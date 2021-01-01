Wait, only 2 days ago Alonso was a certainty on here for the LFC job if offered it because he said it was his dream managerial position. He said he loves the city but now we dont know because Bayern are fluttering their eyelashes at him. Does that mean we dont believe him anymore or what?
The same Bayern that are a mess or Liverpool Football Club, sitting at the top of the table with a young squad, competing for the quadruple in the most popular league in the world. The inferiority complex some on here have about our club is wild. There isnt a more attractive job in football right now given the wonderful state we are currently in.