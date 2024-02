This Leverkusan squad will be pillaged in the summer. He's not staying.



Or maybe he doesn't want to be the one that replaces one of our greatest ever managers in the clubs history? Perhaps he wants to see what he can do with Leverkusen in the CL rather than jump ship immediately after winning the league with them? Alonso seems very calculated. He may feel the job has come available too soon and wishes to develop more as a manager. He's only 42 and will know the Liverpool job won't be gone forever if he continues to improve as a manager.The idea that he is nailed on to come here should we offer him the job is based more on hope than anything else imo.By the way I'm with others when it comes to Amorim. Done a fair bit of reading on him and I wouldn't be against him getting the job if it's not Alonso. People writing him off because he manages in Portugal and because they're so sold on Alonso are being disingenuous imo. He's done a fantastic job with them.