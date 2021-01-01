Why is it Xabi or no one? What if the new guy (not Xabi) comes in and does well, you wouldn't give him a chance before giving up on the club?



Like I said in my post above, the game has been ruined for me on several levels. I find it painful to even watch games these days with the utter shite that comes out of the commentary. Take this weekend for example, let alone the commentator sounding like a child trying to imitate a professional commentator, we also had to put up with the co commentator having a clear bias and spouting nonsense about how Macca fouled a player that didn't even go down and tried to continue play as if nothing happened, and that the goal should be chalked off.Yeah, I could mute the stream, but why watch a game of football in silence? A major part of my enjoyment is the crowd noise.I'm having my first kid this summer and am finding it hard to enjoy football as much as I used to. I'm 99% sure it's going to be Xabi anyway and that will be enough to keep me interested on a weekly basis, but anyone else just feels a bit meh. I've enjoyed the Klopp era but with life changes, I will struggle to be motivated to make time each week to get into football.The tribalism these days does my head in too. If anyone disagrees with my decision then what does it matter to your life honestly? No need for insults. I don't need to subject myself to being wound up to the many things wrong with the game on a weekly basis, which it currently does for me.