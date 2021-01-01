« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3280 on: Today at 07:22:23 am
100% Munich will sound out Alonso and the caveat will be better players, that they can buy any of Bayers players and that he doesnt have to uproot his family.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3281 on: Today at 08:27:01 am
glad Tuchel went to Bayern. He may have been a contender before that move. Very devisisive character wont last long anywhere.
the PL & Liverpool is a greater appeal than Bayern
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3282 on: Today at 08:30:52 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:37:51 am
I don't like these Big Ange rumours. Think he'd turn out to be a disaster.

Would be challenging for fourth at best under him
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3283 on: Today at 08:46:37 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:32:04 am
Because the only way you can fail to win the Bundesliga at Bayern is if you come up against something very special.  9 times out of 10 they should win it at a canter.  It's normally the easiest way to get a 'big' trophy on your CV.

Which is understandable if you're trophyless ala Pochettino at PSG, but Alonso is likely to have that same trophy already on his CV at the end of this season in much more impressive circumstances.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3284 on: Today at 08:50:09 am
At Munich the minimum requirement is the league the same as Real Madrid. But both squads are more than competing for the CL.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3285 on: Today at 08:51:52 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:07:21 am
He needs to progress in the cl and win the league. If they keep it competitive in both till near the end we would hopefully have the foot in the door before they move. I agree that we are the better option and more likely one but it's not certain so every advantage is a plus.

Bayern will be scoping out potential managers now or in the very near future. Whether or not they sack Tuchel in 2 weeks, 2 months or 2 years. Given their current circumstances itd be weird if they werent exploring other manager options.

I have no idea if Alonso would choose us over Bayern. Played for both clubs. Bayern is the easier job but conversely probably has less long term stability. Premier League is a tougher managerial test but that would appeal to a lot of managers. Liverpools squad is in good shape.

Theres also unknowns about his family life. Would they rather stay living in Germany? If youve got no affiliation to either city is it Munich v Liverpool? Maybe Alonso and his family loved it in Liverpool and hated Munich. Maybe his family love living in Leverkusen and fancy going back to Spain eventually.

I think we have a good chance of getting Alonso but theres a ton of unknowns. Sporting, financial and personal. Its fair to say we wont get a free run at Alonso. We shouldnt expect to if hes the most promising manager in European football. Weve got as good a chance as anyone of getting him but doubt even he knows currently where hell end up.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3286 on: Today at 08:58:43 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:51:52 am
Bayern will be scoping out potential managers now or in the very near future. Whether or not they sack Tuchel in 2 weeks, 2 months or 2 years. Given their current circumstances itd be weird if they werent exploring other manager options.

I have no idea if Alonso would choose us over Bayern. Played for both clubs. Bayern is the easier job but conversely probably has less long term stability. Premier League is a tougher managerial test but that would appeal to a lot of managers. Liverpools squad is in good shape.

Theres also unknowns about his family life. Would they rather stay living in Germany? If youve got no affiliation to either city is it Munich v Liverpool? Maybe Alonso and his family loved it in Liverpool and hated Munich. Maybe his family love living in Leverkusen and fancy going back to Spain eventually.

I think we have a good chance of getting Alonso but theres a ton of unknowns. Sporting, financial and personal. Its fair to say we wont get a free run at Alonso. We shouldnt expect to if hes the most promising manager in European football. Weve got as good a chance as anyone of getting him but doubt even he knows currently where hell end up.


I definitely dont think the Alonso appointment is the foregone conclusion some people seem to think it is.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3287 on: Today at 09:20:01 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:58:43 am

I definitely dont think the Alonso appointment is the foregone conclusion some people seem to think it is.

I honestly havent a clue. But Im trying not to get I to a Xabi or no-one mindset because if we do look elsewhere, for whatever reason, I want to give whoever it is a fair crack.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3288 on: Today at 09:20:52 am
I think some people on here don't realise how attractive this job is to the vast majority of managers.
