Every manager out there will be a gamble compared to Klopp, but with teams like Man City around, we need to gamble even harder in order to try and get the 'next great manager'. Even with Klopp, it's a constant uphill battle to compete with cheats. Getting someone who is merely a good manager - like Postecoglou or Frank - might not cause us to nosedive Moyes-style, but I fear it'll spell the end to any future title battles unless those 115 charges finally stick.



There are of course question marks over Alonso, but he also seems like the manager (alongside Amorim) who has the most obvious potential to be the next big thing and keep us punching above our weight (in the context of having a net spend closer to West Ham and Wolves than the Manchester clubs).



And as others have said, he'll also have the most goodwill from fans, which will be really important, as there's a risk that we quickly slide into pessimism and discontent should the post-Klopp era not start off on the best foot. Over the past few years it's been so refreshing that even during our toughest period, the fanbase has been united around Klopp pretty much unequivocally. I can't see that being the case if De Zerbi has us in eighth at Christmas.

