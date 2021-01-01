« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3200 on: Today at 06:20:48 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:28:44 am
Yep, I meant Mac (my brain intrinsically links the Chelsea blanks together).

Replacing them with a teenage DM for £25m and a 37 year old James Milner (with all due respect) doesn't exactly scream strategic investment.

Thats because they didnt. Mac Allisters replacement was going to be Enciso, who looked primed to step up to a high level last season before getting injured very early this season and he still hasnt returned. Theyve been battered by injuries all season, they have the same number of points as they (and we) did at this point last season, despite playing their first season in Europe with a squad thats been lacking some key players throughout the whole campaign.
Qston

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3201 on: Today at 08:13:40 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 11:44:16 pm
Why not Pep?

Because he's a bad steg
Hestoic

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3202 on: Today at 08:35:19 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm
I was going to ease off watching us after Klopp left, but in my head, that was 2026. I'd like to see a couple of years of Xabi for the craic.

Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.
DangerScouse

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3203 on: Today at 09:00:01 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 08:35:19 am
Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.

Mad. I've been supporting this club for 30+ years. I'm far too emotionally attached to walk away.
smicer07

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3204 on: Today at 09:09:35 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 08:35:19 am
Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.

Can understand binning it off. But not based on Xabi not coming in, that's just bizarre.
Hestoic

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3205 on: Today at 09:13:53 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:09:35 am
Can understand binning it off. But not based on Xabi not coming in, that's just bizarre.

It's the entire footballing world, it's just garbage. The corruption is blatant, the Sky Sports monopoly and their agendas with the clowns they parade on there and all over social media, too much politics in the game and some other things I won't say because I'll probably get banned for it but the game is ruined for me. I was waiting until Jurgen left in 2026 to pack it in for good and the only one that can keep my interest beyond this season will be the emotional pull of a club legend taking charge.
Redman78

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3206 on: Today at 09:17:27 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 08:35:19 am
Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.

Why is it Xabi or no one? What if the new guy (not Xabi) comes in and does well, you wouldn't give him a chance before giving up on the club?
Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3207 on: Today at 09:59:56 am
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm
If Alonso was lets say the #2 choice I can honestly see FSG overriding Hogan's recommendation. Xabi is essentially a free hit for them. They'll get nothing but praise straight away, and if the transition is rocky few will hold it against them. In fact, I would dare say they would get a pass.

Whereas any other appointment will be under an intense microscope of being simultaneously compared to what Klopp did and what Alonso is doing. (Imagine if this time next season we are 4 points off the top and Xabi has Leverkusen 5 points clear) And if it were to all go south it will be "Jurgen set Liverpool up for success and FSG completely f'd it up".

Regardless of what the analytics say and who's system more matches our player profiles, it's in FSG best interest to make Alonso the most tempting offer they can.

I very much doubt it will be Hogan making recommendations. The likelihood for me is that it will be Gordon and Epstein who are tasked with recommending a new manager as well as a Sporting Director and backroom staff.

As for making Alonso an offer for me that will be dependent on if he is happy to work within the framework they envisage. FSG are a pretty conservative ownership group that believes in a collegiate approach.

They tend to offer new recruits pretty limited power initially and then increase that power as they prove themselves. Jurgen for instance ended up with far more power than he originally had. The likes of Comolli and Edwards were promoted and given more power.

Alonso is likely to have a multitude of offers in the summer and may choose an option that gives him more say on his backroom staff and transfers for instance.   
Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3208 on: Today at 10:06:56 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 08:35:19 am
Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.

Fucking lol. Jib it off now you crybaby.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3209 on: Today at 10:07:53 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 08:35:19 am
Same. If it's not Xabi I'm binning it off and I think a lot of people are the same.

I think hardly anyone thinks that to be honest.  I love the bones of Klopp, and Xabi, but the club is and will always be bigger than those it employs.
Hestoic

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3210 on: Today at 10:22:39 am
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 09:17:27 am
Why is it Xabi or no one? What if the new guy (not Xabi) comes in and does well, you wouldn't give him a chance before giving up on the club?

Like I said in my post above, the game has been ruined for me on several levels. I find it painful to even watch games these days with the utter shite that comes out of the commentary. Take this weekend for example, let alone the commentator sounding like a child trying to imitate a professional commentator, we also had to put up with the co commentator having a clear bias and spouting nonsense about how Macca fouled a player that didn't even go down and tried to continue play as if nothing happened, and that the goal should be chalked off.

Yeah, I could mute the stream, but why watch a game of football in silence? A major part of my enjoyment is the crowd noise.

I'm having my first kid this summer and am finding it hard to enjoy football as much as I used to. I'm 99% sure it's going to be Xabi anyway and that will be enough to keep me interested on a weekly basis, but anyone else just feels a bit meh. I've enjoyed the Klopp era but with life changes, I will struggle to be motivated to make time each week to get into football.

The tribalism these days does my head in too. If anyone disagrees with my decision then what does it matter to your life honestly? No need for insults. I don't need to subject myself to being wound up to the many things wrong with the game on a weekly basis, which it currently does for me.

tubby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3211 on: Today at 10:24:36 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:59:56 am
Alonso is likely to have a multitude of offers in the summer and may choose an option that gives him more say on his backroom staff and transfers for instance.   

We should be alright on that front, with the club confirming Jurgen's assistants are leaving with him.
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3212 on: Today at 10:46:18 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:22:39 am
Like I said in my post above, the game has been ruined for me on several levels. I find it painful to even watch games these days with the utter shite that comes out of the commentary. Take this weekend for example, let alone the commentator sounding like a child trying to imitate a professional commentator, we also had to put up with the co commentator having a clear bias and spouting nonsense about how Macca fouled a player that didn't even go down and tried to continue play as if nothing happened, and that the goal should be chalked off.

Yeah, I could mute the stream, but why watch a game of football in silence? A major part of my enjoyment is the crowd noise.

I'm having my first kid this summer and am finding it hard to enjoy football as much as I used to. I'm 99% sure it's going to be Xabi anyway and that will be enough to keep me interested on a weekly basis, but anyone else just feels a bit meh. I've enjoyed the Klopp era but with life changes, I will struggle to be motivated to make time each week to get into football.

The tribalism these days does my head in too. If anyone disagrees with my decision then what does it matter to your life honestly? No need for insults. I don't need to subject myself to being wound up to the many things wrong with the game on a weekly basis, which it currently does for me.



Congrats on the new addition! You seem too young then to give up on the game - and will miss making memories through football with your kid.
Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3213 on: Today at 11:02:41 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:06:56 am
Fucking lol. Jib it off now you crybaby.

Why do you have to go straight for an insult because someone has a differing opinion?

Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:22:39 am
Like I said in my post above, the game has been ruined for me on several levels. I find it painful to even watch games these days with the utter shite that comes out of the commentary. Take this weekend for example, let alone the commentator sounding like a child trying to imitate a professional commentator, we also had to put up with the co commentator having a clear bias and spouting nonsense about how Macca fouled a player that didn't even go down and tried to continue play as if nothing happened, and that the goal should be chalked off.

Yeah, I could mute the stream, but why watch a game of football in silence? A major part of my enjoyment is the crowd noise.

I'm having my first kid this summer and am finding it hard to enjoy football as much as I used to. I'm 99% sure it's going to be Xabi anyway and that will be enough to keep me interested on a weekly basis, but anyone else just feels a bit meh. I've enjoyed the Klopp era but with life changes, I will struggle to be motivated to make time each week to get into football.

The tribalism these days does my head in too. If anyone disagrees with my decision then what does it matter to your life honestly? No need for insults. I don't need to subject myself to being wound up to the many things wrong with the game on a weekly basis, which it currently does for me.



I agree with most you have said, after Klopp and if someone like Ange is appointed then I'd be the same and there are a shit ton of other match goers who do to. Will that actually happen? Probably not as the lifelong emotional pull will likely always drag us back in but the feeling is there.

Apart from anything the fact that one of the greatest managers in our history has been literally robbed of his legacy by a state ran financially doped up club is just fucking rotten. He should be leaving with at least 3 titles and that is something I will never ever get over, it fucking stinks and is something that defo makes me think what is the fucking point when football has now got to this level??

I get the Alonso or nothing also, there is literally nobody else available we can get that has such potential, people mention Amorim, but apart from him doing really well it just is not on the same level of what Alonso is achieving which is absurd. Not even mentioning the fact he knows the club inside out and all of the heavy expectations that come with it.

If FSG want to get in someone like Ange or Dezerbi or Amorim it will be much more of a punt with more risk. The point is when the best manager in world football leaves you need to put everything into getting the next possible generational talent which is clearly Alonso. It a fucking no brainer.

Redman78

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3214 on: Today at 12:13:45 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:22:39 am
Like I said in my post above, the game has been ruined for me on several levels. I find it painful to even watch games these days with the utter shite that comes out of the commentary. Take this weekend for example, let alone the commentator sounding like a child trying to imitate a professional commentator, we also had to put up with the co commentator having a clear bias and spouting nonsense about how Macca fouled a player that didn't even go down and tried to continue play as if nothing happened, and that the goal should be chalked off.

Yeah, I could mute the stream, but why watch a game of football in silence? A major part of my enjoyment is the crowd noise.

I'm having my first kid this summer and am finding it hard to enjoy football as much as I used to. I'm 99% sure it's going to be Xabi anyway and that will be enough to keep me interested on a weekly basis, but anyone else just feels a bit meh. I've enjoyed the Klopp era but with life changes, I will struggle to be motivated to make time each week to get into football.

The tribalism these days does my head in too. If anyone disagrees with my decision then what does it matter to your life honestly? No need for insults. I don't need to subject myself to being wound up to the many things wrong with the game on a weekly basis, which it currently does for me.

Fair enough mate
