It's the entire footballing world, it's just garbage. The corruption is blatant, the Sky Sports monopoly and their agendas with the clowns they parade on there and all over social media, too much politics in the game and some other things I won't say because I'll probably get banned for it but the game is ruined for me. I was waiting until Jurgen left in 2026 to pack it in for good and the only one that can keep my interest beyond this season will be the emotional pull of a club legend taking charge.



I don't blame anyone for binning it off. Everyone has their "I've had enough" point. Many never reach it, but many do. I know lots of hardcore Reds from the 70s onwards who have reached their "I'm out" point and left it all behind. Numerous reasons are given.I've wavered myself. I was convinced I'd be out once Klopp goes, simply because it's him that has been pivotal in me still having an interest. The actual game of kicking a football into the net will always be attractive to me. That big, beautiful red Liver Bird, this club and all it's meant to me will always remain too, but 'the game' itself is pretty much dead to me now.I never watch other teams. I only watch our games. I can't watch the inane punditry. The circus around the game is just horrible. Politics, agendas. Rampant bias. The obsession with sensationalizing the smallest of things then banging on about it for weeks. It's all tedious nonsense. I can't blame anyone who feels the balance has finally tipped and they've had enough.I think Klopp leaving will indeed tip the scales for a fair number of our fans. Particularly those fans who were sticking with the game because of Klopp's authenticity. He is an oasis in a desert. He brought water to that desert and kept interest alive for a lot of people.Of course, no one will notice those who bin it off. No one has noticed the old school Reds I know who have long since given up their season tickets. There's always others to take their place. All those Reds I knew from estates in the north end who don't bother anymore or can't afford it anymore have all been replaced. We had just under 60,000 in the other day. The biggest league attendance in our history.I think the new manager will be a tipping point for some people. People who are already on the brink of their "I'm done" moment, for whatever reason. An inspired choice may keep some interested despise the circus the game has become. Another Hodgson might see quite a few towels being thrown in.There doesn't appear to be many inspiring managers out there at the moment. I can see why Alonso might keep the fires burning in some fans though. A young, exciting, upcoming manager and also club legend. After the gut-wrenching loss of Jürgen Klopp, many fans will need that boost of optimism to restart the pulse. Especially if they are pig sick at the state of the game these days.I thought Klopp's exit would be the day I hung my scarf and flag up too. That's where I am with the game overall. But now the time has come and his decision has been made, I find myself somehow still in. I think if I viewed my blood under a microscope I'd see microscopic Liver Birds running through my veins. 😃 I loathe the modern game, but it looks like I'm only leaving LFC behind once I got out in a box.