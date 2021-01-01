Klopp is basically the best manager in world football, absolute generational talent, so replacing him will be impossible, but replacing him with somebody who can win a title is not. However that person has to be exceptional, considering, like Klopp, they won't have billions to blag their way to a title. So there are very few who can do that.



In the past 20 years, Raniere freak aside, Klopp is the only one to have overcome a state run city, Chelsea or United, so asking someone like Angeball, or Dezerbi to win the title is almost laughable and depending on so much luck, they could do well yes, but very likely they could bomb also. You have to sustain a season with incredible game and man management.



Alonso would also be untested, but seems to be the only talent available right now who is doing something absurd, and not in fucking Japan or Scotland, but against European giants in a very decent league. He would also get time with fans and comes with some incredible talent to have achieved what he is doing with Leverkusen.



Don't want to sound shitty, but honestly makes me fucking depressed hearing fans think Ange would be a good replacement or deZerbi after doing nothing of note in any big league, like some road Man united went down after Ferguson. If that's where we end up then we really need to soak up these last months as it's going to get dark. Alonso needs to be snapped up by FSG, if they haven't done already, but if the likes of the Bellingham saga is anything to go by I wouldn't count on it.