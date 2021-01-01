Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.
With respect: fuck the fanbase! I want FSG to find and hire the best coach they can who has the tools, ideas and communication skills for the job. Yes, I personally think Xabi Alonso is a strong contender but there are others and it amuses me to see folk on here turning their noses up at X, Y and Z. The fella at Sporting is not that well known here but he might be perfect for us. How many had detailed knowledge of Rafa before he joined? Get a strong sporting director and then grab a young coach, who is good with youth players and understands the power of Anfield.
Sven-Goran Eriksson confirmedhttps://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/sven-goran-eriksson-join-lfc-legends-management-team-ajax-charity-clash
Based on...?
Thanos was inevitable - look what happened.
because the list will be created by the data analysis team
Simeone doesn't fit us in any way.
Agree but it's hard to imagine he is not shortlisted ahead of some the names mentioned here like Potter or Postecoglou etc that's just me guessing based on how the club dealt with this process before " Graham had not seen the game. But earlier that fall, as Liverpool was deciding who should replace the manager it was about to fire, Graham fed a numerical rendering of every attempted pass, shot and tackle by Dortmunds players during Klopps tenure into a mathematical model he had constructed. Then he evaluated each of Dortmunds games based on how his calculations assessed the players performances that day "
