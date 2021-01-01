Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.
With respect: fuck the fanbase! I want FSG to find and hire the best coach they can who has the tools, ideas and communication skills for the job. Yes, I personally think Xabi Alonso is a strong contender but there are others and it amuses me to see folk on here turning their noses up at X, Y and Z. The fella at Sporting is not that well known here but he might be perfect for us. How many had detailed knowledge of Rafa before he joined? Get a strong sporting director and then grab a young coach, who is good with youth players and understands the power of Anfield.
Sven-Goran Eriksson confirmedhttps://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/sven-goran-eriksson-join-lfc-legends-management-team-ajax-charity-clash
Based on...?
Thanos was inevitable - look what happened.
because the list will be created by the data analysis team
Simeone doesn't fit us in any way.
Agree but it's hard to imagine he is not shortlisted ahead of some the names mentioned here like Potter or Postecoglou etc that's just me guessing based on how the club dealt with this process before " Graham had not seen the game. But earlier that fall, as Liverpool was deciding who should replace the manager it was about to fire, Graham fed a numerical rendering of every attempted pass, shot and tackle by Dortmunds players during Klopps tenure into a mathematical model he had constructed. Then he evaluated each of Dortmunds games based on how his calculations assessed the players performances that day "
They didnt hire Klopp based on those types of analysis alone which is what some of us are saying, being a good manager isnt the only requirement.
Ange wouldnt be the worst appointment in the world. Theres no guarantee Alonso signs so it would be negligent to not sound out alternatives. If Alonso isnt possible my preference are in this order;1. NagelsmannI think his style of play most mirrors Klopps. Improves players. 2. De ZerbiExciting brand of football. Improves players. Used to a finite budget.3. AngeExciting brand of football. Liverpool fan. 4. AmorimExciting footballBut these choices are consolation prizes to Alonso.
I'd take De Zerbi any day over f**king Simeone.
I'm not getting the love-in for De Zerbi, his results are wildly inconsistent and running Brighton is a bit like taking over at Ajax. V little influence from a manager IMO.I hesitate to say it but if he was called Robert Smith there would be no one clamouring for him. Other than Cure fans.
