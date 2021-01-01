Wait, only 2 days ago Alonso was a certainty on here for the LFC job if offered it because he said it was his dream managerial position. He said he loves the city but now we dont know because Bayern are fluttering their eyelashes at him. Does that mean we dont believe him anymore or what?

The same Bayern that are a mess or Liverpool Football Club, sitting at the top of the table with a young squad, competing for the quadruple in the most popular league in the world. The inferiority complex some on here have about our club is wild. There isnt a more attractive job in football right now given the wonderful state we are currently in.