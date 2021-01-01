« previous next »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:51:44 am
Sorry...more room to experiment at clubs where 2nd place is utter failure?

Yeah he can try different things and still win titles but with Liverpool every point is important. The pressure is completely different even when it comes to players, in England if you buy a goalkeeper for example and he truns out to be average your season is over
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:35:16 am
Yeah he can try different things and still win titles but with Liverpool every point is important. The pressure is completely different even when it comes to players, in England if you buy a goalkeeper for example and he truns out to be average your season is over

Liverpool is traditionally one of the most patient clubs in terms of giving managers time to build. Both in the boardroom and in the crowd. A fair few of our PL era managers were arguably kept on too long as well when things had gone wrong or stopped working (Souness/Evans/Houllier/Rodgers).
Nagelsmann riding into Kirby training centre on a Skateboard no fucking thanks.

Bayern board were livid when the pics came out the next day, I bet the players weren't impressed either.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:51:52 am
Bayern will be scoping out potential managers now or in the very near future. Whether or not they sack Tuchel in 2 weeks, 2 months or 2 years. Given their current circumstances itd be weird if they werent exploring other manager options.

I have no idea if Alonso would choose us over Bayern. Played for both clubs. Bayern is the easier job but conversely probably has less long term stability. Premier League is a tougher managerial test but that would appeal to a lot of managers. Liverpools squad is in good shape.

Theres also unknowns about his family life. Would they rather stay living in Germany? If youve got no affiliation to either city is it Munich v Liverpool? Maybe Alonso and his family loved it in Liverpool and hated Munich. Maybe his family love living in Leverkusen and fancy going back to Spain eventually.

I think we have a good chance of getting Alonso but theres a ton of unknowns. Sporting, financial and personal. Its fair to say we wont get a free run at Alonso. We shouldnt expect to if hes the most promising manager in European football. Weve got as good a chance as anyone of getting him but doubt even he knows currently where hell end up.

Timing is surely a key factor too, and it probably works in our favour if Xabi Alonso is the manager we wish to appoint (and if we're going on the assumption that he both backs himself to & has ambitions to manage these three clubs during his managerial career).

As a club (and I say this including the supporters, rather than relying on the much shorter time-frame we can analyse under the current owners), we seek to back our managers and commit for the long haul. Since what felt like a bit of a line in the sand (post-Bootroom) when Ged was made sole manager a little over 25 years ago, we've essentially had four appointments intended as long-term (Ged, Rafa, Rodgers, and Klopp) and the two seasons with Hodgson and Kenny - you could call that five 'management periods'. The Liverpool job isn't one that should come up very often.

On the other hand, Bayern have had thirteen permanent managers in that time (and a number of caretakers): Hitzfeld, Magath, Hitzfeld, Klinsmann, van Gaal, Heynckes, Guardiola, Ancelotti, Heynckes, Kovac, Flick, Nagelsmann, and Tuchel. Only Guardiola has lasted for three seasons, since Hitzfeld's first period in charge for six seasons 1998-2004.

And Madrid, over roughly the same period, have had twenty permanent managers: Hiddink, Toshak, del Bosque, Queiroz, Camacho, Remon, Luxemburgo, Lopez Caro, Capello, Schuster, Ramos, Pellegrini, Mourinho, Ancelotti, Rafa, Zidane, Loputegui, Solari, Zidane, and Ancelotti. You might be able to knock a couple of that list on the basis of being a bit short-term and reactionary.

My reading is that the Bayern and Real jobs will come up again if Xabi has the quality and wants them in the future, whereas the Liverpool job doesn't come up anywhere near as frequently. I'd be recommending he takes the opportunity!
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:35:16 am
Yeah he can try different things and still win titles but with Liverpool every point is important. The pressure is completely different even when it comes to players, in England if you buy a goalkeeper for example and he truns out to be average your season is over
I dont think your perception here feels quite right. Hell get far more time and leeway to be his own manager and implement his methods here than at either of those two clubs. Something I would imagine is very appealing to him.

Not sure about the GK analogy either as Raya hasnt been great for Arsenal. And while I wouldnt go as far as calling Ederson average hes not top class except with his feet/distribution
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:35:16 am
Yeah he can try different things and still win titles but with Liverpool every point is important. The pressure is completely different even when it comes to players, in England if you buy a goalkeeper for example and he truns out to be average your season is over

What :D!

Our last five managers have lasted about four years on average, and that includes Hodgson

Bayerns last five have lasted less than a season and a half and Reals last five have lasted just over a season and a half.

Unless you're really, really shite you'll get more time here than at either of those jobs. Nagelsmann got sacked after a season and a bit, and his only full season he won the league.

At Bayern he'd literally be trying to undo the work he's currently doing at Leverkusen. I'd be astonished if he went there.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:13:53 am
"It feels like that again if we don't get Alonso then the alternative is shit."

I'm sorry but you may need to read more about football and inform yourself. You can start with Ruben Amorim.

Amorim comes off well but it is the Portuguese league. Villas Boas tore it up and went unbeaten, winning a Europa League too.

It's small fry compared to the Premier League.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:51:21 am
I dont think your perception here feels quite right. Hell get far more time and leeway to be his own manager and implement his methods here than at either of those two clubs. Something I would imagine is very appealing to him.

Not sure about the GK analogy either as Raya hasnt been great for Arsenal. And while I wouldnt go as far as calling Ederson average hes not top class except with his feet/distribution

We also won the league with Adrian in goal for a few months.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:22:23 am
100% Munich will sound out Alonso and the caveat will be better players, that they can buy any of Bayers players and that he doesnt have to uproot his family.

Liverpool's only a bit further away from Leverkusen than Munich.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:02:28 pm
Liverpool's only a bit further away from Leverkusen than Munich.
;D

If I was a betting man I wouldn't be rushing to place a bet on Alonso coming to us in the summer but I'd certainly bet against him going to Bayern!  It would be such a dreadful career move for him and he'd lose so much credibility.

Alonso has moved his young family from Liverpool to Madrid to Munich to Madrid to San Sebastian to Leverkusen.  I'm not implying he's selfish but he's clearly quite relaxed about relocating.  I'm sure at least one of his children was born in Liverpool as well as he apparently fell out with Rafa over him missing a match to be at the birth.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:16:07 am

Liverpool is a club where it's important/imperative the fans have a bond with the manager as well. Obviously Klopp is the ultimate with that but Houllier had it/Rafa had it. They both lost it towards the end (at least with much of the crowd) but that can happen after a long period. It needs to be there early though. Obviously for that to happen the manager has to be competent. All the charisma and chest-thumping of Klopp wouldn't go far if he wasn't great at his job.

This usually comes through winning though 
The fan base is fantastic to have at your back and we're also pretty positive when someone comes in but I don't think either Rafa or Houllier had a particular bond with the fans or crowd beyond what any manager coming in would that gets results .. Klopp's a bit of a one off in this regard to me
Obv Alonso would have a leg up at the start through reputation but he's a pretty reserved guy and whether he's got a special bond with the fans 18 months later is probably going to come down to whether he wins pots or not
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:13:38 pm
Alonso has moved his young family from Liverpool to Madrid to Munich to Madrid to San Sebastian to Leverkusen.  I'm not implying he's selfish but he's clearly quite relaxed about relocating.  I'm sure at least one of his children was born in Liverpool as well as he apparently fell out with Rafa over him missing a match to be at the birth.
The relocation will also be a family discussion, so aside from his wife (who was already living here), think it's fairly certain an almost 16-year old Jon Alonso, born and raised a Red, would be up for starting his A-levels in Liverpool in September. Timing is everything.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:52:09 am
I like Alonso and theres a chance youre getting the next generations best coach however the fan base is already transferring its messiah complex onto him

The most important thing for the longer term future of the club is that post klopp (because there is no other klopp) it gets back to a sporting director/head coach set up and I suspect this will be a priority
Otherwise youre constantly looking to hire people that our Klopp level outliers when actually the gap between most top level coaches isnt that big
Id be surprised if FSG didnt use the unwelcome news that Jurgen is going to put a better structure for the footballing side of the club in place

If the reports that Gordon contacted Edwards to see if he would be willing to help restructure the sporting side of the club are true then I think this is something that will definitely be happening.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:45:11 am
Nagelsmann riding into Kirby training centre on a Skateboard no fucking thanks.

Bayern board were livid when the pics came out the next day, I bet the players weren't impressed either.

Honest question, why the fuck would anyone care how the manager got to training?
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:39:19 pm
Honest question, why the fuck would anyone care how the manager got to training?

I think a lot of people felt it was a publicity thing - doing that sort of thing aware that the paparazzi would get a photo of him like that.

Nagelsmann does to me come off as someone who has a fair bit of ego and likes being the center of attention, which isn't necessarily bad but it is a hell of a red flag with managers
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:19:34 pm
This usually comes through winning though 
The fan base is fantastic to have at your back and we're also pretty positive when someone comes in but I don't think either Rafa or Houllier had a particular bond with the fans or crowd beyond what any manager coming in would that gets results .. Klopp's a bit of a one off in this regard to me
Obv Alonso would have a leg up at the start through reputation but he's a pretty reserved guy and whether he's got a special bond with the fans 18 months later is probably going to come down to whether he wins pots or not


Houllier and Rodgers's first seasons were insipid at best - they were never under threat.

Even Rafa, remember the portrait of him that was paraded around in his first season wasn't it? It was about this point of the season as well, way before Istanbul, and we were having a terrible Premier League season and were dumped out the FA Cup to lower league opposition.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:52:09 am
I like Alonso and theres a chance youre getting the next generations best coach however the fan base is already transferring its messiah complex onto him

The most important thing for the longer term future of the club is that post klopp (because there is no other klopp) it gets back to a sporting director/head coach set up and I suspect this will be a priority
Otherwise youre constantly looking to hire people that our Klopp level outliers when actually the gap between most top level coaches isnt that big
Id be surprised if FSG didnt use the unwelcome news that Jurgen is going to put a better structure for the footballing side of the club in place

Completely agree with all of this.

Id be amazed if the structure didnt change post Klopp. You are therefore looking for a different type of manager than Klopp. It would be foolish to think another manager, no matter how promising, could come in and replicate Klopps way of doing things. As such the club will adapt and fill the void Klopp leaves in different ways.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:17:56 pm
Completely agree with all of this.

Id be amazed if the structure didnt change post Klopp. You are therefore looking for a different type of manager than Klopp. It would be foolish to think another manager, no matter how promising, could come in and replicate Klopps way of doing things. As such the club will adapt and fill the void Klopp leaves in different ways.

Whatever the structure is though, the head coach and head of recruitment need to be on the same page and work well together. We can't go back to the days of signing Benteke and Firmino in the same transfer window, for example, or buying players the manager will just throw under the bus because he wanted someone else. The strategy has to be right.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:57:02 am
Amorim comes off well but it is the Portuguese league. Villas Boas tore it up and went unbeaten, winning a Europa League too.

It's small fry compared to the Premier League.

Exactly. Keep saying this. People keep bleating on like Amorim is the second coming of Mourinho and doing what Alonso is doing now - he isn't. Amorim had an incredible season a couple of years ago, but then went back to third in a low tier league. Villas Boas the same as you say also. What Alonso is doing is truly on Klopp's level at that time, whether he will maintain that we are yet to see but it's not even a contest between anyone else.

The only exception from Portugal in recent years was Mourinho who won the champions league with Porto, which was exceptional.
The person to ask about Xabi would be Livbes. Iirc he was invited to Xabi's wedding and his missus was close with Señora Alonso. Not sure he enters these portals any more, mind, after the summer transfer fall-out.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:35:48 pm
If the reports that Gordon contacted Edwards to see if he would be willing to help restructure the sporting side of the club are true then I think this is something that will definitely be happening.

Edwards has already turned it down, he doesn't want to go back to that type of involvement it's why he set up the group he did as he wanted to work in a more general way.
The last trophy Leverkusan won was in 93 I believe and the last time they were any relevant was in in the early 00's. Xabi is already a legend there and he won't want to mess that relatioship up.

If its' between Bayern Munich and Liverpool I am sure 99/100 he chooses us.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:33:11 pm
The person to ask about Xabi would be Livbes. Iirc he was invited to Xabi's wedding and his missus was close with Señora Alonso. Not sure he enters these portals any more, mind, after the summer transfer fall-out.
I saw a post from him in the film thread a few days ago I think
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:17:56 pm
Completely agree with all of this.

Id be amazed if the structure didnt change post Klopp. You are therefore looking for a different type of manager than Klopp. It would be foolish to think another manager, no matter how promising, could come in and replicate Klopps way of doing things. As such the club will adapt and fill the void Klopp leaves in different ways.
I dont think anyone is saying theyre expecting Xabi to come in and replicate Klopp are they?

Im certainly not expecting that other than him helping us win trophys hopefully.
But I expect him to do it in his own way. Either within a structure that is already in place if hes comfortable with that, or one that can be adjusted to suit all and remain successful. You would expect that from whoever comes in though.
