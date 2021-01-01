Jurgen will do precisely as he said! He will finish his time at LFC with everything he's got.



Then he will have a rest. He needs to replenish his resources and get off the treadmill of elite football, with all its demands, and taste a more 'normal' life. By all accounts he is having a house built in his homeland too. Good luck to him with all of that.



My best guess is that after a time out, he will take on the German national job. The house he is having built isn't too far from the HQ.



There's an outside chance Jurgen will get back into club management, and at that point who wouldn't want him? He is about as good as it gets, so any top club would be interested. But if I were a betting man, I think Jurgen's club days might be over. He will have a rest and then turn his considerable talent to the German job. It won't be as demanding in the day to day as running a top club, so he will have a bit more space to enjoy family life and grandkids too.