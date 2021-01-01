He needs to progress in the cl and win the league. If they keep it competitive in both till near the end we would hopefully have the foot in the door before they move. I agree that we are the better option and more likely one but it's not certain so every advantage is a plus.



Bayern will be scoping out potential managers now or in the very near future. Whether or not they sack Tuchel in 2 weeks, 2 months or 2 years. Given their current circumstances itd be weird if they werent exploring other manager options.I have no idea if Alonso would choose us over Bayern. Played for both clubs. Bayern is the easier job but conversely probably has less long term stability. Premier League is a tougher managerial test but that would appeal to a lot of managers. Liverpools squad is in good shape.Theres also unknowns about his family life. Would they rather stay living in Germany? If youve got no affiliation to either city is it Munich v Liverpool? Maybe Alonso and his family loved it in Liverpool and hated Munich. Maybe his family love living in Leverkusen and fancy going back to Spain eventually.I think we have a good chance of getting Alonso but theres a ton of unknowns. Sporting, financial and personal. Its fair to say we wont get a free run at Alonso. We shouldnt expect to if hes the most promising manager in European football. Weve got as good a chance as anyone of getting him but doubt even he knows currently where hell end up.