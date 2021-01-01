I'd really love to be a fly on the wall for any interview we hold with Xabi, particularly since he's one of the few managers who I think wouldn't be straining to impress the...hiring committee? Board? Whatever? I imagine that they'll have a frank discussion about any desire he has to manage Real in the future, and that he'll answer honestly. If it seems like he'd be tempted away as early as the end of Ancelotti's reign, we should shake his hand and move on to another candidate. I'm going to be disappointed if he's not our next manager, but it'll be a lot worse if he comes here, does well, and then goes to Madrid after two seasons. Well, unless he wins two PL an CL titles in that time, I suppose.



