Bayern will be scoping out potential managers now or in the very near future. Whether or not they sack Tuchel in 2 weeks, 2 months or 2 years. Given their current circumstances itd be weird if they werent exploring other manager options.



I have no idea if Alonso would choose us over Bayern. Played for both clubs. Bayern is the easier job but conversely probably has less long term stability. Premier League is a tougher managerial test but that would appeal to a lot of managers. Liverpools squad is in good shape.



Theres also unknowns about his family life. Would they rather stay living in Germany? If youve got no affiliation to either city is it Munich v Liverpool? Maybe Alonso and his family loved it in Liverpool and hated Munich. Maybe his family love living in Leverkusen and fancy going back to Spain eventually.



I think we have a good chance of getting Alonso but theres a ton of unknowns. Sporting, financial and personal. Its fair to say we wont get a free run at Alonso. We shouldnt expect to if hes the most promising manager in European football. Weve got as good a chance as anyone of getting him but doubt even he knows currently where hell end up.



Timing is surely a key factor too, and it probably works in our favour if Xabi Alonso is the manager we wish to appoint (and if we're going on the assumption that he both backs himself to & has ambitions to manage these three clubs during his managerial career).As a club (and I say this including the supporters, rather than relying on the much shorter time-frame we can analyse under the current owners), we seek to back our managers and commit for the long haul. Since what felt like a bit of a line in the sand (post-Bootroom) when Ged was made sole manager a little over 25 years ago, we've essentially had four appointments intended as long-term (Ged, Rafa, Rodgers, and Klopp) and the two seasons with Hodgson and Kenny - you could call that five 'management periods'. The Liverpool job isn't one that should come up very often.On the other hand, Bayern have had thirteen permanent managers in that time (and a number of caretakers): Hitzfeld, Magath, Hitzfeld, Klinsmann, van Gaal, Heynckes, Guardiola, Ancelotti, Heynckes, Kovac, Flick, Nagelsmann, and Tuchel. Only Guardiola has lasted for three seasons, since Hitzfeld's first period in charge for six seasons 1998-2004.And Madrid, over roughly the same period, have had twenty permanent managers: Hiddink, Toshak, del Bosque, Queiroz, Camacho, Remon, Luxemburgo, Lopez Caro, Capello, Schuster, Ramos, Pellegrini, Mourinho, Ancelotti, Rafa, Zidane, Loputegui, Solari, Zidane, and Ancelotti. You might be able to knock a couple of that list on the basis of being a bit short-term and reactionary.My reading is that the Bayern and Real jobs will come up again if Xabi has the quality and wants them in the future, whereas the Liverpool job doesn't come up anywhere near as frequently. I'd be recommending he takes the opportunity!