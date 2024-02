Itís Xabi or nothing really, talk of Ange makes me know Iíd fuck off watching almost altogether if thatís the downgrade weíd get from Klopp.



Might as well go for Gerrard and at least implode the club properly. Canít imagine any world where someone like Ange who has done fuck all of note or even been inside any elite club would be contacted as Klopps successor, and thatís coming from someone who doesnít think very much of FSG.