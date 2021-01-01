« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 120218 times)

Online Egyptian36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 11:35:16 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:51:44 am
Sorry...more room to experiment at clubs where 2nd place is utter failure?

Yeah he can try different things and still win titles but with Liverpool every point is important. The pressure is completely different even when it comes to players, in England if you buy a goalkeeper for example and he truns out to be average your season is over
Online Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 11:41:29 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:35:16 am
Yeah he can try different things and still win titles but with Liverpool every point is important. The pressure is completely different even when it comes to players, in England if you buy a goalkeeper for example and he truns out to be average your season is over

Liverpool is traditionally one of the most patient clubs in terms of giving managers time to build. Both in the boardroom and in the crowd. A fair few of our PL era managers were arguably kept on too long as well when things had gone wrong or stopped working (Souness/Evans/Houllier/Rodgers).
Online RedSince86

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 11:45:11 am »
Nagelsmann riding into Kirby training centre on a Skateboard no fucking thanks.

Bayern board were livid when the pics came out the next day, I bet the players weren't impressed either.
Offline jackh

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 11:48:36 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:51:52 am
Bayern will be scoping out potential managers now or in the very near future. Whether or not they sack Tuchel in 2 weeks, 2 months or 2 years. Given their current circumstances itd be weird if they werent exploring other manager options.

I have no idea if Alonso would choose us over Bayern. Played for both clubs. Bayern is the easier job but conversely probably has less long term stability. Premier League is a tougher managerial test but that would appeal to a lot of managers. Liverpools squad is in good shape.

Theres also unknowns about his family life. Would they rather stay living in Germany? If youve got no affiliation to either city is it Munich v Liverpool? Maybe Alonso and his family loved it in Liverpool and hated Munich. Maybe his family love living in Leverkusen and fancy going back to Spain eventually.

I think we have a good chance of getting Alonso but theres a ton of unknowns. Sporting, financial and personal. Its fair to say we wont get a free run at Alonso. We shouldnt expect to if hes the most promising manager in European football. Weve got as good a chance as anyone of getting him but doubt even he knows currently where hell end up.

Timing is surely a key factor too, and it probably works in our favour if Xabi Alonso is the manager we wish to appoint (and if we're going on the assumption that he both backs himself to & has ambitions to manage these three clubs during his managerial career).

As a club (and I say this including the supporters, rather than relying on the much shorter time-frame we can analyse under the current owners), we seek to back our managers and commit for the long haul. Since what felt like a bit of a line in the sand (post-Bootroom) when Ged was made sole manager a little over 25 years ago, we've essentially had four appointments intended as long-term (Ged, Rafa, Rodgers, and Klopp) and the two seasons with Hodgson and Kenny - you could call that five 'management periods'. The Liverpool job isn't one that should come up very often.

On the other hand, Bayern have had thirteen permanent managers in that time (and a number of caretakers): Hitzfeld, Magath, Hitzfeld, Klinsmann, van Gaal, Heynckes, Guardiola, Ancelotti, Heynckes, Kovac, Flick, Nagelsmann, and Tuchel. Only Guardiola has lasted for three seasons, since Hitzfeld's first period in charge for six seasons 1998-2004.

And Madrid, over roughly the same period, have had twenty permanent managers: Hiddink, Toshak, del Bosque, Queiroz, Camacho, Remon, Luxemburgo, Lopez Caro, Capello, Schuster, Ramos, Pellegrini, Mourinho, Ancelotti, Rafa, Zidane, Loputegui, Solari, Zidane, and Ancelotti. You might be able to knock a couple of that list on the basis of being a bit short-term and reactionary.

My reading is that the Bayern and Real jobs will come up again if Xabi has the quality and wants them in the future, whereas the Liverpool job doesn't come up anywhere near as frequently. I'd be recommending he takes the opportunity!
Online duvva 💅

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 11:51:21 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:35:16 am
Yeah he can try different things and still win titles but with Liverpool every point is important. The pressure is completely different even when it comes to players, in England if you buy a goalkeeper for example and he truns out to be average your season is over
I dont think your perception here feels quite right. Hell get far more time and leeway to be his own manager and implement his methods here than at either of those two clubs. Something I would imagine is very appealing to him.

Not sure about the GK analogy either as Raya hasnt been great for Arsenal. And while I wouldnt go as far as calling Ederson average hes not top class except with his feet/distribution
Online Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 11:53:17 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:35:16 am
Yeah he can try different things and still win titles but with Liverpool every point is important. The pressure is completely different even when it comes to players, in England if you buy a goalkeeper for example and he truns out to be average your season is over

What :D!

Our last five managers have lasted about four years on average, and that includes Hodgson

Bayerns last five have lasted less than a season and a half and Reals last five have lasted just over a season and a half.

Unless you're really, really shite you'll get more time here than at either of those jobs. Nagelsmann got sacked after a season and a bit, and his only full season he won the league.

At Bayern he'd literally be trying to undo the work he's currently doing at Leverkusen. I'd be astonished if he went there.
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 11:57:02 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:13:53 am
"It feels like that again if we don't get Alonso then the alternative is shit."

I'm sorry but you may need to read more about football and inform yourself. You can start with Ruben Amorim.

Amorim comes off well but it is the Portuguese league. Villas Boas tore it up and went unbeaten, winning a Europa League too.

It's small fry compared to the Premier League.
Online Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 12:00:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:51:21 am
I dont think your perception here feels quite right. Hell get far more time and leeway to be his own manager and implement his methods here than at either of those two clubs. Something I would imagine is very appealing to him.

Not sure about the GK analogy either as Raya hasnt been great for Arsenal. And while I wouldnt go as far as calling Ederson average hes not top class except with his feet/distribution

We also won the league with Adrian in goal for a few months.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:22:23 am
100% Munich will sound out Alonso and the caveat will be better players, that they can buy any of Bayers players and that he doesnt have to uproot his family.

Liverpool's only a bit further away from Leverkusen than Munich.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 12:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:02:28 pm
Liverpool's only a bit further away from Leverkusen than Munich.
;D

If I was a betting man I wouldn't be rushing to place a bet on Alonso coming to us in the summer but I'd certainly bet against him going to Bayern!  It would be such a dreadful career move for him and he'd lose so much credibility.

Alonso has moved his young family from Liverpool to Madrid to Munich to Madrid to San Sebastian to Leverkusen.  I'm not implying he's selfish but he's clearly quite relaxed about relocating.  I'm sure at least one of his children was born in Liverpool as well as he apparently fell out with Rafa over him missing a match to be at the birth.
Online JackWard33

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 12:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:16:07 am

Liverpool is a club where it's important/imperative the fans have a bond with the manager as well. Obviously Klopp is the ultimate with that but Houllier had it/Rafa had it. They both lost it towards the end (at least with much of the crowd) but that can happen after a long period. It needs to be there early though. Obviously for that to happen the manager has to be competent. All the charisma and chest-thumping of Klopp wouldn't go far if he wasn't great at his job.

This usually comes through winning though 
The fan base is fantastic to have at your back and we're also pretty positive when someone comes in but I don't think either Rafa or Houllier had a particular bond with the fans or crowd beyond what any manager coming in would that gets results .. Klopp's a bit of a one off in this regard to me
Obv Alonso would have a leg up at the start through reputation but he's a pretty reserved guy and whether he's got a special bond with the fans 18 months later is probably going to come down to whether he wins pots or not
