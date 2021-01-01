« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 106423 times)

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 06:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 06:07:15 pm
Oh and I believe that Klopp will manage Barcelona or Real Madrid very soon. Even from next season.
Ancelotti signed until 2026, top of the La Liga, one of the favourites for CL.

Barcelona are a financial mess, they are fucked, sold a chunk of their TV revenues for upfront money, which will put them about a 150 million euros behind Real Madrid every year on that revenue stream alone, oh and they have a 1.2 billion Euro debt. :D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:17:28 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,909
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 06:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 06:07:15 pm
Oh and I believe that Klopp will manage Barcelona or Real Madrid very soon. Even from next season.

I believe you're an idiot.

Barca ae a mess and can;t afford a pot to piss in and Ancelott's signed a new 2 year deal recently.

Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,111
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 06:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:59:12 pm
Granite Xhaka on the difference between Arteta and Xabi.  Pretty interesting perspective I think.

https://x.com/ebl2017/status/1756785334837202983?s=46&t=y23RiPPwSH1pH2fBPJGPjg
Can't access the link mate but I take it the gist of it is Arteta is a prick and Xabi isn't?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,895
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 06:19:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:15:35 pm
Ancelotti signed until 2026, top of the La Liga, one of the favourites for CL.

Barcelona are a financial mess, they are fucked, sold a chunk of their TV revenues for upfront money, which will put them about a 150 million euros behind Real Madrid every year on that revenue stream alone, oh and they have a 1.2 billion Euro debt. :D

It's rumoured that Hans Flick is interested in the Barca job and is learning Spanish, which was mentioned by a couple of German journalist.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,847
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 06:20:31 pm »
It's as if some people have never ever listened to Klopp talk about what he wants from football and his life.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,909
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 06:22:43 pm »
Barcelona are the worst run and most in debt of all the big clubs in Europe. You'd have to be desperate or a mad man to go there.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,547
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 06:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 06:07:15 pm
Oh and I believe that Klopp will manage Barcelona or Real Madrid very soon. Even from next season.

He might take the RM job, when Carlo goes.  Apart from that, I cannot see him going anywhere else, apart from the national side.  He wont be managing much into his 60s.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:35 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,847
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 06:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:25:53 pm
He might take the RM job, when Carlo goes.  Apart from that, I cannot see him going anywhere else, apart from the national side.  He wont be managing much into his 60s.

Klopp obviously wants to identify with his fanbase and build a team of hard working, level headed team players. He would have neither at Real Madrid. Its just not his style. He can go wherever is right for him, not just because its the biggest job.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,403
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 06:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:39:42 pm
I have fiancee...she must be blind,deaf and stupid.  ;D

Chugging along towards marriage?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,821
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 06:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:39:42 pm
I have fiancee...she must be blind,deaf and stupid.  ;D
No comment.


(Poor girl. Can we start an appeal?)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
  • RedOrDead
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 06:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:59:12 pm
Granite Xhaka on the difference between Arteta and Xabi.  Pretty interesting perspective I think.

https://x.com/ebl2017/status/1756785334837202983?s=46&t=y23RiPPwSH1pH2fBPJGPjg

Interesting that where he says Xabi way of playing always wants his 2 midfielders to be sitting whether thats in a back 4 or 5 so hes clearly picked up bits from every manager hes played under and came up with his own tactic. Rafa used to be the same where the 2 sitting wouldnt really ever get ahead of the ball.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,909
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 06:59:27 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:40:20 pm
Chugging along towards marriage?

More like dragged...don;t tell her that please.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:54:36 pm
No comment.


(Poor girl. Can we start an appeal?)

Yer c*nt.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,001
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 07:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 06:07:15 pm
Oh and I believe that Klopp will manage Barcelona or Real Madrid very soon. Even from next season.

Concurrently with the German national team, no doubt. I've had this feeling for a while too - maybe he'll run for Chancellor of Germany too.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,671
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 07:12:28 pm »
Honestly, if Klopp goes back into club management, I think the most likely destination for him is back to Dortmund. This may expose my ignorance as I haven't kept tabs on Dortmund too much this season, but it doesn't look like Edin Terzic is pulling up any trees.

Terzic's contract expires in June 2025, so Klopp taking a year out and going back there strikes me as very plausible.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 07:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:22:43 pm
Barcelona are the worst run and most in debt of all the big clubs in Europe. You'd have to be desperate or a mad man to go there.
But they've always been attractive regardless. Cruyff left Ajax when they were European champions to go there. Even Maradona went there when they weren't winning much.
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 07:21:18 pm »
Jurgen will do precisely as he said! He will finish his time at LFC with everything he's got.

Then he will have a rest. He needs to replenish his resources and get off the treadmill of elite football, with all its demands, and taste a more 'normal' life. By all accounts he is having a house built in his homeland too. Good luck to him with all of that.

My best guess is that after a time out, he will take on the German national job. The house he is having built isn't too far from the HQ.

There's an outside chance Jurgen will get back into club management, and at that point who wouldn't want him? He is about as good as it gets, so any top club would be interested. But if I were a betting man, I think Jurgen's club days might be over. He will have a rest and then turn his considerable talent to the German job. It won't be as demanding in the day to day as running a top club, so he will have a bit more space to enjoy family life and grandkids too.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 07:30:22 pm »
Carragher doing a bit on Leverkusen/Alonso on Monday night football at the moment
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,576
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 07:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:30:22 pm
Carragher doing a bit on Leverkusen/Alonso on Monday night football at the moment

Carragher should know better than speculating about the future manager. Are we going to have this every week now?
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,831
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 07:37:47 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:33:55 pm
Carragher should know better than speculating about the future manager. Are we going to have this every week now?

Yes, this is a massive story and will be constantly talked about for the rest of the season.  It'll be mentioned before, during, at halftime, and after every single one of our matches for the rest of the season.  Might as well get used to it. 
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 07:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:30:22 pm
Carragher doing a bit on Leverkusen/Alonso on Monday night football at the moment

Pretending he understands Xabis methods. Bless
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,821
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 07:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 07:43:56 pm
Pretending he understands Xabis methods. Bless
To be fair, hes able just to pick up the phone and check with Xabi.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,592
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 07:53:32 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:33:55 pm
Carragher should know better than speculating about the future manager. Are we going to have this every week now?
One of the worlds biggest sporting entities is having to replace an icon, during a title race. Come on now.

Two games a week until late May, soon. That will take more of the focus as we advance
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 07:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 07:43:56 pm
Pretending he understands Xabis methods. Bless

I think for anyone thats been involved in professional football, understanding the methods is the easy part. What Carragher does well is put those across on TV in a way thats relatively easy for fans sitting at home to understand. I love analysis and deep dives into specific areas of the game but the reality is it doesnt make for great TV given the relatively limited time they get on to cover a host of topics. Carras switched on, if you can see past the occasional blunder or difference in opinion, hes one of the better pundits out there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Up
« previous next »
 