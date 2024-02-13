« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 05:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:38:14 pm
Not exactly a ringing endorsement of staying at West Ham

"So far, no-one has contacted me" (0800 023 2642, go through the switchboard, not a problem)


I'm generally comfortable with life at West Ham" (I have a chair in my office but it's not a great chair)


"I am looking forward facing the next weeks and months until the end of the season" (And my leaving party in May)


"What happens to the future, we will see. (I'm off if the offer comes in, please see number above)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 05:15:01 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 03:52:31 pm
Set the bar high, why don't you.

I've been a football fan long enough to know it's wise to temper my expectations.

Also find it truly bizarre that people who apparently stuck with us through the 90s and then the parasites era are now talking about giving up because Klopp is leaving, even though there is absolutely no chance we're going to see a repeat of what happened back then.

Football generally is a bit shit but... YNWA and all that.

#XabiIn
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 05:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 05:07:35 pm
"What happens to the future, we will see. (I'm off if the offer comes in, please see number above)

Hmmm. That's as close to what the media call a "come and get me plea" as you'll see.

I like the way Xabi is playing the media questioning with a dead straight bat. He's fully focused on Leverkusen right now which is exactly as it should be. It's a sign of his integrity and professionalism. These are among the key qualities we should be looking for in a new manager and only make me want him more.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 05:25:52 pm »
Watching a Sky interview with Thomas Frank. They asked him to address the rumuors that he might replace Klopp, and he was predictably coy but also gave the impression he'd consider it. He didn't get very specific.

I've liked him as a manager for years and he comes across as a good guy, but there's something about the idea of him being announced as our next manager that just feels a bit....implausible? And yet I don't think I'd be disappointed at all. Maybe it's just a mood I'm in, but I think I'd have him over De Zerbi.

Food for thought. In 2015, Klopp was a very obvious choice. Part of the reason for that was his ability to change the culture of a club but also the fact he'd actually won things.

In 2024, in a world where so much emphasis is placed on the Premier League, is managing the 10th best team in the league (and playing good football) comparable to what Klopp achieved before signing with us? Or at the least is the gap between those two achievement smaller than it was back then?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 05:34:05 pm »
I honestly think I'd gouge my eyes out if Thomas Frank became our next manager.

Finishing 10th in the Premier League really isn't that great of an achievement. Sean Dyche came 7th with Burnley, David Moyes and Slavin Bilic with West Ham, Chris Wilder with Sheffield United etc.

It ultimately tells us nothing about how they'd handle better players, competing for trophies, being in the Champions League.

And Brentford don't play good football.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:38:58 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 05:46:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:34:05 pm
I honestly think I'd gouge my eyes out if Thomas Frank became our next manager.

Finishing 10th in the Premier League really isn't that great of an achievement. Sean Dyche came 7th with Burnley, David Moyes and Slavin Bilic with West Ham, Chris Wilder with Sheffield United etc.

It ultimately tells us nothing about how they'd handle better players, competing for trophies, being in the Champions League.

And Brentford don't play good football.

Also the idea he played good football in the Championship - it seems very very easy to do that. I believe Farke did that loads with Norwich, and in the prem (and everywhere else he has been) he has played shite to a bad standard
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 06:30:45 pm »
They will be asking every manager under the sun from now until the summer.

The next more laughable than the last.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 06:32:13 pm »
Farke is one of those who seems too rigidly wedded to a system. Fine if you've got the players to make it work...

Klopp has a style, sure, but his real genius is that ability to make those small tactical adjustments during a game to change the outcome.

The one thing I would say in favour of Simeone is that he's someone who knows how to set up a team to get a result. Which is great if you enjoy watching dogshit football.

Watching the Leverkusen vs Munich game on Saturday, I feel confident Xabi has that pragmatism but also the desire to play attractive football. The ability to change games in the way Klopp does probably only comes with years of experience (he's got better at it over his time with us) so Xabi might not be quite there yet but I can't see anyone else out there who does have that and is available.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 06:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 01:42:54 pm
Please, God, no one mention De Zerbi ever again in this thread. The bloke says he has no interest in winning trophies. A Tottenham manager, if ever I saw one. His demeanor just screams loser and playing pretty football.

Similar to Bielsa who is in his 60s and rarely won anything. Good at what they do but not suited to top jobs.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 06:40:34 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:28:02 pm
Limp Bizkit has a rhythm section?

How else are you gonna do it all for the nookie??
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 06:44:05 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 05:25:52 pm
Watching a Sky interview with Thomas Frank. They asked him to address the rumuors that he might replace Klopp, and he was predictably coy but also gave the impression he'd consider it. He didn't get very specific.
Coy? I think you've misread what he really felt. Embarrassment, that he's even in the conversation.

I understand the mental self-preservation (Jurgen leaving and <insert mediocrity/chancer de jour> replacing him) going on here, but just need to breathe and enjoy the last few months of the Klopp era, safely reassured that, following Steidten's liberation, Xabi will be offered the gig and will find it impossible to turn down. Sure, there's an element of risk involved for both sides, but the cultural fit and potential rewards are off the scale (multiple PL and CLs) and far too tempting not to give it a shot.

Whilst he's quite rightly denied any involvement, I also still firmly believe that privately, FSG will at least ask Klopp to input and rubber stamp their preferred candidate. It is his legacy after all.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:51:53 pm by rossipersempre »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 06:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:37:16 pm
Similar to Bielsa who is in his 60s and rarely won anything. Good at what they do but not suited to top jobs.
If it wasn't for Xabi's existence, and faced with the rest of the names being put forward, I'd really like to see Bielsa have a crack at it on a relatively short-term 2-year contract.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 08:26:04 pm »
Quote from: kcbworth on February 13, 2024, 11:44:16 pm
Why not Pep?
Honestly the thought did cross my mind, somewhere in there that he might actually fancy it. Hed then think long and hard about not starting 50m ahead in a 100m sprint and think better of it. I certainly wouldnt be pleased, but my perception of him as a man is that he will already have his exit strategy from City prepped in case the charges dont go their way and he knows its a more prestigious role.

Would be worse than Clough replacing Revie in one way, but I would imagine his track record would get immediate buy-in by the players. Non-starter Id imagine.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 08:44:48 pm »
Steidten. Alonso. Alonso's coaching staff. Job's a good 'un.

He's a pro and will have his head down, fully focused on the job at Leverkusen. Which is as it should be. Alonso has history to make there. To say this or that about the future at this stage is disrespectful.

As fans we can't stand to live in limbo, but I strongly suspect this is more done than not, only we are just going to have to be patient.

And in the meantime, we enjoy the rest of our time with Jurgen, giving it our all and hoping that the ending is the best part. Premier League. With fans present this time. Followed by hundreds of thousands coming out to the parade to honour Jurgen and say thank you.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3254 on: Yesterday at 08:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:59:56 am
I very much doubt it will be Hogan making recommendations. The likelihood for me is that it will be Gordon and Epstein who are tasked with recommending a new manager as well as a Sporting Director and backroom staff.

As for making Alonso an offer for me that will be dependent on if he is happy to work within the framework they envisage. FSG are a pretty conservative ownership group that believes in a collegiate approach.

They tend to offer new recruits pretty limited power initially and then increase that power as they prove themselves. Jurgen for instance ended up with far more power than he originally had. The likes of Comolli and Edwards were promoted and given more power.

Alonso is likely to have a multitude of offers in the summer and may choose an option that gives him more say on his backroom staff and transfers for instance.

This feels like quite a sweeping generalisation to make considering Klopp is the only real case study for this in managerial terms. I think the way that they see roles at the club evolves over time. My guess would be that a sporting director will come in at the same time, or just before, the new manager and they'll work together on transfers etc, sure. But isn't that the model Alonso works under now? I also think it's what the club think is the best way of working, rather than it being because the new man hasn't got their trust. If it's successful do you think they'll sack (hypothetically) Steidten and let (hypothetically) Alonso hold more responsibility?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3255 on: Yesterday at 09:10:59 pm »
Been away for a couple of days and a bit out of touch.

Whats happened re. Xabi?

Clearly the mood has changed - he has ruled us out or what?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3256 on: Yesterday at 09:16:23 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 09:10:59 pm
Been away for a couple of days and a bit out of touch.

Whats happened re. Xabi?

Clearly the mood has changed - he has ruled us out or what?

Not at all. There's rightly a lack of news, so the discussion has moved on from just "isn't Xabi handsome" which he really is.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3257 on: Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 05:25:52 pm
Watching a Sky interview with Thomas Frank. They asked him to address the rumuors that he might replace Klopp, and he was predictably coy but also gave the impression he'd consider it. He didn't get very specific.

I've liked him as a manager for years and he comes across as a good guy, but there's something about the idea of him being announced as our next manager that just feels a bit....implausible? And yet I don't think I'd be disappointed at all. Maybe it's just a mood I'm in, but I think I'd have him over De Zerbi.

Food for thought. In 2015, Klopp was a very obvious choice. Part of the reason for that was his ability to change the culture of a club but also the fact he'd actually won things.

In 2024, in a world where so much emphasis is placed on the Premier League, is managing the 10th best team in the league (and playing good football) comparable to what Klopp achieved before signing with us? Or at the least is the gap between those two achievement smaller than it was back then?

Theres nothing wrong with liking the bloke but it would be met with a similar level of anger/division as the Rodgers and Hodgson appointments. He might well be a good manager but I think wed all be happy for him to prove it elsewhere. This talk that Klopp is impossible to replace will be proven 100% nailed on if we appoint someone like Frank. Klopp is giving the dream handover to whoever replaces him, we cant afford to waste it chancing our arm on someone like him. Could you imagine all of our top players wanting to spend their peaks under Thomas Frank? No ta.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3258 on: Yesterday at 09:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:16:23 pm
Not at all. There's rightly a lack of news, so the discussion has moved on from just "isn't Xabi handsome" which he really is.

He is very handsome. Alisson would have to get used to being the second most beautiful man at our club.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3259 on: Yesterday at 09:51:18 pm »
More pressure about to be heaped on Tuchel. 0-1 at Lazio.

Would think and hope wed be a more attractive proposition and challenge in any case
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3260 on: Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:51:18 pm
More pressure about to be heaped on Tuchel. 0-1 at Lazio.

Would think and hope wed be a more attractive proposition and challenge in any case
Mourinho-esque. Way too arrogant and antagonistic. Leaves destruction in his wake after short periods everywhere. Expect to see him in Barcelona this summer. Not a chance in hell we even look at him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3261 on: Yesterday at 10:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 08:35:19 am
Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.

I don't think so. I think there will be a few who throw in the towel. The Select Few if you like. But I reckon you'll be in a minority. Maybe 0.1 per cent.

The rest of us will dust ourselves down and carry on. That's the nature of obsession. Up the Reds.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3262 on: Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm »
Tuchel is getting sacked. Bayern will be throwing evreything at Xabi now. I think he'd choose us over Bayern anyway.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3263 on: Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Tuchel is getting sacked. Bayern will be throwing evreything at Xabi now. I think he'd choose us over Bayern anyway.
There's a second leg and they would need an interim if they did sack him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3264 on: Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Tuchel is getting sacked. Bayern will be throwing evreything at Xabi now. I think he'd choose us over Bayern anyway.
They won't be able to compete romantically, strategically or financially with the Liverpool offer.

The only slight fly in the ointment would have been Beckenbauer, but no longer a factor.

Also would definitely leave a sour note with Leverkusen fans, and that's not how Xabi rolls.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3265 on: Yesterday at 11:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Tuchel is getting sacked. Bayern will be throwing evreything at Xabi now. I think he'd choose us over Bayern anyway.

They might as well roll the dice with Jose with the squad they have.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3266 on: Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm
There's a second leg and they would need an interim if they did sack him.
Think he means he's a dead man walking (and not just because he looks like an emaciated zombie) whatever happens now. Won't be there beyond this season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3267 on: Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm
They won't be able to compete romantically, strategically or financially with the Liverpool offer.

The only slight fly in the ointment would have been Beckenbauer, but no longer a factor.

Also would definitely leave a sour note with Leverkusen fans, and that's not how Xabi rolls.

I agree mate especially if Xabi wins the Double with a none Bayern team. It doesn;t get any better than that in Germany. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3268 on: Yesterday at 11:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:03:59 pm
They might as well roll the dice with Jose with the squad they have.

Out of the frankfurter frying pan and into the Nandos marinated fire.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3269 on: Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm »
Yeah what Rossi said. Tuchel is a deadman.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3270 on: Yesterday at 11:10:18 pm »
Why dont we give it to Mongo!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3271 on: Yesterday at 11:56:16 pm »
Xabi would be wise to flirt a bit with Munich behind the scenes but say he won't discuss his future until the end of the season which could destabilise Munich further if they keep Tuchel on till then or if they install an interim manager until then.

Then fuck off here once he's bagged the league.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3272 on: Yesterday at 11:59:33 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm
There's a second leg and they would need an interim if they did sack him.
Xabi is going nowhere this season, especially the club they just dumped down 5 points behind them
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3273 on: Today at 01:07:21 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm
Think he means he's a dead man walking (and not just because he looks like an emaciated zombie) whatever happens now. Won't be there beyond this season.
He needs to progress in the cl and win the league. If they keep it competitive in both till near the end we would hopefully have the foot in the door before they move. I agree that we are the better option and more likely one but it's not certain so every advantage is a plus.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3274 on: Today at 01:10:17 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:56:16 pm
Xabi would be wise to flirt a bit with Munich behind the scenes but say he won't discuss his future until the end of the season which could destabilise Munich further if they keep Tuchel on till then or if they install an interim manager until then.

Then fuck off here once he's bagged the league.
That would be ideal. Maybe he asked Tuchel what his office was like at full time the other day?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3275 on: Today at 01:20:09 am »
I think everyone is overestimating Xabi's "love" for Bayern. He really went there to play for Pep. Yes - big club - guaranteed to win trophies etc - but I think he also looked at it quite pragmatically. And he didn't win the CL with them - did he? He "grew up" in Liverpool played almost 65 more games for Liverpool than he did for Bayern (and it would've been significantly more but for his leg break). In Liverpool, he's a hero. At Bayern He's just another player. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3276 on: Today at 04:37:51 am »
I don't like these Big Ange rumours. Think he'd turn out to be a disaster.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3277 on: Today at 04:40:58 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:59:33 pm
Xabi is going nowhere this season, especially the club they just dumped down 5 points behind them


Yeah, Xabi is desperate to win the league for Leverkusen and he doesn't seem the type to just jump ship if a bigger club came calling. I think he'd stay until the summer at least.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3278 on: Today at 04:51:11 am »
WHy the fuuck would Alonso go to a job where finishing top is the MINIMUM requirement? Unless he is thick. Which he isnt.

Munich is a thankless job. If you don't win the Bundesliga, its sack time.
