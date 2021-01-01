« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 108482 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,915
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 01:29:22 am »
So if Ange has received invitation  to discuss the job then I sure as hell know know Xabi and Amorim would;ve too.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,871
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 01:36:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:12:10 am


Well, if were worried about Everton getting relegated and depriving us of a rivalry, thatd be a sure fire way of creating a new one. Not sure I dislike Spurs enough to feel at all positive about the wave of fume that move would cause.

Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,189
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 01:47:09 am »
Its Xabi or nothing really, talk of Ange makes me know Id fuck off watching almost altogether if thats the downgrade wed get from Klopp.

Might as well go for Gerrard and at least implode the club properly. Cant imagine any world where someone like Ange who has done fuck all of note or even been inside any elite club would be contacted as Klopps successor, and thats coming from someone who doesnt think very much of FSG.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,915
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 01:52:55 am »
Anyone other than Alonso would have to hit the ground running immediatley.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,871
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 02:41:24 am »
I'd really love to be a fly on the wall for any interview we hold with Xabi, particularly since he's one of the few managers who I think wouldn't be straining to impress the...hiring committee? Board? Whatever? I imagine that they'll have a frank discussion about any desire he has to manage Real in the future, and that he'll answer honestly. If it seems like he'd be tempted away as early as the end of Ancelotti's reign, we should shake his hand and move on to another candidate. I'm going to be disappointed if he's not our next manager, but it'll be a lot worse if he comes here, does well, and then goes to Madrid after two seasons. Well, unless he wins two PL an CL titles in that time, I suppose.

Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 03:09:00 am »

Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,255
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 05:16:22 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,469
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 06:14:08 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:47:09 am
Its Xabi or nothing really, talk of Ange makes me know Id fuck off watching almost altogether if thats the downgrade wed get from Klopp.

Might as well go for Gerrard and at least implode the club properly. Cant imagine any world where someone like Ange who has done fuck all of note or even been inside any elite club would be contacted as Klopps successor, and thats coming from someone who doesnt think very much of FSG.

TBF Ange has done about 1000x what Alonso has done in the same job. Not saying he's the man for the job, but his CV is quite alot better than Xabi's current managerial one.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 06:26:57 am »
Not Ange I hope as I really can't stand the man. Mate, mate.

With all the noise around Xabi it feels like it can't be anyone else at this point but I'm still keeping an open mind because you just never know!

If he did come it would be really interesting how he set up, I don't think he would try to do what he is doing at Leverkusen as we have very different players in some areas.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 