LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3120 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.

Based on...?
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3121 on: Today at 12:57:54 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.

Simeone doesn't fit us in any way.
Air Jota

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3122 on: Today at 12:59:32 pm
Being a good manager alone isnt the only requirment. Simeone, a top manager, doesnt suit this football club, the antics he installs in his play and the style of football, is a no go, especially following Klopp
Dougle

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3123 on: Today at 01:04:39 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:52:42 am
With respect: fuck the fanbase! I want FSG to find and hire the best coach they can who has the tools, ideas and communication skills for the job. Yes, I personally think Xabi Alonso is a strong contender but there are others and it amuses me to see folk on here turning their noses up at X, Y and Z. The fella at Sporting is not that well known here but he might be perfect for us. How many had detailed knowledge of Rafa before he joined? Get a strong sporting director and then grab a young coach, who is good with youth players and understands the power of Anfield.

Genuine question here, anyone know who is going to be doing the interviewing and scouting of perspective new managers ? We don't have a sporting director at present as far as I know. None of the yanks are football men are they ?
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3124 on: Today at 01:11:49 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:51:06 am
Sven-Goran Eriksson confirmed

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/sven-goran-eriksson-join-lfc-legends-management-team-ajax-charity-clash


Good for us



I wonder whether Xabi was approached to play, how good would that have been, especially if the interviews are scheduled that week.


I see Babel is playing for both sides, nothing new there then
Egyptian36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3125 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:57:26 pm
Based on...?

because the list will be created by the data analysis team
Air Jota

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3126 on: Today at 01:25:33 pm
Simeone isnt leaving AM for us, hes said plenty of times hed only like to coach Inter if he left
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3127 on: Today at 01:31:25 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:49:26 pm
Thanos was inevitable - look what happened.

To be fair, he accomplished his mission.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3128 on: Today at 01:32:43 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:21:36 pm
because the list will be created by the data analysis team

The data will be helping us determine a candidate but it's not the defining factor in choosing Xabi.

Also we'd have to sell half of the squad if they were put in charge. 
Egyptian36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3129 on: Today at 01:57:40 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:57:54 pm
Simeone doesn't fit us in any way.

Agree but it's hard to imagine he is not shortlisted ahead of some the names mentioned here like Potter or Postecoglou etc that's just me guessing based on how the club dealt with this process before

" Graham had not seen the game. But earlier that fall, as Liverpool was deciding who should replace the manager it was about to fire, Graham fed a numerical rendering of every attempted pass, shot and tackle by Dortmunds players during Klopps tenure into a mathematical model he had constructed. Then he evaluated each of Dortmunds games based on how his calculations assessed the players performances that day "
Air Jota

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3130 on: Today at 01:59:32 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:57:40 pm
Agree but it's hard to imagine he is not shortlisted ahead of some the names mentioned here like Potter or Postecoglou etc that's just me guessing based on how the club dealt with this process before

" Graham had not seen the game. But earlier that fall, as Liverpool was deciding who should replace the manager it was about to fire, Graham fed a numerical rendering of every attempted pass, shot and tackle by Dortmunds players during Klopps tenure into a mathematical model he had constructed. Then he evaluated each of Dortmunds games based on how his calculations assessed the players performances that day "

They didnt hire Klopp based on those types of analysis alone which is what some of us are saying, being a good manager isnt the only requirement.

Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3131 on: Today at 02:13:34 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:21:36 pm
because the list will be created by the data analysis team

So why would they be first on the list?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3132 on: Today at 02:18:32 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.

Zero chance Simeone is on our shortlist
tubby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3133 on: Today at 02:21:47 pm
Just looking at Simeone's wiki, I had no idea he'd managed 5 other clubs (with two stints at Racing Club) before Atletico.
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3134 on: Today at 03:01:33 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 01:59:32 pm
They didnt hire Klopp based on those types of analysis alone which is what some of us are saying, being a good manager isnt the only requirement.


I'd be dismayed if Klopp was chosen on the basis of data
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3135 on: Today at 03:13:54 pm
To this day I still havent heard Inzaghi or Simeone speak any decent English. You could see how torturous it was for someone like Bielsa managing at Leeds with a translator. I cant see that happening here.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3136 on: Today at 03:20:53 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:09:50 am
Ange wouldnt be the worst appointment in the world. Theres no guarantee Alonso signs so it would be negligent to not sound out alternatives. If Alonso isnt possible my preference are in this order;

1. Nagelsmann
I think his style of play most mirrors Klopps. Improves players.

2. De Zerbi
Exciting brand of football. Improves players. Used to a finite budget.

3. Ange
Exciting brand of football. Liverpool fan.

4. Amorim
Exciting football


But these choices are consolation prizes to Alonso.

He has no (maybe limited) say in the players though does he ?
JP!

    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3137 on: Today at 03:27:49 pm
I'm not getting the love-in for De Zerbi, his results are wildly inconsistent and running Brighton is a bit like taking over at Ajax. V little influence from a manager IMO.

I hesitate to say it but if he was called Robert Smith there would be no one clamouring for him.  Other than Cure fans.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3138 on: Today at 03:30:22 pm
I'd take De Zerbi any day over f**king Simeone.
JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3139 on: Today at 03:31:21 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:30:22 pm
I'd take De Zerbi any day over f**king Simeone.

Well, yeah, but I mean, I'd probably take cholera over Simeone.  No idea where that one's come from. Shit on a stick football.
MD1990

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3140 on: Today at 03:36:57 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:27:49 pm
I'm not getting the love-in for De Zerbi, his results are wildly inconsistent and running Brighton is a bit like taking over at Ajax. V little influence from a manager IMO.

I hesitate to say it but if he was called Robert Smith there would be no one clamouring for him.  Other than Cure fans.
the domainace he gets in possesion is impressive.
Like with us we could average 65-70% which leaves us dealing with little amount fo transitions.

The only issue is Brighton concede alot of goals but he is an excellent coach
Chris~

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3141 on: Today at 03:46:29 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:27:49 pm
I'm not getting the love-in for De Zerbi, his results are wildly inconsistent and running Brighton is a bit like taking over at Ajax. V little influence from a manager IMO.

I hesitate to say it but if he was called Robert Smith there would be no one clamouring for him.  Other than Cure fans.
I mean he's clearly had quite the influence on their playing style and it shouldn't be a surprise the results are inconsistent when he's managing a midtable club. Like I get they have done a good job recruiting, but this is a side that has Milner, Welbeck, Gilmour, Steele, Dunk, Gross amongst their 11 most used players this year in the league
JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3142 on: Today at 03:54:26 pm
Would you want Graham Potter then?  They're largely where they were when he left and the style is maybe more aggressive but seemingly no more effective.
b_joseph

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3143 on: Today at 04:02:38 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:01:33 pm

I'd be dismayed if Klopp was chosen on the basis of data
There was talk back then and even recently that people were not worried about that final BvB season because the data showed that they were largely unlucky.

Jurgen is a rare case, though. The candidates right now, the clarity on their standard isnt as clear
Chris~

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3144 on: Today at 04:03:19 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:54:26 pm
Would you want Graham Potter then?  They're largely where they were when he left and the style is maybe more aggressive but seemingly no more effective.
No. 9th was the high point of Potter's time and was never trying to juggle Europe as well. De Zerbi improved Brighton over what Potter was doing and is currently matching his best season whilst also topping their Europa League group. Potter was also awful when he was at Chelsea. I'm skeptical over De Zerbi being able to adapt his side Vs low block and counter sides enough for us and think he comes across like Mourinho in some of his interviews so not really that desperate to have him, but he's looked a much better coach than Potter and has less stigma of failure.
Cafe De Paris

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3145 on: Today at 04:08:13 pm
Its a pity Potocoglu has not had more time at Spurs to see how he fairs in the European Cup and the expectation of  a 2nd year.
Buster Gonad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3146 on: Today at 04:13:27 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:52:42 am
With respect: fuck the fanbase! I want FSG to find and hire the best coach they can who has the tools, ideas and communication skills for the job. Yes, I personally think Xabi Alonso is a strong contender but there are others and it amuses me to see folk on here turning their noses up at X, Y and Z. The fella at Sporting is not that well known here but he might be perfect for us. How many had detailed knowledge of Rafa before he joined? Get a strong sporting director and then grab a young coach, who is good with youth players and understands the power of Anfield.

Rafa was an obvious choice because he vastly overachied at Valencia and won major trophies. However he wasn't hired by FSG.
They've got one managerial appointment right which a blind cat could have picked. They also flirted with a number of potentially disastrous appointments.  It may amuse you that people turn their noses up at certain names but experience  has thought us that blind faith in FSG to get things right is folly.

We need another overachiever to have any chance and winning trophies with Leverkusen  would nail Alonso as the absolute front runner by a mile. I couldn't give a shit if he has future Madrid ambitions. The only way he'll ever get that gig is by being a success at Liverpool.
Buster Gonad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3147 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:54:26 pm
Would you want Graham Potter then?  They're largely where they were when he left and the style is maybe more aggressive but seemingly no more effective.

He's more like a successor to Alan Curbishly than Jurgen Klopp.
I've had bowls of porridge with more charisma. 
Air Jota

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3148 on: Today at 04:21:04 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 04:13:27 pm
Rafa was an obvious choice because he vastly overachied at Valencia and won major trophies. However he wasn't hired by FSG.
They've got one managerial appointment right which a blind cat could have picked. They also flirted with a number of potentially disastrous appointments.  It may amuse you that people turn their noses up at certain names but experience  has thought us that blind faith in FSG to get things right is folly.

We need another overachiever to have any chance and winning trophies with Leverkusen  would nail Alonso as the absolute front runner by a mile. I couldn't give a shit if he has future Madrid ambitions. The only way he'll ever get that gig is by being a success at Liverpool.

Sure Klopps greatness was obvioua but they still convinced him to come here, given our state at the time, where as the Mancs for instance did not. Ancelotti was also considered, at the time which isnt a poor reflection on them either.

Mr Dilkington

    • www.level3football.com
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3149 on: Today at 04:28:49 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:54:26 pm
Would you want Graham Potter then?  They're largely where they were when he left and the style is maybe more aggressive but seemingly no more effective.
De Zerbi has so clearly improved on what Potter did.
MD1990

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3150 on: Today at 04:29:37 pm
Vinay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3151 on: Today at 04:36:17 pm
Amorim vs Xabi is the actual debate. Or should be.
I think they are equal.
Amorim presses more than Xabi, so is perhaps closer to that Klopp brought to Liverpool. It is a difficult choice for FSG, to be honest. I hope they get it right.
Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3152 on: Today at 04:37:50 pm
Klopp is basically the best manager in world football, absolute generational talent, so replacing him will be impossible, but replacing him with somebody who can win a title is not. However that person has to be exceptional, considering, like Klopp, they won't have billions to blag their way to a title. So there are very few who can do that.

In the past 20 years, Raniere freak aside, Klopp is the only one to have overcome a state run city, Chelsea or United, so asking someone like Angeball, or Dezerbi to win the title is almost laughable and depending on so much luck, they could do well yes, but very likely they could bomb also. You have to sustain a season with incredible game and man management.

Alonso would also be untested, but seems to be the only talent available right now who is doing something absurd, and not in fucking Japan or Scotland, but against European giants in a very decent league. He would also get time with fans and comes with some incredible talent to have achieved what he is doing with Leverkusen.

Don't want to sound shitty, but honestly makes me fucking depressed hearing fans think Ange would be a good replacement or deZerbi after doing nothing of note in any big league, like some road Man united went down after Ferguson. If that's where we end up then we really need to soak up these last months as it's going to get dark. Alonso needs to be snapped up by FSG, if they haven't done already, but if the likes of the Bellingham saga is anything to go by I wouldn't count on it.
Henry Gale

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3153 on: Today at 04:40:55 pm
Well as soon as the bald one fucks off the new manager will have it a lot easier than Klopp did. No matter who they hire next he won't do what the bald one has.
Agent99

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3154 on: Today at 04:48:55 pm
Wonder which one of our players Graham Potter would get to ring up transfer targets and sell the club to them?
rawcusk8

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3155 on: Today at 04:57:36 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:48:55 pm
Wonder which one of our players Graham Potter would get to ring up transfer targets and sell the club to them?

My money is on Nunez the mad bastard  ;D
Cafe De Paris

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3156 on: Today at 05:18:39 pm
Remember when king Kenny left us for the second time under the ownership of FSG and we all mused about who the club would be bringing in and we ended up with The Swansea manager. Lets hope were a bit more careful.
Hestoic

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3157 on: Today at 05:20:30 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 05:18:39 pm
Remember when king Kenny left us for the second time under the ownership of FSG and we all mused about who the club would be bringing in and we ended up with The Swansea manager. Lets hope were a bit more careful.

Hopefully Graham Potter isn't too sharp with powerpoint.
JP!

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3158 on: Today at 05:22:51 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 04:28:49 pm
De Zerbi has so clearly improved on what Potter did.

And yet, there they are, still 9th.

I'm sorry, yes they may be slightly better (and not by much at that) and certainly more entertaining, but there's no way he should be managing Liverpool Football Club. I don't get it.  It'd be another Rodgers at best.
