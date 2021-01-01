« previous next »
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 02:16:49 pm »
Because he said he wasn;t ready Jill.  :P

But I'm talking about so called supporters here.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 03:08:36 pm »
Mate...

Quote
Ange Postecoglou has laughed off speculation that he has been added to Liverpool's managerial shortlist.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 03:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:08:36 pm
Mate...

Must have got that salary raise he was Ange-ling for I guess.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 04:19:01 pm »
Quote
Xabi Alonso prefers Liverpool over Bayern Munich as things stand.

[@Santi_J_FM]
Offline masher

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:40:43 am
Cant we just keep Klopp? Just watching his presser now, dont want him to go.

Was really enjoying the presser when it hit me that there are only 20 odd left. 😢
Online Peabee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 04:31:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:53:17 am
You've got to move through the stages..... He's just not into us anymore

Hapi to be in the Nile.
Online Peabee

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 04:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:19:01 pm


Is he giving daily updates? Tomorrow: Alonso prefers eggs for brekkie and he is in two minds over Madrid and LFC, as it stands.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 01:24:15 pm
Exactly. Keep saying this. People keep bleating on like Amorim is the second coming of Mourinho and doing what Alonso is doing now - he isn't. Amorim had an incredible season a couple of years ago, but then went back to third in a low tier league. Villas Boas the same as you say also. What Alonso is doing is truly on Klopp's level at that time, whether he will maintain that we are yet to see but it's not even a contest between anyone else.

The only exception from Portugal in recent years was Mourinho who won the champions league with Porto, which was exceptional.

Doesn't help that Sporting were constantly asset stripping the squad of its best players. He's outgrown them as a manager. As much as I like him, Liverpool is a big leap though. Spurs is probably the profile of club that would have been a good move for him.
Online MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 09:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:25:19 pm
Alonso won't leave with 3 months of  the season left and with a brilliant chance of the Double.
Treble
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 09:55:25 pm »
Klopp not exactly helping to calm the demand for Alonso inthe embargoed interview segment!

I think if I were Alonso, Id stay at Leverkusen a year or two more.  But, then maybe the Liverpool job just doesnt come up again for years?
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:55:25 pm
Klopp not exactly helping to calm the demand for Alonso inthe embargoed interview segment!

I think if I were Alonso, Id stay at Leverkusen a year or two more.  But, then maybe the Liverpool job just doesnt come up again for years?

I think you have to take an opportunity when it arises.

It makes sense in a way to stay there for a couple of years, learn your trade more and all that, but there is no telling if he will ever get this opportunity again.

Moreover who knows if complications happen with the squad next year, players get sucked out by bigger clubs, he doesn't do too well and all of a sudden he isn't flavour of the month anymore.

I doubt that would happen but there is no telling the future, so he would be as daft as FSG not grabbing him with everything they've got if he turns down offers and stays there in my opinion.
Online smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 10:10:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:55:25 pm
Klopp not exactly helping to calm the demand for Alonso inthe embargoed interview segment!

I think if I were Alonso, Id stay at Leverkusen a year or two more.  But, then maybe the Liverpool job just doesnt come up again for years?

You have to wonder what the bloody hell Klopp was thinking choosing now to announce he's stepping down. If only he could have managed just one more year, Xabi could have kept on learning his trade at Leverkusen for a bit longer and maybe then there would have been no doubt about him being ready to take over at the start of the 25/26 season, with two Bundesliga titles in his pocket.

But on the other hand, I've come to trust that Klopp knows what he is doing so maybe the timing is absolutely perfect.

We'll see.
Offline gray19lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 10:12:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:55:25 pm
Klopp not exactly helping to calm the demand for Alonso inthe embargoed interview segment!

Any quotes?
Online afc tukrish

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 10:20:52 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 10:12:13 pm
Any quotes?

Seriously, help an embargoed brother out... :D
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 10:26:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:55:25 pm
Klopp not exactly helping to calm the demand for Alonso inthe embargoed interview segment!

I think if I were Alonso, Id stay at Leverkusen a year or two more.  But, then maybe the Liverpool job just doesnt come up again for years?

Leverkusen are likely to be pillaged in the summer. Alonso could easily lose three or four of his best players. The top clubs in Europe will be looking at Leverkusen's players.

Then you will almost certainly get Bayern using their financial muscle to weaken their competitors.

Even Klopp couldn't keep overachieving against a totally unfair financial landscape in Germany.   
Offline gray19lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 10:33:32 pm »
Xabi is doing an incredible job, Klopp said. If there would not be the rumours around, thats ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: Oh my God. The dinosaurs if you want  Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me  we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department.

Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional. I played a long time in the Bundesliga and it is super impressive. Not only the points tally but the way they play. Leverkusen was clearly the better side in the first game against Bayern and that is rare. To be honest when we beat Bayern at Dortmund it was a bit of very well defended, counterattack and taking the momentum. Especially at the beginning. But Leverkusen were better. That was probably the real surprise given the short time he was there and its a young team. He has super signings for this team, exactly what they needed, and thats really a very special job.

Leverkusen has a very good chance to win the cup. When you look through the Europa League, Leverkusen is one of the favourites there as well so it could be the season for Leverkusen. Really crazy.

How quick his team is that well tuned, he said. For the time its taken, hes put his proper stamp on it. Nobody knows if that is always the way he wants to play or if its the way this team specifically plays, he is not long enough in the business to tell, but obviously the coaching part is exceptional. That is clear.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 10:35:02 pm »
Hopefully announces him after the game tomorrow  ;)
Online John C

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 10:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:26:42 pm
Leverkusen are likely to be pillaged in the summer. Alonso could easily lose three or four of his best players. The top clubs in Europe will be looking at Leverkusen's players.
Then you will almost certainly get Bayern using their financial muscle to weaken their competitors.
 
That's a good point actually mate. Hopefully it will factor in to Xabi's thinking about what the best overall outcome is for him. Come home to us with a couple of his best players or stay there pondering over his depleted squad.
Online duvva 💅

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 10:38:21 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 10:33:32 pm
Xabi is doing an incredible job, Klopp said. If there would not be the rumours around, thats ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: Oh my God. The dinosaurs if you want  Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me  we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department.

Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional. I played a long time in the Bundesliga and it is super impressive. Not only the points tally but the way they play. Leverkusen was clearly the better side in the first game against Bayern and that is rare. To be honest when we beat Bayern at Dortmund it was a bit of very well defended, counterattack and taking the momentum. Especially at the beginning. But Leverkusen were better. That was probably the real surprise given the short time he was there and its a young team. He has super signings for this team, exactly what they needed, and thats really a very special job.

Leverkusen has a very good chance to win the cup. When you look through the Europa League, Leverkusen is one of the favourites there as well so it could be the season for Leverkusen. Really crazy.

How quick his team is that well tuned, he said. For the time its taken, hes put his proper stamp on it. Nobody knows if that is always the way he wants to play or if its the way this team specifically plays, he is not long enough in the business to tell, but obviously the coaching part is exceptional. That is clear.
Thanks for sharing that.

So Jurgens voting for Xabi then :)
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 10:43:01 pm »
Listen to Jurgan, Don't listen to Tepid.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 10:44:28 pm »
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 10:51:00 pm »
Lets just get Alonso to convince Klopp to stay at Liverpool.
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 10:55:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:35:48 pm
That's a good point actually mate. Hopefully it will factor in to Xabi's thinking about what the best overall outcome is for him. Come home to us with a couple of his best players or stay there pondering over his depleted squad.

Xabi's predecessor is a perfect example.

Gerardo Seoane was on a similar trajectory to Xabi.

He had taken FC Luzern to 3rd place in the Swiss League. Took over at Young Boys at the age of 39 and then led them to three titles. He then moved to Bayer and had a really good first season with Leverkusen finishing 3rd.

Seoane was on an upward trajectory but after a really good first season was sacked a couple of months into the following season.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 10:57:29 pm »
I think Jurgan has been already told who is the next manager.  :D
Online MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 11:01:06 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 10:33:32 pm
Xabi is doing an incredible job, Klopp said. If there would not be the rumours around, thats ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: Oh my God. The dinosaurs if you want  Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me  we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department.

Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional. I played a long time in the Bundesliga and it is super impressive. Not only the points tally but the way they play. Leverkusen was clearly the better side in the first game against Bayern and that is rare. To be honest when we beat Bayern at Dortmund it was a bit of very well defended, counterattack and taking the momentum. Especially at the beginning. But Leverkusen were better. That was probably the real surprise given the short time he was there and its a young team. He has super signings for this team, exactly what they needed, and thats really a very special job.

Leverkusen has a very good chance to win the cup. When you look through the Europa League, Leverkusen is one of the favourites there as well so it could be the season for Leverkusen. Really crazy.

How quick his team is that well tuned, he said. For the time its taken, hes put his proper stamp on it. Nobody knows if that is always the way he wants to play or if its the way this team specifically plays, he is not long enough in the business to tell, but obviously the coaching part is exceptional. That is clear.
Christ, that's just about the most gushing I've seen from anyone on Alonso.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 11:07:19 pm »
Yeah, Jurgen knows what hes doing there.
Online afc tukrish

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 11:08:33 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 10:33:32 pm
The dinosaurs if you want  Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me  we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will.

 ;D
Online Realgman

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 11:13:14 pm »
Or he goes with them to Bayern....

Quote from: John C on Today at 10:35:48 pm
That's a good point actually mate. Hopefully it will factor in to Xabi's thinking about what the best overall outcome is for him. Come home to us with a couple of his best players or stay there pondering over his depleted squad.
Online duvva 💅

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 11:13:55 pm »
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3469 on: Today at 11:19:19 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:01:06 pm
Christ, that's just about the most gushing I've seen from anyone on Alonso.

Alonso this season is having one of the most incredible seasons of any manager in the history of the top 6 Leagues.

Their record this season is played 31, won 27 drawn 4, zero losses.

Scored 93 conceded 22.

There is a way to go but at the moment it is combining Arsenals Invincibles with City's Centurions. It is that good.
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3470 on: Today at 11:21:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:38:21 pm
Thanks for sharing that.

So Jurgens voting for Xabi then :)

Though as we all recall he wont be offering his opinion and nor will he be advising the club and nor will they be asking his opinion 😂
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3471 on: Today at 11:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 11:13:14 pm
Or he goes with them to Bayern....


Where he is judged on the trophies he doesn't win and not the trophies he does win.

Xabi could go to Bayern and win the Double and still be reprimanded for not winning the Champions League.
Online smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3472 on: Today at 11:23:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:38:21 pm
Thanks for sharing that.

So Jurgens voting for Xabi then :)

OMG, he's going to be the new Moyes, isn't he?

Nah, only joking. He'll be great.

Starting to feel inevitable now.
Online Realgman

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3473 on: Today at 11:26:08 pm »
Yeah agree to some extent, but the other way to see it, is he will reseat them at the top, win the double and go deep into the Champions league, it could be seen as an easier transition from his perspective, already living there and succeeding..
I obviously don't want that to be the case, but there is a strong argument for it Eeyore..

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:22:47 pm
Where he is judged on the trophies he doesn't win and not the trophies he does win.

Xabi could go to Bayern and win the Double and still be reprimanded for not winning the Champions League.
Online duvva 💅

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3474 on: Today at 11:28:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:21:15 pm
Though as we all recall he wont be offering his opinion and nor will he be advising the club and nor will they be asking his opinion 😂
:) I like neutral Jurgen
Online smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3475 on: Today at 11:30:58 pm »
I get the feeling Jurgen is as excited as the rest of us at the prospect of Xabi being our next manager.  ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3476 on: Today at 11:32:15 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 10:33:32 pm
Xabi is doing an incredible job, Klopp said. If there would not be the rumours around, thats ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: Oh my God. The dinosaurs if you want  Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me  we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department.

Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional. I played a long time in the Bundesliga and it is super impressive. Not only the points tally but the way they play. Leverkusen was clearly the better side in the first game against Bayern and that is rare. To be honest when we beat Bayern at Dortmund it was a bit of very well defended, counterattack and taking the momentum. Especially at the beginning. But Leverkusen were better. That was probably the real surprise given the short time he was there and its a young team. He has super signings for this team, exactly what they needed, and thats really a very special job.

Leverkusen has a very good chance to win the cup. When you look through the Europa League, Leverkusen is one of the favourites there as well so it could be the season for Leverkusen. Really crazy.

How quick his team is that well tuned, he said. For the time its taken, hes put his proper stamp on it. Nobody knows if that is always the way he wants to play or if its the way this team specifically plays, he is not long enough in the business to tell, but obviously the coaching part is exceptional. That is clear.

I love our Boss.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3477 on: Today at 11:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 11:26:08 pm
Yeah agree to some extent, but the other way to see it, is he will reseat them at the top, win the double and go deep into the Champions league, it could be seen as an easier transition from his perspective, already living there and succeeding..
I obviously don't want that to be the case, but there is a strong argument for it Eeyore..

There really isn't. He will come here if we want him and by all accounts we do as he's the #1 target.
