We should just force Klopp in to staying and honouring his contract
shouldnt have extended, Jurgen!!!! If that fails lets just bring Xabi home. Him and his family know the area, his kid(s) are scouse, hes had a successful stint here as a player, he loves the club and the fans and we love him, hell get a decent amount of money to spend and hell inherit a healthy (ahem) brilliant squad. What can Bayern offer that we cant?
His kids are scouse? You sure
I think they've probably spent more time in Germany and Spain than they did here. They left Liverpool 15 years ago
On a slightly more serious point, I think it's naive to think that Alonso would just sign with us over everyone else because he played here for a bit and knew the city. Bayern is a huge job, Real Madrid is as big as it comes for a man like Xabi (the weather is also much better, unfortunately). We'd be in a great position to lure him, I think. We really need to box the Sporting Director stuff and make the project look solid from an ownership/organisational perspective. Squad-wise things are good but I'm sure he'd be asking about how much money he's going to have to replace Virgil, Mo, Ali when the time inevitably comes.
Just go and get the best lad in, however the fuck that is!