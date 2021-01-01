https://talksport.com/football/1373747/julian-nagelsmann-girlfriend-lena-wurzenberger-bayern-munich/





not a huge crime but he isnt a good fit we need a family man



Perhaps unlikeable is my own thought but there's drama surrounding Nagelsmann seemingly everywhere he goes, particularly at Bayern, it was well documented while he was there iirc. I think he's a self promoting egotist and I don't want him coaching this club. I can appreciate his reasonable coaching talent but there are many at the same level who appear on the surface at least to be better individuals.



I can't honestly see how he'd fit into what I would think would be the continuation of FSG's somewhat collegiate approach either.



Why do we need a family man?Fair enough. He probably has got a fair ego, that's to be expected though considering he's been hyped as the managerial wonderkid of the last decade. But he's also clearly a talented guy, you dont achieve what he has at his age without that. I do think the stuff about his personality seems a bit overblown though. He did a good job at Hoffenheim, got an offer from a bigger club and took it, did well at Red Bull, got an offer from a bigger club and took it and then fell foul of the silly merry-go-round at Bayern. The only 'controversy' I can see is he left his missus for a news reporter.His biggest crime seems that he's probably a bit immature, but he is still incredibly young for a coach. Same age as Neuer for example so you can see why that relationship might have been tricky, and other experienced players at Bayern. But not sure there's anything incredibly unlikeable about him (all irrelevant anyway, we all hope its Xabi)