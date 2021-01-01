Fucking lol. Jib it off now you crybaby.
Why do you have to go straight for an insult because someone has a differing opinion?
Like I said in my post above, the game has been ruined for me on several levels. I find it painful to even watch games these days with the utter shite that comes out of the commentary. Take this weekend for example, let alone the commentator sounding like a child trying to imitate a professional commentator, we also had to put up with the co commentator having a clear bias and spouting nonsense about how Macca fouled a player that didn't even go down and tried to continue play as if nothing happened, and that the goal should be chalked off.
Yeah, I could mute the stream, but why watch a game of football in silence? A major part of my enjoyment is the crowd noise.
I'm having my first kid this summer and am finding it hard to enjoy football as much as I used to. I'm 99% sure it's going to be Xabi anyway and that will be enough to keep me interested on a weekly basis, but anyone else just feels a bit meh. I've enjoyed the Klopp era but with life changes, I will struggle to be motivated to make time each week to get into football.
The tribalism these days does my head in too. If anyone disagrees with my decision then what does it matter to your life honestly? No need for insults. I don't need to subject myself to being wound up to the many things wrong with the game on a weekly basis, which it currently does for me.
I agree with most you have said, after Klopp and if someone like Ange is appointed then I'd be the same and there are a shit ton of other match goers who do to. Will that actually happen? Probably not as the lifelong emotional pull will likely always drag us back in but the feeling is there.
Apart from anything the fact that one of the greatest managers in our history has been literally robbed of his legacy by a state ran financially doped up club is just fucking rotten. He should be leaving with at least 3 titles and that is something I will never ever get over, it fucking stinks and is something that defo makes me think what is the fucking point when football has now got to this level??
I get the Alonso or nothing also, there is literally nobody else available we can get that has such potential, people mention Amorim, but apart from him doing really well it just is not on the same level of what Alonso is achieving which is absurd. Not even mentioning the fact he knows the club inside out and all of the heavy expectations that come with it.
If FSG want to get in someone like Ange or Dezerbi or Amorim it will be much more of a punt with more risk. The point is when the best manager in world football leaves you need to put everything into getting the next possible generational talent which is clearly Alonso. It a fucking no brainer.