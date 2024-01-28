« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 128485 times)

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • gerrup the yard
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm »
That'll have to do so... :)
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
60% of the time, Samies right every time
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 11:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:57:29 pm
I think Jurgan has been already told who is the next manager.  :D

Who is that?  ???
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
60% of the time, Samies right every time

That much?  ;)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • gerrup the yard
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 11:45:02 pm »

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:42:00 pm
Who is that?  ???

Jurgen with his groucho marx get up when hes announced as the new manager for next season..
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm »
Oh Jurgen why build us up like this?!

I have no doubts that if the club are looking at things from all angles Alonso will be the prime candidate. I also have no doubts that Alonso will be waiting for the club to sort the new structure out so he can get a feel for the type of person hell working alongside to drive his vision of the football club. We read so often that players now want to understand the project, the direction things are heading, will their development be hindered or aided etc and its no doubt the same for top managers. Jurgen believed in the project when he came and he wanted to work with the people we had here as well as bring a few of his own ideas to the table.

The club should be respectful enough to Alonso and to Leverkusen to shelve things until the end of the season whilst also being savvy enough to get an agreement in place without it being public or a distraction to both clubs seasons. Just keeping everything crossed that theyre in a rush to sort everything else out so we dont end up with egg on our faces.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 12:21:52 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm
Xabi is doing an incredible job, Klopp said. If there would not be the rumours around, thats ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: Oh my God. The dinosaurs if you want  Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me  we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department.

Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional. I played a long time in the Bundesliga and it is super impressive. Not only the points tally but the way they play. Leverkusen was clearly the better side in the first game against Bayern and that is rare. To be honest when we beat Bayern at Dortmund it was a bit of very well defended, counterattack and taking the momentum. Especially at the beginning. But Leverkusen were better. That was probably the real surprise given the short time he was there and its a young team. He has super signings for this team, exactly what they needed, and thats really a very special job.

Leverkusen has a very good chance to win the cup. When you look through the Europa League, Leverkusen is one of the favourites there as well so it could be the season for Leverkusen. Really crazy.

How quick his team is that well tuned, he said. For the time its taken, hes put his proper stamp on it. Nobody knows if that is always the way he wants to play or if its the way this team specifically plays, he is not long enough in the business to tell, but obviously the coaching part is exceptional. That is clear.

And some say people on RAWK are too into the idea on Xabi, my god I haven't heard anyone speak so highly of him
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,127
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 12:23:15 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:21:52 am
And some say people on RAWK are too into the idea on Xabi, my god I haven't heard anyone speak so highly of him

Klopp's "just" a fan after this season. He'll be on here tracking planes.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,313
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 12:33:04 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Alonso this season is having one of the most incredible seasons of any manager in the history of the top 6 Leagues.

Their record this season is played 31, won 27 drawn 4, zero losses.

Scored 93 conceded 22.

There is a way to go but at the moment it is combining Arsenals Invincibles with City's Centurions. It is that good.

Alonso *could* be one of the best talents of his managerial generation. We won't know that for a few seasons but we probably can't afford to miss him in the summer to take that shot.

Strongly possible he could prolong the career of Virgil with a back 3 and also improve our midfield play.

He'll be inheriting a very good squad and a fanbase willing to give him some time.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,643
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 12:47:21 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on January 28, 2024, 08:04:28 pm
I know he has to publicly say "not right, none of my business" but I don't think it's far-fetched to believe that FSG haven't at least canvassed Klopp's opinion on potential successors. They rate him so highly it'd be stupid not to. And of course, given his love for the club, he doesn't want to see his legacy burnt to the ground by the wrong appointment.
Quote from: rossipersempre on February 14, 2024, 06:44:05 pm
Whilst he's quite rightly denied any involvement, I also still firmly believe that privately, FSG will at least ask Klopp to input and rubber stamp their preferred candidate. It is his legacy after all.
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm
Xabi is doing an incredible job, Klopp said. If there would not be the rumours around, thats ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: Oh my God. The dinosaurs if you want  Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me  we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department.

Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional. I played a long time in the Bundesliga and it is super impressive. Not only the points tally but the way they play. Leverkusen was clearly the better side in the first game against Bayern and that is rare. To be honest when we beat Bayern at Dortmund it was a bit of very well defended, counterattack and taking the momentum. Especially at the beginning. But Leverkusen were better. That was probably the real surprise given the short time he was there and its a young team. He has super signings for this team, exactly what they needed, and thats really a very special job.

Leverkusen has a very good chance to win the cup. When you look through the Europa League, Leverkusen is one of the favourites there as well so it could be the season for Leverkusen. Really crazy.

How quick his team is that well tuned, he said. For the time its taken, hes put his proper stamp on it. Nobody knows if that is always the way he wants to play or if its the way this team specifically plays, he is not long enough in the business to tell, but obviously the coaching part is exceptional. That is clear.
Think that private discussion has now been had and the deal is done ;D
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 