Ange Postecoglou has laughed off speculation that he has been added to Liverpool's managerial shortlist.
Mate...
Xabi Alonso prefers Liverpool over Bayern Munich as things stand. [@Santi_J_FM]
Cant we just keep Klopp? Just watching his presser now, dont want him to go.
You've got to move through the stages..... He's just not into us anymore
Exactly. Keep saying this. People keep bleating on like Amorim is the second coming of Mourinho and doing what Alonso is doing now - he isn't. Amorim had an incredible season a couple of years ago, but then went back to third in a low tier league. Villas Boas the same as you say also. What Alonso is doing is truly on Klopp's level at that time, whether he will maintain that we are yet to see but it's not even a contest between anyone else. The only exception from Portugal in recent years was Mourinho who won the champions league with Porto, which was exceptional.
Alonso won't leave with 3 months of the season left and with a brilliant chance of the Double.
