation to walk into. Our squads not perfect, theres enough change coming whereby he can map out who and where he can tweak things over the windows, but at the same time its brimming with personality and talent that he can mould into whatever he wants,
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,647
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 08:43:09 am »
Headlines everywhere, yet over at the BBC, complete blackout ::)

Must be waiting on Simon Stone to write another piece about how Ratcliffe is going to overturn OT's Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (the only PL club to wear that honour) and have them bring in the best prawn sandwiches in the world.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,647
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 08:47:49 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:07:41 am
Madrid are the only worry I have. ....

....potentially having his own Guardiola.
Perez had that though. Xabi coached one of Real's academy sides to get his UEFA Pro License and was offered the Zidane fast-track. He turned it down and went home to Sociedad.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
  • Sound
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 09:14:09 am »
Trying to ask Jurgen about future transfers was like getting blood out of a stone for any reporter until the player had signed, for him to speak about Xabi like that, with all his links to the job, says to me it's got to be done already.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 09:17:25 am »
Jurgs has basically done "comunicado oficial" there, now we wait patiently for the day it properly comes out, probably May but hoping for March international break, us and Leverkusen just put a statement out so the noise can stop and both can concentrate on the end of the season.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,802
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 09:45:43 am »
Interesting they cut the bit out where Jurgen said Hes class on and off the pitch. Some act like jumped up Lego headed dickheads on the touchline despite achieving very little in the game. Xabi on the other hand has won it all as a player and still stands there, looking calm and sexy. The perfect combination.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,663
    • @hartejack
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 09:51:26 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:17:25 am
Jurgs has basically done "comunicado oficial" there, now we wait patiently for the day it properly comes out, probably May but hoping for March international break, us and Leverkusen just put a statement out so the noise can stop and both can concentrate on the end of the season.

If so, I have a feeling Leverkusen would be very keen for any announcement to take place after the point at which the clubs can no longer meet one another in a competitive match - we could even meet in the Europa League final yet. They'll want to avoid the Mario Gotze thing.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 09:55:14 am »
Ah Klopp giving us one last parting tapping up gift, what a manager  ;D. Did he meet Alonso in Blackpool yet?
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,676
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 10:08:15 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:43:09 am
Headlines everywhere, yet over at the BBC, complete blackout ::)

Must be waiting on Simon Stone to write another piece about how Ratcliffe is going to overturn OT's Food Hygiene Rating of 1 (the only PL club to wear that honour) and have them bring in the best prawn sandwiches in the world.

It's in the BBC site?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68324978
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,647
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3508 on: Today at 10:11:20 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:08:15 am
It's in the BBC site?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68324978

Went up just an hour ago, after my post. Guardian ran this late last night and it's been everywhere else since the early hours.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,642
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3509 on: Today at 10:12:13 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 09:14:09 am
Trying to ask Jurgen about future transfers was like getting blood out of a stone for any reporter until the player had signed, for him to speak about Xabi like that, with all his links to the job, says to me it's got to be done already.

Sorry to piss on your chips but
https://www.tntsports.co.uk/football/premier-league/2022-2023/jurgen-klopp-praises-jude-bellingham-and-admits-champions-league-failure-could-cost-them-transfer_sto9289372/story.shtml
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 