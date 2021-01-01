« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3200
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:28:44 am
Yep, I meant Mac (my brain intrinsically links the Chelsea blanks together).

Replacing them with a teenage DM for £25m and a 37 year old James Milner (with all due respect) doesn't exactly scream strategic investment.

Thats because they didnt. Mac Allisters replacement was going to be Enciso, who looked primed to step up to a high level last season before getting injured very early this season and he still hasnt returned. Theyve been battered by injuries all season, they have the same number of points as they (and we) did at this point last season, despite playing their first season in Europe with a squad thats been lacking some key players throughout the whole campaign.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3201
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 11:44:16 pm
Why not Pep?

Because he's a bad steg
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3202
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm
I was going to ease off watching us after Klopp left, but in my head, that was 2026. I'd like to see a couple of years of Xabi for the craic.

Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3203
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 08:35:19 am
Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.

Mad. I've been supporting this club for 30+ years. I'm far too emotionally attached to walk away.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3204
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 08:35:19 am
Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.

Can understand binning it off. But not based on Xabi not coming in, that's just bizarre.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3205
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:09:35 am
Can understand binning it off. But not based on Xabi not coming in, that's just bizarre.

It's the entire footballing world, it's just garbage. The corruption is blatant, the Sky Sports monopoly and their agendas with the clowns they parade on there and all over social media, too much politics in the game and some other things I won't say because I'll probably get banned for it but the game is ruined for me. I was waiting until Jurgen left in 2026 to pack it in for good and the only one that can keep my interest beyond this season will be the emotional pull of a club legend taking charge.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3206
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 08:35:19 am
Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.

Why is it Xabi or no one? What if the new guy (not Xabi) comes in and does well, you wouldn't give him a chance before giving up on the club?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3207
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm
If Alonso was lets say the #2 choice I can honestly see FSG overriding Hogan's recommendation. Xabi is essentially a free hit for them. They'll get nothing but praise straight away, and if the transition is rocky few will hold it against them. In fact, I would dare say they would get a pass.

Whereas any other appointment will be under an intense microscope of being simultaneously compared to what Klopp did and what Alonso is doing. (Imagine if this time next season we are 4 points off the top and Xabi has Leverkusen 5 points clear) And if it were to all go south it will be "Jurgen set Liverpool up for success and FSG completely f'd it up".

Regardless of what the analytics say and who's system more matches our player profiles, it's in FSG best interest to make Alonso the most tempting offer they can.

I very much doubt it will be Hogan making recommendations. The likelihood for me is that it will be Gordon and Epstein who are tasked with recommending a new manager as well as a Sporting Director and backroom staff.

As for making Alonso an offer for me that will be dependent on if he is happy to work within the framework they envisage. FSG are a pretty conservative ownership group that believes in a collegiate approach.

They tend to offer new recruits pretty limited power initially and then increase that power as they prove themselves. Jurgen for instance ended up with far more power than he originally had. The likes of Comolli and Edwards were promoted and given more power.

Alonso is likely to have a multitude of offers in the summer and may choose an option that gives him more say on his backroom staff and transfers for instance.   
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3208
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 08:35:19 am
Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.

Fucking lol. Jib it off now you crybaby.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3209
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 08:35:19 am
Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.

I think hardly anyone thinks that to be honest.  I love the bones of Klopp, and Xabi, but the club is and will always be bigger than those it employs.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3210
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 09:17:27 am
Why is it Xabi or no one? What if the new guy (not Xabi) comes in and does well, you wouldn't give him a chance before giving up on the club?

Like I said in my post above, the game has been ruined for me on several levels. I find it painful to even watch games these days with the utter shite that comes out of the commentary. Take this weekend for example, let alone the commentator sounding like a child trying to imitate a professional commentator, we also had to put up with the co commentator having a clear bias and spouting nonsense about how Macca fouled a player that didn't even go down and tried to continue play as if nothing happened, and that the goal should be chalked off.

Yeah, I could mute the stream, but why watch a game of football in silence? A major part of my enjoyment is the crowd noise.

I'm having my first kid this summer and am finding it hard to enjoy football as much as I used to. I'm 99% sure it's going to be Xabi anyway and that will be enough to keep me interested on a weekly basis, but anyone else just feels a bit meh. I've enjoyed the Klopp era but with life changes, I will struggle to be motivated to make time each week to get into football.

The tribalism these days does my head in too. If anyone disagrees with my decision then what does it matter to your life honestly? No need for insults. I don't need to subject myself to being wound up to the many things wrong with the game on a weekly basis, which it currently does for me.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3211
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:59:56 am
Alonso is likely to have a multitude of offers in the summer and may choose an option that gives him more say on his backroom staff and transfers for instance.   

We should be alright on that front, with the club confirming Jurgen's assistants are leaving with him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3212
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:22:39 am
Like I said in my post above, the game has been ruined for me on several levels. I find it painful to even watch games these days with the utter shite that comes out of the commentary. Take this weekend for example, let alone the commentator sounding like a child trying to imitate a professional commentator, we also had to put up with the co commentator having a clear bias and spouting nonsense about how Macca fouled a player that didn't even go down and tried to continue play as if nothing happened, and that the goal should be chalked off.

Yeah, I could mute the stream, but why watch a game of football in silence? A major part of my enjoyment is the crowd noise.

I'm having my first kid this summer and am finding it hard to enjoy football as much as I used to. I'm 99% sure it's going to be Xabi anyway and that will be enough to keep me interested on a weekly basis, but anyone else just feels a bit meh. I've enjoyed the Klopp era but with life changes, I will struggle to be motivated to make time each week to get into football.

The tribalism these days does my head in too. If anyone disagrees with my decision then what does it matter to your life honestly? No need for insults. I don't need to subject myself to being wound up to the many things wrong with the game on a weekly basis, which it currently does for me.



Congrats on the new addition! You seem too young then to give up on the game - and will miss making memories through football with your kid.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3213
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:06:56 am
Fucking lol. Jib it off now you crybaby.

Why do you have to go straight for an insult because someone has a differing opinion?

Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:22:39 am
Like I said in my post above, the game has been ruined for me on several levels. I find it painful to even watch games these days with the utter shite that comes out of the commentary. Take this weekend for example, let alone the commentator sounding like a child trying to imitate a professional commentator, we also had to put up with the co commentator having a clear bias and spouting nonsense about how Macca fouled a player that didn't even go down and tried to continue play as if nothing happened, and that the goal should be chalked off.

Yeah, I could mute the stream, but why watch a game of football in silence? A major part of my enjoyment is the crowd noise.

I'm having my first kid this summer and am finding it hard to enjoy football as much as I used to. I'm 99% sure it's going to be Xabi anyway and that will be enough to keep me interested on a weekly basis, but anyone else just feels a bit meh. I've enjoyed the Klopp era but with life changes, I will struggle to be motivated to make time each week to get into football.

The tribalism these days does my head in too. If anyone disagrees with my decision then what does it matter to your life honestly? No need for insults. I don't need to subject myself to being wound up to the many things wrong with the game on a weekly basis, which it currently does for me.



I agree with most you have said, after Klopp and if someone like Ange is appointed then I'd be the same and there are a shit ton of other match goers who do to. Will that actually happen? Probably not as the lifelong emotional pull will likely always drag us back in but the feeling is there.

Apart from anything the fact that one of the greatest managers in our history has been literally robbed of his legacy by a state ran financially doped up club is just fucking rotten. He should be leaving with at least 3 titles and that is something I will never ever get over, it fucking stinks and is something that defo makes me think what is the fucking point when football has now got to this level??

I get the Alonso or nothing also, there is literally nobody else available we can get that has such potential, people mention Amorim, but apart from him doing really well it just is not on the same level of what Alonso is achieving which is absurd. Not even mentioning the fact he knows the club inside out and all of the heavy expectations that come with it.

If FSG want to get in someone like Ange or Dezerbi or Amorim it will be much more of a punt with more risk. The point is when the best manager in world football leaves you need to put everything into getting the next possible generational talent which is clearly Alonso. It a fucking no brainer.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3214
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:22:39 am
Like I said in my post above, the game has been ruined for me on several levels. I find it painful to even watch games these days with the utter shite that comes out of the commentary. Take this weekend for example, let alone the commentator sounding like a child trying to imitate a professional commentator, we also had to put up with the co commentator having a clear bias and spouting nonsense about how Macca fouled a player that didn't even go down and tried to continue play as if nothing happened, and that the goal should be chalked off.

Yeah, I could mute the stream, but why watch a game of football in silence? A major part of my enjoyment is the crowd noise.

I'm having my first kid this summer and am finding it hard to enjoy football as much as I used to. I'm 99% sure it's going to be Xabi anyway and that will be enough to keep me interested on a weekly basis, but anyone else just feels a bit meh. I've enjoyed the Klopp era but with life changes, I will struggle to be motivated to make time each week to get into football.

The tribalism these days does my head in too. If anyone disagrees with my decision then what does it matter to your life honestly? No need for insults. I don't need to subject myself to being wound up to the many things wrong with the game on a weekly basis, which it currently does for me.

Fair enough mate
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3215
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 09:13:53 am
It's the entire footballing world, it's just garbage. The corruption is blatant, the Sky Sports monopoly and their agendas with the clowns they parade on there and all over social media, too much politics in the game and some other things I won't say because I'll probably get banned for it but the game is ruined for me. I was waiting until Jurgen left in 2026 to pack it in for good and the only one that can keep my interest beyond this season will be the emotional pull of a club legend taking charge.
I don't blame anyone for binning it off. Everyone has their "I've had enough" point. Many never reach it, but many do. I know lots of hardcore Reds from the 70s onwards who have reached their "I'm out" point and left it all behind. Numerous reasons are given.

I've wavered myself. I was convinced I'd be out once Klopp goes, simply because it's him that has been pivotal in me still having an interest. The actual game of kicking a football into the net will always be attractive to me. That big, beautiful red Liver Bird, this club and all it's meant to me will always remain too, but 'the game' itself is pretty much dead to me now.

I never watch other teams. I only watch our games. I can't watch the inane punditry. The circus around the game is just horrible. Politics, agendas. Rampant bias. The obsession with sensationalizing the smallest of things then banging on about it for weeks. It's all tedious nonsense. I can't blame anyone who feels the balance has finally tipped and they've had enough.

I think Klopp leaving will indeed tip the scales for a fair number of our fans. Particularly those fans who were sticking with the game because of Klopp's authenticity. He is an oasis in a desert. He brought water to that desert and kept interest alive for a lot of people.

Of course, no one will notice those who bin it off. No one has noticed the old school Reds I know who have long since given up their season tickets. There's always others to take their place. All those Reds I knew from estates in the north end who don't bother anymore or can't afford it anymore have all been replaced. We had just under 60,000 in the other day. The biggest league attendance in our history.

I think the new manager will be a tipping point for some people. People who are already on the brink of their "I'm done" moment, for whatever reason. An inspired choice may keep some interested despise the circus the game has become. Another Hodgson might see quite a few towels being thrown in.

There doesn't appear to be many inspiring managers out there at the moment. I can see why Alonso might keep the fires burning in some fans though. A young, exciting, upcoming manager and also club legend. After the gut-wrenching loss of Jürgen Klopp, many fans will need that boost of optimism to restart the pulse. Especially if they are pig sick at the state of the game these days.

I thought Klopp's exit would be the day I hung my scarf and flag up too. That's where I am with the game overall. But now the time has come and his decision has been made, I find myself somehow still in. I think if I viewed my blood under a microscope I'd see microscopic Liver Birds running through my veins. 😃 I loathe the modern game, but it looks like I'm only leaving LFC behind once I got out in a box.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3216
cheating, corruption, sky sports will always be here, but so will Liverpool. I can't see myself binning it off ever to be honest.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3217
Our next Sporting Director?

https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1757665732983205959

Quote
Tim Steidten, Technical Director of West Ham. Interest from #LFC?

I've heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it's an honour. But so far nobody from LFC has contacted me yet.

I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is. Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals.

I am looking forward facing the next weeks and months until the end of the season. Of course we are already planing the next window. What happens to the future, we will see.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3218
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:02:33 pm
Our next Sporting Director?

https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1757665732983205959

Didnt he work with Xabi last season? 👀
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3219
Yeah.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3220
Please, God, no one mention De Zerbi ever again in this thread. The bloke says he has no interest in winning trophies. A Tottenham manager, if ever I saw one. His demeanor just screams loser and playing pretty football.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3221
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:02:33 pm
Our next Sporting Director?

https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1757665732983205959

He's very likely next to be approached now Laptop Eddy is definitely not rejoining the payroll (happy to offer consultancy though).

But Steidten has one important job left to do before he heads to Liverpool though. A free hit really.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3222
How much of a possibility is it that we offer Alonso the managers job and he say thanks but no thanks. Variety of reasons why that might happen from wanting to get more experience at Leverkusen through to wanting to join a different club (e.g. Bayern). Theres also the possibility he just doesnt want to be the person to replace Klopp.

I dont know how likely the above is and Id probably think we have a good chance of getting Alonso this summer.

However, would people blame the club if Alonso says no? Who would they go for instead? How would it affect the patience offered a no -Alonso appointment?

I only ask the above because a lot of people within the fanbase have come to the conclusion that its Alonso or no-one. If we get Alonso then great. If we dont I think people are setting themselves up for a double hit - bye to Klopp and no Alonso as replacement.


Id probably like Alonso as manager but my overall opinion has been that there isnt an outstanding world class manager available. Theres some promising managers, of which Alonso is at or close to the top of that list. Im not sure the gap between Alonso and the next best candidate is the chasm others do.
