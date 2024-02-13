« previous next »
Online MD1990

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:40:33 pm
While no decisions have been taken, and nor have serious talks over the position, it would appear that Flick has the clearest path to the job. That is because Matteo Moretto has told The Daily Briefing that de Zerbi is close to impossible for Laporta to secure. In addition to the fact he is financially the most expensive option, de Zerbi is keen to remain in the Premier League as things stand, and believes he will have the chance to do so.
https://www.football-espana.net/2024/02/13/barcelona-manager-search-looking-clearer-as-top-target-is-all-but-ruled-out

interesting if true.
I do think whoeover we want as manager we will get.
I could only see Alonso picking Madrid over us.
The rest De Zerbi or Amorim would join.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 05:44:29 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:40:33 pm
https://www.football-espana.net/2024/02/13/barcelona-manager-search-looking-clearer-as-top-target-is-all-but-ruled-out

interesting if true.
I do think whoeover we want as manager we will get.
I could only see Alonso picking Madrid over us.
The rest De Zerbi or Amorim would join.

Would be a bad time to join Barcelona, unless you have a very high opinion of your coaching skills, versus Ancelloti's smooth barsteward talents!
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 06:01:03 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.
Simeone? He could not be a more polar opposite of the type of coach (and character) suited to the job. Same type as Mourinho. He won't even get interviewed and rightly so.

I quite like Inzaghi as a coach (his older brother can still fuck off mind you) and he's done well t home in Italy, but don't think he's up to Liverpool, taking over from Klopp. No connection with the club and also a language barrier.

Postecoglou and De Zerbi are both lacking serious credentials. Fine for Spurs and Brighton.

Amorim and Schmidt have much more going for them, and can see them making up the numbers as potential backups. But Xabi is streets ahead, and if FSG offer, no way he'd turn it down.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 06:09:52 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:40:33 pm
I could only see Alonso picking Madrid over us.
It's like some sort of phobia this, a deeply irrational fear.

Xabi has no great love for Madrid. They've been useful for his career but that's about it. Spurned them once, left them twice.
Offline Hestoic

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 06:13:04 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:09:52 pm
It's like some sort of phobia this, a deeply irrational fear.

Xabi has no great love for Madrid. They've been useful for his career but that's about it. Spurned them once, left them twice.

He's also said that Liverpool feels more like home to him than Madrid.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 06:14:21 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:01:03 pm
Simeone? He could not be a more polar opposite of the type of coach (and character) suited to the job. Same type as Mourinho. He won't even get interviewed and rightly so.

I quite like Inzaghi as a coach (his older brother can still fuck off mind you) and he's done well t home in Italy, but don't think he's up to Liverpool, taking over from Klopp. No connection with the club and also a language barrier.

Postecoglou and De Zerbi are both lacking serious credentials. Fine for Spurs and Brighton.

Amorim and Schmidt have much more going for them, and can see them making up the numbers as potential backups. But Xabi is streets ahead, and if FSG offer, no way he'd turn it down.

Someone sell me on Schmidt because frankly his record seems like someone who has done fine in the bigger teams of smaller leagues, where you are almost guaranteed to at least do what he has done. I don't see much in his managerial history to say he is anywhere near our level, and more in line with say a Aston Villa or West Ham
Offline neil4ad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 06:45:36 pm
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 04:36:17 pm
Amorim vs Xabi is the actual debate. Or should be.
I think they are equal.
Amorim presses more than Xabi, so is perhaps closer to that Klopp brought to Liverpool. It is a difficult choice for FSG, to be honest. I hope they get it right.
I was skeptical of Amorim -- but the more I read about him the more I like him. I agree with you, EITHER Xabi or Amorim would be a good fit here, and BOTH would improve players.

couple of links on Amorim:
https://www.coachesvoice.com/cv/ruben-amorim-sporting-lisbon-tactics/

https://medium.com/@mjuilliard/sporting-cp-the-balance-between-tactical-identity-and-business-model-sustainability-72677a858487
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 06:50:54 pm
I dont think (I hope not anyway!) this will be like a Bellingham saga. FSGs approach to managers has always been different to players and theyll have seen with Jurgen how important it is to have the right man.  They didnt hang around in getting rid of Hodgson. Replacing him with Kenny was a popular move that short term worked well. They were arguably ruthless sacking Kent after a League Cup but at some point we needed a younger man. We werent really a huge draw then, the shortlist always felt a bit of a gamble whoever they got. Again, they were fairly ruthless to sack Rodgers when they had a chance of getting Jurgen. I dont think money or ambition will be a factor in getting the appointment right.
