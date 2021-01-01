« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 122578 times)

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3360 on: Today at 03:02:59 pm »
What exactly is the whole skateboard thing and why all the fuss over something seemingly so small?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,963
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3361 on: Today at 03:03:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:54:02 pm
https://talksport.com/football/1373747/julian-nagelsmann-girlfriend-lena-wurzenberger-bayern-munich/


https://www.goal.com/en/news/bayern-bosses-nagelsmann-salihamidzic-at-odds-transfer-strategy/blt5d477086acf6e09e
not a huge crime but he isnt a good fit we need a family man

football managers and their affairs and splits from long term relationships eh! Seems to be a bit of a theme  :P

It happens like, Kloppo got divorced when he was Mainz coach! (Not because of an affair though I hasten to add).

I dont mind Nagelsmann really, yes he made a stupid mistake at Bayern relationship wise, but he was still far better than Tuchel (another man who split suddenly from his wife by the way and move onto a younger model).

Nagelsmann seems like he still needs to mature a great deal. He hit the bigtime very early as a coach, and maybe didnt deal with it as well as he could have.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 03:09:18 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:54:02 pm
https://talksport.com/football/1373747/julian-nagelsmann-girlfriend-lena-wurzenberger-bayern-munich/


https://www.goal.com/en/news/bayern-bosses-nagelsmann-salihamidzic-at-odds-transfer-strategy/blt5d477086acf6e09e
not a huge crime but he isnt a good fit we need a family man

Why do we need a family man? :D

Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:55:31 pm
Perhaps unlikeable is my own thought but there's drama surrounding Nagelsmann seemingly everywhere he goes, particularly at Bayern, it was well documented while he was there iirc.  I think he's a self promoting egotist and I don't want him coaching this club.  I can appreciate his reasonable coaching talent but there are many at the same level who appear on the surface at least to be better individuals.

I can't honestly see how he'd fit into what I would think would be the continuation of FSG's somewhat collegiate approach either.

Fair enough. He probably has got a fair ego, that's to be expected though considering he's been hyped as the managerial wonderkid of the last decade. But he's also clearly a talented guy, you dont achieve what he has at his age without that. I do think the stuff about his personality seems a bit overblown though. He did a good job at Hoffenheim, got an offer from a bigger club and took it, did well at Red Bull, got an offer from a bigger club and took it and then fell foul of the silly merry-go-round at Bayern. The only 'controversy' I can see is he left his missus for a news reporter.

His biggest crime seems that he's probably a bit immature, but he is still incredibly young for a coach. Same age as Neuer for example so you can see why that relationship might have been tricky, and other experienced players at Bayern. But not sure there's anything incredibly unlikeable about him (all irrelevant anyway, we all hope its Xabi)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:46 pm by Redley »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,631
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3363 on: Today at 03:21:32 pm »
Balague shit-stirring that Man City are an option for Xabi based on fuck all ::)

Quote
"However, when appearing on the BBCs The Football News Show, Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, dropped a bombshell regarding his fellow countryman.

Balague revealed Alonso has privately stated one of Liverpool, Real or Bayern would be his next step if successful at Leverkusen. However, Balague then stunningly claimed its Manchester City who could be Alonsos next club.

Ill tell you a little secret, said Balague. When he went to Bayer Leverkusen, he told his agent do you know what, I am thinking that if it doesnt go well at Bayer Leverkusen, Ill go back to Real Sociedad.

But if it goes well, from here, its Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich.

...

Balague added: Let me add Manchester City to the equation and thats where Xabi Alonso could go next. When, is a different matter.



Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,963
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 03:22:42 pm »
Poor old Balague, feeling out of the loop it seems :lmao
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 03:28:51 pm »
And then Guardiola completes the biggest face turn in football history by replacing Klopp.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,121
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 03:29:19 pm »
We should just force Klopp in to staying and honouring his contract shouldnt have extended, Jurgen!!!! If that fails lets just bring Xabi home. Him and his family know the area, his kid(s) are scouse, hes had a successful stint here as a player, he loves the club and the fans and we love him, hell get a decent amount of money to spend and hell inherit a healthy (ahem) brilliant squad. What can Bayern offer that we cant?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:31:51 pm by rawcusk8 »
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,243
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 03:53:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:02:59 pm
What exactly is the whole skateboard thing and why all the fuss over something seemingly so small?

It was a longboard.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,091
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 03:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:22:42 pm
Poor old Balague, feeling out of the loop it seems :lmao

I'm sure he was saying earlier on in the season that De Zerbi was being primed to take over from Guardiola. He talks a lot of shit.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,029
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 04:09:15 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:29:19 pm
We should just force Klopp in to staying and honouring his contract shouldnt have extended, Jurgen!!!! If that fails lets just bring Xabi home. Him and his family know the area, his kid(s) are scouse, hes had a successful stint here as a player, he loves the club and the fans and we love him, hell get a decent amount of money to spend and hell inherit a healthy (ahem) brilliant squad. What can Bayern offer that we cant?

Those big fuckoff beers
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,526
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 04:30:02 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:29:19 pm
We should just force Klopp in to staying and honouring his contract shouldnt have extended, Jurgen!!!! If that fails lets just bring Xabi home. Him and his family know the area, his kid(s) are scouse, hes had a successful stint here as a player, he loves the club and the fans and we love him, hell get a decent amount of money to spend and hell inherit a healthy (ahem) brilliant squad. What can Bayern offer that we cant?

His kids are scouse? You sure  ;D I think they've probably spent more time in Germany and Spain than they did here. They left Liverpool 15 years ago  ;D

On a slightly more serious point, I think it's naive to think that Alonso would just sign with us over everyone else because he played here for a bit and knew the city. Bayern is a huge job, Real Madrid is as big as it comes for a man like Xabi (the weather is also much better, unfortunately). We'd be in a great position to lure him, I think. We really need to box the Sporting Director stuff and make the project look solid from an ownership/organisational perspective. Squad-wise things are good but I'm sure he'd be asking about how much money he's going to have to replace Virgil, Mo, Ali when the time inevitably comes.

Just go and get the best lad in, however the fuck that is!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,951
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 04:37:32 pm »
Xabi said he is bringing up his son a Liverpool fan seeing as he was born in the city.  :D
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,495
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 04:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:37:32 pm
Xabi said he is bringing up his son a Liverpool fan seeing as he was born in the city.  :D

2 of his kids were born when he was at Real Madrid (versus 1 son who was <2 years old when he left Liverpool).

Luckily Real dont need a new manager and Xabi had no kids when at Bayern.

On that basis Im pretty confident in saying it looks like weve secured our new manager.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,495
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 04:59:17 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:29:19 pm
What can Bayern offer that we cant?

An easier job
Continuation of working/living in Germany
Living in Munich
Similar budget to Liverpool
Similar stature club to Liverpool
Not having to replace a legend manager
Familiarity and affection of a club he played for and won trophies with


Not saying hell go to Bayern but the notion that Bayern have nothing to offer compared to us is wild. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, located in a amazing city with big chance of sporting success (due to lack of domestic rivals)
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 05:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 02:40:27 pm
Nagelsmann? He was phenomenal at Hoffenheim and Red Bull.

This is massively over-egging him. He did well at Hoffenheim but ultimately as we found out they could be very easy to play against and pretty naive.

At Leipzig he pretty much did what every manager they've had as done since they got to the Bundesliga. A CL semi-final but that was helped by the one-tie structure during Covid. 
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,771
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 05:16:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:19:34 pm
This usually comes through winning though 

Not necessarily. It's about connecting with the culture of the club and the city. The Rafatollah stuff came out before Istanbul and was likely fully formed by the time Rafa Benitez stepped into a pub in Cologne
« Last Edit: Today at 05:19:03 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 05:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:03:05 pm
football managers and their affairs and splits from long term relationships eh! Seems to be a bit of a theme  :P

It happens like, Kloppo got divorced when he was Mainz coach! (Not because of an affair though I hasten to add).

I dont mind Nagelsmann really, yes he made a stupid mistake at Bayern relationship wise, but he was still far better than Tuchel (another man who split suddenly from his wife by the way and move onto a younger model).

Nagelsmann seems like he still needs to mature a great deal. He hit the bigtime very early as a coach, and maybe didnt deal with it as well as he could have.

That about sums up my feelings on him - he would be probably my 3rd or 4th choice, with the big concern being he needs to grow up, both as a coach and as a person

Despite being around for so long he still needs to grow, but still only 36. He seems like he is a bit of an egotist but he could mature a bit more. But if he does, and if he humbles himself and learns theres more for him to know as a manager, he potentially could be the best in the world, he is still young enough for it
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,951
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 05:38:05 pm »
Can we all agree even if by some miracle Xabi doesn't become our manager this time round he will manage the club at some point in the future?  :D
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,426
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 05:51:24 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:16:21 pm
Not necessarily. It's about connecting with the culture of the club and the city. The Rafatollah stuff came out before Istanbul and was likely fully formed by the time Rafa Benitez stepped into a pub in Cologne

God, those were fucking brilliant days... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,924
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3379 on: Today at 05:55:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:05:36 pm
This is massively over-egging him. He did well at Hoffenheim but ultimately as we found out they could be very easy to play against and pretty naive.

At Leipzig he pretty much did what every manager they've had as done since they got to the Bundesliga. A CL semi-final but that was helped by the one-tie structure during Covid.

Nagelsman's a myth. Way out of his depth at Bayern.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,866
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3380 on: Today at 06:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:55:45 pm
Nagelsman's a myth. Way out of his depth at Bayern.
still think hes a very very good manger with the right structure around him
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,084
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3381 on: Today at 06:32:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:06 pm
still think hes a very very good manger with the right structure around him

He lacks the gravitas of a Liverpool manager.

To me he comes over as someone who feels that he has to prove he hasn't been promoted above his ability, and we've had one of those recently.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,959
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3382 on: Today at 06:46:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:06 pm
still think hes a very very good manger with the right structure around him

Sorry but its bad enough that Klopp is leaving. Seeing Nagelsman on the touchline with his atrocious outfit is guaranteeing that I am going to stop watching us.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,951
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3383 on: Today at 06:48:06 pm »
We can have a whole sub section of RAWK dedicated to you just dismissing his fashion sense though Killer.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3384 on: Today at 07:21:48 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:02:59 pm
What exactly is the whole skateboard thing and why all the fuss over something seemingly so small?

Its a great question really. 
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,091
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3385 on: Today at 07:24:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:02:59 pm
What exactly is the whole skateboard thing and why all the fuss over something seemingly so small?

He was a skater boi
Killer said 'see you later boy'
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,426
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3386 on: Today at 07:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:24:47 pm
He was a skater boi
Killer said 'see you later boy'

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 