LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3160 on: Today at 05:40:33 pm
While no decisions have been taken, and nor have serious talks over the position, it would appear that Flick has the clearest path to the job. That is because Matteo Moretto has told The Daily Briefing that de Zerbi is close to impossible for Laporta to secure. In addition to the fact he is financially the most expensive option, de Zerbi is keen to remain in the Premier League as things stand, and believes he will have the chance to do so.
https://www.football-espana.net/2024/02/13/barcelona-manager-search-looking-clearer-as-top-target-is-all-but-ruled-out

interesting if true.
I do think whoeover we want as manager we will get.
I could only see Alonso picking Madrid over us.
The rest De Zerbi or Amorim would join.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3161 on: Today at 05:44:29 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:40:33 pm
https://www.football-espana.net/2024/02/13/barcelona-manager-search-looking-clearer-as-top-target-is-all-but-ruled-out

interesting if true.
I do think whoeover we want as manager we will get.
I could only see Alonso picking Madrid over us.
The rest De Zerbi or Amorim would join.

Would be a bad time to join Barcelona, unless you have a very high opinion of your coaching skills, versus Ancelloti's smooth barsteward talents!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3162 on: Today at 06:01:03 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.
Simeone? He could not be a more polar opposite of the type of coach (and character) suited to the job. Same type as Mourinho. He won't even get interviewed and rightly so.

I quite like Inzaghi as a coach (his older brother can still fuck off mind you) and he's done well t home in Italy, but don't think he's up to Liverpool, taking over from Klopp. No connection with the club and also a language barrier.

Postecoglou and De Zerbi are both lacking serious credentials. Fine for Spurs and Brighton.

Amorim and Schmidt have much more going for them, and can see them making up the numbers as potential backups. But Xabi is streets ahead, and if FSG offer, no way he'd turn it down.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3163 on: Today at 06:09:52 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:40:33 pm
I could only see Alonso picking Madrid over us.
It's like some sort of phobia this, a deeply irrational fear.

Xabi has no great love for Madrid. They've been useful for his career but that's about it. Spurned them once, left them twice.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3164 on: Today at 06:13:04 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:09:52 pm
It's like some sort of phobia this, a deeply irrational fear.

Xabi has no great love for Madrid. They've been useful for his career but that's about it. Spurned them once, left them twice.

He's also said that Liverpool feels more like home to him than Madrid.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3165 on: Today at 06:14:21 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:01:03 pm
Simeone? He could not be a more polar opposite of the type of coach (and character) suited to the job. Same type as Mourinho. He won't even get interviewed and rightly so.

I quite like Inzaghi as a coach (his older brother can still fuck off mind you) and he's done well t home in Italy, but don't think he's up to Liverpool, taking over from Klopp. No connection with the club and also a language barrier.

Postecoglou and De Zerbi are both lacking serious credentials. Fine for Spurs and Brighton.

Amorim and Schmidt have much more going for them, and can see them making up the numbers as potential backups. But Xabi is streets ahead, and if FSG offer, no way he'd turn it down.

Someone sell me on Schmidt because frankly his record seems like someone who has done fine in the bigger teams of smaller leagues, where you are almost guaranteed to at least do what he has done. I don't see much in his managerial history to say he is anywhere near our level, and more in line with say a Aston Villa or West Ham
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3166 on: Today at 06:45:36 pm
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 04:36:17 pm
Amorim vs Xabi is the actual debate. Or should be.
I think they are equal.
Amorim presses more than Xabi, so is perhaps closer to that Klopp brought to Liverpool. It is a difficult choice for FSG, to be honest. I hope they get it right.
I was skeptical of Amorim -- but the more I read about him the more I like him. I agree with you, EITHER Xabi or Amorim would be a good fit here, and BOTH would improve players.

couple of links on Amorim:
https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/ruben-amorim-sporting-lisbon-tactics/

https://medium.com/@mjuilliard/sporting-cp-the-balance-between-tactical-identity-and-business-model-sustainability-72677a858487
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3167 on: Today at 06:50:54 pm
I dont think (I hope not anyway!) this will be like a Bellingham saga. FSGs approach to managers has always been different to players and theyll have seen with Jurgen how important it is to have the right man.  They didnt hang around in getting rid of Hodgson. Replacing him with Kenny was a popular move that short term worked well. They were arguably ruthless sacking Kent after a League Cup but at some point we needed a younger man. We werent really a huge draw then, the shortlist always felt a bit of a gamble whoever they got. Again, they were fairly ruthless to sack Rodgers when they had a chance of getting Jurgen. I dont think money or ambition will be a factor in getting the appointment right.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3168 on: Today at 06:57:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:50:54 pm
I dont think (I hope not anyway!) this will be like a Bellingham saga. FSGs approach to managers has always been different to players and theyll have seen with Jurgen how important it is to have the right man. 
Alonso Amorim  Ancelotti 
De Zerbi  Potter Edwards
Hodgson
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3169 on: Today at 07:02:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:50:54 pm
I dont think (I hope not anyway!) this will be like a Bellingham saga. FSGs approach to managers has always been different to players and theyll have seen with Jurgen how important it is to have the right man.  They didnt hang around in getting rid of Hodgson. Replacing him with Kenny was a popular move that short term worked well. They were arguably ruthless sacking Kent after a League Cup but at some point we needed a younger man.

7m to Rangers wasn't a bad deal for us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3170 on: Today at 07:06:22 pm
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3171 on: Today at 07:08:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:50:54 pm
I dont think money or ambition will be a factor in getting the appointment right.
Me neither. FSG aren't stupid when they zero in on an exceptional candidate. John Henry didn't exactly lowball Billy Beane.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3172 on: Today at 07:10:55 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:08:09 pm
Me neither. FSG aren't stupid when they zero in on an exceptional candidate. John Henry didn't exactly lowball Billy Beane.

Royhendo's description in 2010 was spot on.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3173 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:50:54 pm
They didnt hang around in getting rid of Hodgson.

They bloody did hang around, Nick. Longest few months of my life on RAWK. Tom Werner was giving out quotes like these while we plummeted to within four points of the relegation zone:

'Roy got here shortly before us. You can see that nobody - least of all Roy - is happy. We all know we have to perform better, especially on the road.

'But then I heard that under Rafa Benitez we won only one in 2010 on the road. We believe in what Roy is doing...'

Got to hope that working with Jurgen has wised them up to what is required in an LFC manager.





Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3174 on: Today at 07:16:48 pm
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 04:36:17 pm
Amorim vs Xabi is the actual debate. Or should be.
I think they are equal.
They're not equal. I like the look of Amorim but let's be honest, it's Xabi's to turn down.

Amorim is more likely to eventually head to Barcelona I think, or even Leverkusen's replacement.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3175 on: Today at 07:23:16 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:10:55 pm
Royhendo's description in 2010 was spot on.
?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3176 on: Today at 07:26:03 pm
Potter isnt someone I think wed seriously be interested in, but lets be real - the long list will be long, hes a genuinely good coach and we have had Martinez and Rodgers get interviews for roles they werent really qualified for with us. I do however think were a completely different prospect now so wont really be particularly interested in Potter, Postecoglu etc.

De Zerbi for all his invention and tactical nous still hasnt actually kicked Brighton on that much, results wise. I dont think he quite has the CV yet and I think his personal situation surely means he cant be in England indefinitely? Young kids and a wife in Italy and he travels back to see them a few times a month.

Alonso and Amorim are the obvious picks. Both are charismatic, have recent experience being players and have started to do interesting things tactically whilst achieving results maintaining excellent form. I do like managerial options to have had more adversity and shown the ability to turn it around, but thats unfair to lay at their doors at present. And Alonso I guess has the ultimate adversity of belonging in Bayerns ecosystem.

Not entirely sure why Inzaghi would be linked, good coach but not achieved anything special and shown no indications he would ever leave Italy. Similarly Simeone only seems vaguely linked due to CV achievement rather than any other element of his profile fitting the club.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3177 on: Today at 07:36:27 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:36:57 pm

The only issue is Brighton concede alot of goals but he is an excellent coach

This has been said a few times in this thread.  Wouldn't his defensive record be better with players like VVD, Konate, Gomez, and Allison rather then the players he has at Brighton?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3178 on: Today at 07:41:08 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:26:03 pm
but lets be real - the long list will be long
Why does it have to be though? Surely an approach only when the club isn't such a massive draw and suits are unsure as to who or even what they want. Such as in 2012 when interviewing Rodgers and Martinez (and god knows who else), only appointing the former due to a lack of genuine alternatives willing to move. Twelve years on, we are a completely different proposition and crucially FSG now have the blueprint of what an elite manager looks like, both on and off the pitch. Also on the balance sheet, let's not ignore that.

OK I guess if the longlist process is basically an 20-minute for the sake of it exercise on the whiteboard, crossing 99% of the names off as they're put up, but really why waste time having discussions with more than 2, maybe at a push 3 options, before proceeding to preferred candidate status?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3179 on: Today at 07:44:53 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 07:36:27 pm
This has been said a few times in this thread.  Wouldn't his defensive record be better with players like VVD, Konate, Gomez, and Allison rather then the players he has at Brighton?
Arguably, yes. De Zerbis possession approach is the one where I would most think that key senior players would need to essentially be entirely re-coached because he does not play like a Klopp side, albeit its good to watch when it works.

As much as he sounded a bad dickhead saying it, when Guardiola argued he can only execute his football with the very best players, I sometimes watch De Zerbis Brighton (and thought it of his Sassuolo team) and think that with a higher calibre player he could really suffocate other teams and produce something special. I mean look at players like Van Hecke and Adringa etc, plying well at present but making individual errors that compromised the system. He feels a touch combustible at the moment and Liverool is beyond anything hes experienced, Im not quite sure he has the calibre of character yet but, both Milner and Lallana have spoken of his quality. I was slightly taken aback on Milner saying he was seeing football and having football explained to him in a way hed never experienced before under De Zerbi and he felt he was almost learning a new game, how much that he feels like hes developed his understanding of football in the most pronounced way since he was a young player. Thats some high praise and very interesting.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3180 on: Today at 07:47:35 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:23:16 pm
?

Roy's description of how NESV would run the club, based on how they ran the Red Sox up to then. Look for statistical ways to beat the received wisdom where possible, but spend big on difference makers where it's necessary.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3181 on: Today at 07:48:56 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 07:36:27 pm
This has been said a few times in this thread.  Wouldn't his defensive record be better with players like VVD, Konate, Gomez, and Allison rather then the players he has at Brighton?
Great coaches cut their cloth according to their means. Stop leaking goals is priority 1. Brighton have had £175m off Chelsea alone to reinvest and deal with that issue but haven't (yet) and have dropped off a cliff after a bright start. 4 wins in 17 since end of September is woeful.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3182 on: Today at 07:52:58 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:48:56 pm
Great coaches cut their cloth according to their means. Stop leaking goals is priority 1. Brighton have had £175m off Chelsea alone to reinvest and deal with that issue but haven't (yet) and have dropped off a cliff after a bright start. 4 wins in 17 since end of September is woeful.
This is slightly my worry sometimes with these more conceptual coaches, that the outcomes are only part of their thought process and adherence to tactical dogma means they dont react to issues until its a bit too late.

I think De Zerbi is a super interesting coach, just not one thats ready yet for Liverpool.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3183 on: Today at 07:55:24 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:47:35 pm
Roy's description of how NESV would run the club, based on how they ran the Red Sox up to then. Look for statistical ways to beat the received wisdom where possible, but spend big on difference makers where it's necessary.
Ah ok. Thanks. That's more on players though where's there's counter-arguments to be had (VVD/Ali for Coutinho, Bellingham, Caicedo/Lavia farce vs fortuitous plan B).
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3184 on: Today at 08:02:11 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:52:58 pm
I think De Zerbi is a super interesting coach, just not one thats ready yet for Liverpool.
Don't think he'll ever be ready for Liverpool, given his family situation you described, he'll probably wait for one of the plum jobs back in Serie A.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3185 on: Today at 09:06:19 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:48:56 pm
Great coaches cut their cloth according to their means. Stop leaking goals is priority 1. Brighton have had £175m off Chelsea alone to reinvest and deal with that issue but haven't (yet) and have dropped off a cliff after a bright start. 4 wins in 17 since end of September is woeful.
I'm not sure how the money brought in/spent or not is De Zerbi's fault at all and is odd to.bring up. He doesn't choose how the money is invested. They went from Caicedo and Macalister to some combination of Gross, Gilmour, Dahoud (already gone) Milner in midfield. Their goalkeeper is a career back up/third choice. How good a defence are you supposed to put out with those as your options when you want to play expansive football.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3186 on: Today at 09:21:10 pm
The Anfield wrap interview with Xabi the season he retired on YouTube  is very good. They even ask if he'll be back as a coach.

Like some of the more doubtful posters I'd like him to have more experience but can we really afford to pass on him? I don't think so. If it doesn't work hey ho, he was the best option at the time so no harm done.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3187 on: Today at 10:03:50 pm
Xabi just feels like right for us,he's got the history and beginning to look he's got the managerial pedigree as well.

Impossible to say if he's the one able to take the reigns and carry on like Jurgen did though,doubt anyone out there can as Jurgen Klopp is the complete package of a manager and a man i think,an unicorn.

The new manager whoever it is has to do things his way despite people inevitably constantly making comparisons to Jurgen and Xabi just might have a strong enough personality and enough skill to do it.

I cant't see anyone else,but the same people who appointed Klopp are still in charge so i have hope they'll get this one right as well.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3188 on: Today at 10:28:26 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 05:18:39 pm
Remember when king Kenny left us for the second time under the ownership of FSG and we all mused about who the club would be bringing in and we ended up with The Swansea manager. Lets hope were a bit more careful.

Who should we have gone for? The options were all around the same level as far as I can recall. 

And that Swansea manager very nearly won us the League.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3189 on: Today at 10:54:18 pm
If Alonso was lets say the #2 choice I can honestly see FSG overriding Hogan's recommendation. Xabi is essentially a free hit for them. They'll get nothing but praise straight away, and if the transition is rocky few will hold it against them. In fact, I would dare say they would get a pass.

Whereas any other appointment will be under an intense microscope of being simultaneously compared to what Klopp did and what Alonso is doing. (Imagine if this time next season we are 4 points off the top and Xabi has Leverkusen 5 points clear) And if it were to all go south it will be "Jurgen set Liverpool up for success and FSG completely f'd it up".

Regardless of what the analytics say and who's system more matches our player profiles, it's in FSG best interest to make Alonso the most tempting offer they can.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3190 on: Today at 11:07:07 pm
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Today at 10:54:18 pm
If Alonso was lets say the #2 choice I can honestly see FSG overriding Hogan's recommendation. Xabi is essentially a free hit for them. They'll get nothing but praise straight away, and if the transition is rocky few will hold it against them. In fact, I would dare say they would get a pass.

Whereas any other appointment will be under an intense microscope of being simultaneously compared to what Klopp did and what Alonso is doing. (Imagine if this time next season we are 4 points off the top and Xabi has Leverkusen 5 points clear) And if it were to all go south it will be "Jurgen set Liverpool up for success and FSG completely f'd it up".

Regardless of what the analytics say and who's system more matches our player profiles, it's in FSG best interest to make Alonso the most tempting offer they can.

this is not a bad take.

while they are analytics driven - Alonso works at all levels...even if he doesn't end up successful. But from all the interviews about him - he seems driven to succeed as well.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3191 on: Today at 11:13:58 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.

Inzaghi is probably the closest to classic Benitez of all the modern managers. No discernible style, super organised, but his teams can mix it up and are hard to beat, does relatively well in the Champions League too despite far superior teams there. What I'm trying to say is he's a tactics man, not one focused on any philosophy or playing style. His Inter were a teeny bit short of quality and with it, could easily have humiliated those corrupt bastards in the final last year.

I'm not vying for him (only Alonso for me) but I really admire him as a manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3192 on: Today at 11:15:41 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:06:19 pm
I'm not sure how the money brought in/spent or not is De Zerbi's fault at all and is odd to.bring up. He doesn't choose how the money is invested. They went from Caicedo and Macalister to some combination of Gross, Gilmour, Dahoud (already gone) Milner in midfield. Their goalkeeper is a career back up/third choice. How good a defence are you supposed to put out with those as your options when you want to play expansive football.
And that, right there, is one massive veto why he shouldn't even be considered. Any Liverpool manager, should absolutely have a say (a fairly big one) in how significant sales fees of key players are reinvested. Caicedo and Lavia aren't even defenders but Brighton knew both were leaving since the end of May, and would leave their defence vulnerable. So, where was there contingency to rebuild on an excellent season? The fact that almost none of that obscene windfall has been reinvested, whilst the defence is haemorrhaging goals, may be down to the owners, but either De Zerbi is very naive or is as DS says, fixated on "tactical dogma" rather than pragmatic outcomes. On their form over the past 6 months, they're extremely unlikely to get past us and/or Leverkusen in the EL and totally off the pace for Europe completely next season.

Compare what Xabi has done in Germany, with a limited budget, working with Steidten and his replacement Rolfes, and it doesn't even compare. Not in the same league, literally or metaphorically. I know which approach and outcome will appeal to FSG and it isn't down by the seaside.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3193 on: Today at 11:16:26 pm
I was going to ease off watching us after Klopp left, but in my head, that was 2026. I'd like to see a couple of years of Xabi for the craic.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3194 on: Today at 11:25:48 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:15:41 pm
And that, right there, is one massive veto why he shouldn't even be considered. Any Liverpool manager, should absolutely have a say (a fairly big one) in how significant sales fees of key players are reinvested. Caicedo and Lavia aren't even defenders but Brighton knew both were leaving since the end of May, and would leave their defence vulnerable. So, where was there contingency to rebuild on an excellent season? The fact that almost none of that obscene windfall has been reinvested, whilst the defence is haemorrhaging goals, may be down to the owners, but either De Zerbi is very naive or is as DS says, fixated on "tactical dogma" rather than pragmatic outcomes. On their form over the past 6 months, they're extremely unlikely to get past us and/or Leverkusen in the EL and totally off the pace for Europe completely next season.

Compare what Xabi has done in Germany, with a limited budget, working with Steidten and his replacement Rolfes, and it doesn't even compare. Not in the same league, literally or metaphorically. I know which approach and outcome will appeal to FSG and it isn't down by the seaside.

Lavia was at Soton. Mac Allister?
