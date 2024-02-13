Watching a Sky interview with Thomas Frank. They asked him to address the rumuors that he might replace Klopp, and he was predictably coy but also gave the impression he'd consider it. He didn't get very specific.



I've liked him as a manager for years and he comes across as a good guy, but there's something about the idea of him being announced as our next manager that just feels a bit....implausible? And yet I don't think I'd be disappointed at all. Maybe it's just a mood I'm in, but I think I'd have him over De Zerbi.



Food for thought. In 2015, Klopp was a very obvious choice. Part of the reason for that was his ability to change the culture of a club but also the fact he'd actually won things.



In 2024, in a world where so much emphasis is placed on the Premier League, is managing the 10th best team in the league (and playing good football) comparable to what Klopp achieved before signing with us? Or at the least is the gap between those two achievement smaller than it was back then?