Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3120 on: Today at 12:57:26 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.

Based on...?
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3121 on: Today at 12:57:54 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.

Simeone doesn't fit us in any way.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Air Jota

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3122 on: Today at 12:59:32 pm
Being a good manager alone isnt the only requirment. Simeone, a top manager, doesnt suit this football club, the antics he installs in his play and the style of football, is a no go, especially following Klopp
Dougle

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3123 on: Today at 01:04:39 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:52:42 am
With respect: fuck the fanbase! I want FSG to find and hire the best coach they can who has the tools, ideas and communication skills for the job. Yes, I personally think Xabi Alonso is a strong contender but there are others and it amuses me to see folk on here turning their noses up at X, Y and Z. The fella at Sporting is not that well known here but he might be perfect for us. How many had detailed knowledge of Rafa before he joined? Get a strong sporting director and then grab a young coach, who is good with youth players and understands the power of Anfield.

Genuine question here, anyone know who is going to be doing the interviewing and scouting of perspective new managers ? We don't have a sporting director at present as far as I know. None of the yanks are football men are they ?
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3124 on: Today at 01:11:49 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:51:06 am
Sven-Goran Eriksson confirmed

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/sven-goran-eriksson-join-lfc-legends-management-team-ajax-charity-clash


Good for us



I wonder whether Xabi was approached to play, how good would that have been, especially if the interviews are scheduled that week.


I see Babel is playing for both sides, nothing new there then
Egyptian36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3125 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:57:26 pm
Based on...?

because the list will be created by the data analysis team
Air Jota

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3126 on: Today at 01:25:33 pm
Simeone isnt leaving AM for us, hes said plenty of times hed only like to coach Inter if he left
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3127 on: Today at 01:31:25 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:49:26 pm
Thanos was inevitable - look what happened.

To be fair, he accomplished his mission.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3128 on: Today at 01:32:43 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:21:36 pm
because the list will be created by the data analysis team

The data will be helping us determine a candidate but it's not the defining factor in choosing Xabi.

Also we'd have to sell half of the squad if they were put in charge. 
Egyptian36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3129 on: Today at 01:57:40 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:57:54 pm
Simeone doesn't fit us in any way.

Agree but it's hard to imagine he is not shortlisted ahead of some the names mentioned here like Potter or Postecoglou etc that's just me guessing based on how the club dealt with this process before

" Graham had not seen the game. But earlier that fall, as Liverpool was deciding who should replace the manager it was about to fire, Graham fed a numerical rendering of every attempted pass, shot and tackle by Dortmunds players during Klopps tenure into a mathematical model he had constructed. Then he evaluated each of Dortmunds games based on how his calculations assessed the players performances that day "
Air Jota

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3130 on: Today at 01:59:32 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:57:40 pm
Agree but it's hard to imagine he is not shortlisted ahead of some the names mentioned here like Potter or Postecoglou etc that's just me guessing based on how the club dealt with this process before

" Graham had not seen the game. But earlier that fall, as Liverpool was deciding who should replace the manager it was about to fire, Graham fed a numerical rendering of every attempted pass, shot and tackle by Dortmunds players during Klopps tenure into a mathematical model he had constructed. Then he evaluated each of Dortmunds games based on how his calculations assessed the players performances that day "

They didnt hire Klopp based on those types of analysis alone which is what some of us are saying, being a good manager isnt the only requirement.

Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3131 on: Today at 02:13:34 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:21:36 pm
because the list will be created by the data analysis team

So why would they be first on the list?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3132 on: Today at 02:18:32 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Realistically Simeone and Inzaghi will be first names on that list.

Zero chance Simeone is on our shortlist
