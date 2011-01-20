This has been said a few times in this thread. Wouldn't his defensive record be better with players like VVD, Konate, Gomez, and Allison rather then the players he has at Brighton?



Arguably, yes. De Zerbis possession approach is the one where I would most think that key senior players would need to essentially be entirely re-coached because he does not play like a Klopp side, albeit its good to watch when it works.As much as he sounded a bad dickhead saying it, when Guardiola argued he can only execute his football with the very best players, I sometimes watch De Zerbis Brighton (and thought it of his Sassuolo team) and think that with a higher calibre player he could really suffocate other teams and produce something special. I mean look at players like Van Hecke and Adringa etc, plying well at present but making individual errors that compromised the system. He feels a touch combustible at the moment and Liverool is beyond anything hes experienced, Im not quite sure he has the calibre of character yet but, both Milner and Lallana have spoken of his quality. I was slightly taken aback on Milner saying he was seeing football and having football explained to him in a way hed never experienced before under De Zerbi and he felt he was almost learning a new game, how much that he feels like hes developed his understanding of football in the most pronounced way since he was a young player. Thats some high praise and very interesting.