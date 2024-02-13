Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.



Simeone? He could not be a more polar opposite of the type of coach (and character) suited to the job. Same type as Mourinho. He won't even get interviewed and rightly so.I quite like Inzaghi as a coach (his older brother can still fuck off mind you) and he's done well t home in Italy, but don't think he's up to Liverpool, taking over from Klopp. No connection with the club and also a language barrier.Postecoglou and De Zerbi are both lacking serious credentials. Fine for Spurs and Brighton.Amorim and Schmidt have much more going for them, and can see them making up the numbers as potential backups. But Xabi is streets ahead, and if FSG offer, no way he'd turn it down.