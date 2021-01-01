« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 119646 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,521
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 07:22:23 am »
100% Munich will sound out Alonso and the caveat will be better players, that they can buy any of Bayers players and that he doesnt have to uproot his family.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 08:27:01 am »
glad Tuchel went to Bayern. He may have been a contender before that move. Very devisisive character wont last long anywhere.
the PL & Liverpool is a greater appeal than Bayern
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 08:30:52 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:37:51 am
I don't like these Big Ange rumours. Think he'd turn out to be a disaster.

Would be challenging for fourth at best under him
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 08:46:37 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:32:04 am
Because the only way you can fail to win the Bundesliga at Bayern is if you come up against something very special.  9 times out of 10 they should win it at a canter.  It's normally the easiest way to get a 'big' trophy on your CV.

Which is understandable if you're trophyless ala Pochettino at PSG, but Alonso is likely to have that same trophy already on his CV at the end of this season in much more impressive circumstances.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,521
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 08:50:09 am »
At Munich the minimum requirement is the league the same as Real Madrid. But both squads are more than competing for the CL.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 08:51:52 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:07:21 am
He needs to progress in the cl and win the league. If they keep it competitive in both till near the end we would hopefully have the foot in the door before they move. I agree that we are the better option and more likely one but it's not certain so every advantage is a plus.

Bayern will be scoping out potential managers now or in the very near future. Whether or not they sack Tuchel in 2 weeks, 2 months or 2 years. Given their current circumstances itd be weird if they werent exploring other manager options.

I have no idea if Alonso would choose us over Bayern. Played for both clubs. Bayern is the easier job but conversely probably has less long term stability. Premier League is a tougher managerial test but that would appeal to a lot of managers. Liverpools squad is in good shape.

Theres also unknowns about his family life. Would they rather stay living in Germany? If youve got no affiliation to either city is it Munich v Liverpool? Maybe Alonso and his family loved it in Liverpool and hated Munich. Maybe his family love living in Leverkusen and fancy going back to Spain eventually.

I think we have a good chance of getting Alonso but theres a ton of unknowns. Sporting, financial and personal. Its fair to say we wont get a free run at Alonso. We shouldnt expect to if hes the most promising manager in European football. Weve got as good a chance as anyone of getting him but doubt even he knows currently where hell end up.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,521
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 08:58:43 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:51:52 am
Bayern will be scoping out potential managers now or in the very near future. Whether or not they sack Tuchel in 2 weeks, 2 months or 2 years. Given their current circumstances itd be weird if they werent exploring other manager options.

I have no idea if Alonso would choose us over Bayern. Played for both clubs. Bayern is the easier job but conversely probably has less long term stability. Premier League is a tougher managerial test but that would appeal to a lot of managers. Liverpools squad is in good shape.

Theres also unknowns about his family life. Would they rather stay living in Germany? If youve got no affiliation to either city is it Munich v Liverpool? Maybe Alonso and his family loved it in Liverpool and hated Munich. Maybe his family love living in Leverkusen and fancy going back to Spain eventually.

I think we have a good chance of getting Alonso but theres a ton of unknowns. Sporting, financial and personal. Its fair to say we wont get a free run at Alonso. We shouldnt expect to if hes the most promising manager in European football. Weve got as good a chance as anyone of getting him but doubt even he knows currently where hell end up.


I definitely dont think the Alonso appointment is the foregone conclusion some people seem to think it is.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,219
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 09:20:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:58:43 am

I definitely dont think the Alonso appointment is the foregone conclusion some people seem to think it is.

I honestly havent a clue. But Im trying not to get I to a Xabi or no-one mindset because if we do look elsewhere, for whatever reason, I want to give whoever it is a fair crack.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 09:20:52 am »
I think some people on here don't realise how attractive this job is to the vast majority of managers.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,631
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 09:36:54 am »
It depends on whether you're an ego-led manager, who wants the certainty of trophies, or a romantic manager who wants the full-on football experience as to which job appeals the more. However, the family impact is a genuine consideration; I never expected Klopp to extend once he had a grandchild (though I anticipated he'd remain for another year of his contract). Xabi will be uprooting his family whatever his choice but I suppose the children are more likely to have retained friendships in Munich, though by no means certain given they left six years ago.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,521
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 09:37:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:20:01 am
I honestly havent a clue. But Im trying not to get I to a Xabi or no-one mindset because if we do look elsewhere, for whatever reason, I want to give whoever it is a fair crack.

Please not Thomas Frank or Potter.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 09:40:17 am »
I think for me it would be Xabi or Amorim so far.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,521
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 09:42:39 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:40:17 am
I think for me it would be Xabi or Amorim so far.

De Zerbi? Nagelsmann?
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 09:44:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:42:39 am
De Zerbi? Nagelsmann?

De Zerbi shouldn't even be in the conversation and Nagelsmann is an utter preening tit, so no thanks. :)
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 09:46:11 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:30:52 am
Would be challenging for fourth at best under him

I'm not particularly keen on him, but I think we'd be a lot of fun to watch with him. He's got Spurs to a good spot in the table, scored a good amount of goals and thats without Son and Maddison for good chunks of the season. And he's even getting a tune out of the elephant seal. Not sure we'd be much good in Europe, and don't think he's long term enough considering he's older than Jurgen, but don't think it'd be 4th at best.

Alas, pretty sure he's not even in the reckoning (rightly so).
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,531
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 09:53:00 am »
Im not seeing a massive difference between Thomas Frank and De Zerbi. These guys just seem a Level or two below Xabi Alonso in my view. He might not have been around as long but hes showing the potential to be the real deal.
I dont think its a foregone conclusion and I dont think well find out (nor should we) if it is to be him until the title races are over and theres no chance for us and Leverkusen to meet.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,304
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 09:59:32 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:53:00 am
Im not seeing a massive difference between Thomas Frank and De Zerbi. These guys just seem a Level or two below Xabi Alonso in my view. He might not have been around as long but hes showing the potential to be the real deal.
I dont think its a foregone conclusion and I dont think well find out (nor should we) if it is to be him until the title races are over and theres no chance for us and Leverkusen to meet.

Whether we like it or not both Frank and De Zerbi have more managerial experience than Xabi Alonso, in terms of top-flight games actually coached.

With Xabi, you're going on potential: the factor that he has listened to and been around a Galaxy of top coaching talents as a player and has every won trophy going, including 2x Euros and World Cup with Spain.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,902
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 10:01:18 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:46:11 am
I'm not particularly keen on him, but I think we'd be a lot of fun to watch with him. He's got Spurs to a good spot in the table, scored a good amount of goals and thats without Son and Maddison for good chunks of the season. And he's even getting a tune out of the elephant seal. Not sure we'd be much good in Europe, and don't think he's long term enough considering he's older than Jurgen, but don't think it'd be 4th at best.

Alas, pretty sure he's not even in the reckoning (rightly so).

People need to be realistic that there's not a good selection out there. We're not going to get a manager out of Spurs anyway, particularly after one year. They wouldn't let him go. If it was Brighton or someone then yeah.

In 2004 Chelsea got Mourinho and we got Benitez. Had we not got Benitez we'd have been stumped then. The English players at the club wanted Alan Curbishley ffs and we were linked with the likes of Steve McClaren. It feels like that again if we don't get Alonso then the alternative is shit. And of course Alonso himself would be a big gamble but he's doing great things with Leverkusen, their style of play is very impressive, he is a household name and a Liverpool legend as a player.

Alonso is potentially that Rafa Benitez type appointment. Anything else seems very much a Brendan Rodgers one.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:04:28 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,304
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 10:13:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:01:18 am
People need to be realistic that there's not a good selection out there. We're not going to get a manager out of Spurs anyway, particularly after one year. They wouldn't let him go. If it was Brighton or someone then yeah.

In 2004 Chelsea got Mourinho and we got Benitez. Had we not got Benitez we'd have been stumped then. The English players at the club wanted Alan Curbishley ffs and we were linked with the likes of Steve McClaren. It feels like that again if we don't get Alonso then the alternative is shit. And of course Alonso himself would be a big gamble but he's doing great things with Leverkusen, their style of play is very impressive, he is a household name and a Liverpool legend as a player.

Alonso is potentially that Rafa Benitez type appointment. Anything else seems very much a Brendan Rodgers one.


"It feels like that again if we don't get Alonso then the alternative is shit."

I'm sorry but you may need to read more about football and inform yourself. You can start with Ruben Amorim.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,521
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 10:14:09 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:59:32 am
Whether we like it or not both Frank and De Zerbi have more managerial experience than Xabi Alonso, in terms of top-flight games actually coached.

With Xabi, you're going on potential: the factor that he has listened to and been around a Galaxy of top coaching talents as a player and has every won trophy going, including 2x Euros and World Cup with Spain.


I think Alonso wisely used his time with Sociodad to perfect his craft and experiment with formations.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,096
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 10:22:34 am »
Xabi or bust!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,304
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 10:29:20 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:14:09 am

I think Alonso wisely used his time with Sociodad to perfect his craft and experiment with formations.

Yeah, I've heard this too and I like what people say about how he sets up Leverkeusen. Also the back 3 would suit us quite well, with only a couple of additions. Guess, we'll see but it may not be Alonso....
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 10:32:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:01:18 am
People need to be realistic that there's not a good selection out there. We're not going to get a manager out of Spurs anyway, particularly after one year. They wouldn't let him go. If it was Brighton or someone then yeah.

In 2004 Chelsea got Mourinho and we got Benitez. Had we not got Benitez we'd have been stumped then. The English players at the club wanted Alan Curbishley ffs and we were linked with the likes of Steve McClaren. It feels like that again if we don't get Alonso then the alternative is shit. And of course Alonso himself would be a big gamble but he's doing great things with Leverkusen, their style of play is very impressive, he is a household name and a Liverpool legend as a player.

Alonso is potentially that Rafa Benitez type appointment. Anything else seems very much a Brendan Rodgers one.

With respect though that may well just be a lack of knowledge on your part of what is actually out there.

Right now Xabi is more 'Brendan Rodgers' than 'Rafa Benitez' (the 'Rafa Benitez' right now is probably someone like Simeone). Xabi is a promising young coach, same as Amorim, De Zerbi and a few others. Amorim in particular is doing an outstanding job at Sporting. It'd be a disappointment not to get Xabi but certainly not doom and gloom for me if we then ended up with Amorim.

If we wanted Ange, we'd get him.

And it wasn't Rafa, Mourinhoi and then shite in 2004. Maybe we'd have got a young Bielsa. Its just revisionism to suggest 'If we hadn't got Rafa Benitez we'd have probably got Alan Curbishley or Steve McLaren'. Just looking at Serie A at the time and the likes of Capello, Mancini, Lippi and Hector Cuper were all available that summer. Hitzfeld had just left Bayern, Sammer had just left Dortmund with a championship on his CV. Considering we'd hired Ged in the first place and seen the success he'd had compared to our very British approach before with Souness and Evans, I'd be pretty surprised if we hadnt gone for another big European name rather than Alan Curbishley.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,531
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 10:39:15 am »
I dont think Xabi is in the same boat as the others. While they have more experience theyve also shown they have weaknesses. And that their level is likely below what we would ideally want.

Xabi is doing something none of them have done, in managing a team quite possibly to the title in one of Europes top leagues, and doing it with a less fashionable or less storied club in that league.

So while he is mainly potential right now. Hes showing the potential to be levels above your De Zerbis your Anges and your Thomas Franks.

I dont know anywhere near as much about the guy at Sporting but given what hes achieved against Benfica & Porto I think hes the next most interesting. But Xabi wins out on his connection to us and his overall pedigree as a player and who hes played for
« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:53 am by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,193
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 10:43:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:20:01 am
I honestly havent a clue. But Im trying not to get I to a Xabi or no-one mindset because if we do look elsewhere, for whatever reason, I want to give whoever it is a fair crack.

I get that and anyone will get a fair crack as our fans always do give, but this is not a usual appointment, this is stabilising the club after the best manager in modern times has left the club and keeping up that high expectation.

Ange, Dezerbi are just laughable as Klopp replacements for me, something that depresses me even thinking about it happening, and absolutely staggers me when fans even consider them, in my opinion obviously. It would be a massive punt and Ange is already being tested in the PL and not doing anything special apart from a honeymoon period.

Amorim is a great man manager but after one great season he has took third place in a generally low tier league and has Sporting just about where they always finish in the top few places.

Alonso is just far and away the best candidate, doing absurd things right now, and not even considering all of his links to the club and everything that brings. It's almost like some are trying to be pessimistic incase we don't get him.

FSG should be throwing the kitchen sink at him, theoretically he should be hopefully tied up already and an agreement made behind closed doors which obviously would not be announced until the season ends. Time will tell if they have or not.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 10:45:06 am »

I think the smart move for Xabi is Bayern then Real. Guaranteed trophies and CL football and more room to experiment and learn more instead of dealing with cheaters in the EPL.
Logged

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 10:50:36 am »
Every manager out there will be a gamble compared to Klopp, but with teams like Man City around, we need to gamble even harder in order to try and get the 'next great manager'. Even with Klopp, it's a constant uphill battle to compete with cheats. Getting someone who is merely a good manager - like Postecoglou or Frank - might not cause us to nosedive Moyes-style, but I fear it'll spell the end to any future title battles unless those 115 charges finally stick.

There are of course question marks over Alonso, but he also seems like the manager (alongside Amorim) who has the most obvious potential to be the next big thing and keep us punching above our weight (in the context of having a net spend closer to West Ham and Wolves than the Manchester clubs).

And as others have said, he'll also have the most goodwill from fans, which will be really important, as there's a risk that we quickly slide into pessimism and discontent should the post-Klopp era not start off on the best foot. Over the past few years it's been so refreshing that even during our toughest period, the fanbase has been united around Klopp pretty much unequivocally. I can't see that being the case if De Zerbi has us in eighth at Christmas.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,531
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 10:50:38 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:45:06 am
I think the smart move for Xabi is Bayern then Real. Guaranteed trophies and CL football and more room to experiment and learn more instead of dealing with cheaters in the EPL.
You mean theyre the easy less challenging options. Although he wont get time to experiment or learn at Madrid
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 10:51:44 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:45:06 am
I think the smart move for Xabi is Bayern then Real. Guaranteed trophies and CL football and more room to experiment and learn more instead of dealing with cheaters in the EPL.

Sorry...more room to experiment at clubs where 2nd place is utter failure?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,523
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3309 on: Today at 10:52:09 am »
I like Alonso and theres a chance youre getting the next generations best coach however the fan base is already transferring its messiah complex onto him

The most important thing for the longer term future of the club is that post klopp (because there is no other klopp) it gets back to a sporting director/head coach set up and I suspect this will be a priority
Otherwise youre constantly looking to hire people that our Klopp level outliers when actually the gap between most top level coaches isnt that big
Id be surprised if FSG didnt use the unwelcome news that Jurgen is going to put a better structure for the footballing side of the club in place
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 