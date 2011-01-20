Potter isnt someone I think wed seriously be interested in, but lets be real - the long list will be long, hes a genuinely good coach and we have had Martinez and Rodgers get interviews for roles they werent really qualified for with us. I do however think were a completely different prospect now so wont really be particularly interested in Potter, Postecoglu etc.
De Zerbi for all his invention and tactical nous still hasnt actually kicked Brighton on that much, results wise. I dont think he quite has the CV yet and I think his personal situation surely means he cant be in England indefinitely? Young kids and a wife in Italy and he travels back to see them a few times a month.
Alonso and Amorim are the obvious picks. Both are charismatic, have recent experience being players and have started to do interesting things tactically whilst achieving results maintaining excellent form. I do like managerial options to have had more
adversity and shown the ability to turn it around, but thats unfair to lay at their doors at present. And Alonso I guess has the ultimate adversity of belonging in Bayerns ecosystem.
Not entirely sure why Inzaghi would be linked, good coach but not achieved anything special and shown no indications he would ever leave Italy. Similarly Simeone only seems vaguely linked due to CV achievement rather than any other element of his profile fitting the club.