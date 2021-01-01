« previous next »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:34:42 am
feel like pure shit just want Alonso

 ;D
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:47:21 am
There is little chance that Bayer will get to keep their players, Munich will be buying them which pretty much means he'll be starting from scratch again. Once he's won hopefully the cup and league the team will get broken up sadly. It's the way in the Bundesliga, as Dim has explained.
If he wins the double with Bayer. He will double the Trophy Case for them. They have won 2 Trophies ever.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm
Good post and I share the questions of how exactly wed look to set up if Alonso came on board.

If youre doing exact like for likes, Trent comes inside as one of two 6s, Salah plays closer to Nunez with probably Szoboszlai pushed up into the 10 too, which then asks the question of the stock of wide players we have. Grimaldo and Frimpong are essentially wingers/playmakers and dont contribute massively defensively, albeit they operate a bit of a see-saw motion as one stays back when the other goes. Hincapie is crucial to this as a fast, left-footed played who drops into the fullback position or goes compact on the left of a three. Konate is capable of that on the right, Id say youd need to go and get Hincapie as the specialist to do that with Virgil central.

Its interesting because its not a case of getting a Klopp clone or someone who even plays the same formation or system, what Leverkusen do and how they do it is drastically different to our attacking patterns.
Im pretty sure Xabi at Real Sociedad B ran a 4231 or 433 and inverted the Right back. I would be pretty shocked if a manager came into Liverpool and would choose to take off an MF or Attacker for a CB. It would pretty smart to keep the tactics and add in some the stuff you want also.
It basically a 2-3-5. the 2 Cbs- both FBs and 6- the other Midfielders and 2 forwards with interchanging at times.
Basically the biggest change Klopp did was put Trent into the 3 from the 5 and move the MF forward in terms of attacking with swapping roles at 9 and RW. Salah went from the Depth piece(highest on the pitch) to more of a wider winger and the 9  went from the false 9 to being the depth piece as the 9.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:56:41 am
If he wins the double with Bayer. He will double the Trophy Case for them. They have won 2 Trophies ever.
Im pretty sure Xabi at Real Sociedad B ran a 4231 or 433 and inverted the Right back. I would be pretty shocked if a manager came into Liverpool and would choose to take off an MF or Attacker for a CB. It would pretty smart to keep the tactics and add in some the stuff you want also.
It basically a 2-3-5. the 2 Cbs- both FBs and 6- the other Midfielders and 2 forwards with interchanging at times.
Basically the biggest change Klopp did was put Trent into the 3 from the 5 and move the MF forward in terms of attacking with swapping roles at 9 and RW. Salah went from the Depth piece(highest on the pitch) to more of a wider winger and the 9  went from the false 9 to being the depth piece as the 9.

I posted this in the post match thread. I'm not suggesting it's particularly insightful  ;D but just to continue the conversation a little:

I know he's made some changes to personnel, but hasn't it largely been accepted that Xabi has made a system to suit the players at his disposal, rather than being entirely wedded to any system in particular? With the fullbacks in particular, it seems strange to think his LB has to be a Grimaldo-clone while the RB has to be Frimpong, and thus they'll need replacing at Liverpool - particularly given our fullbacks are fairly well suited to that system (if he does want to maintain it) if the roles are flipped (Robbo's goalscoring limitations aside).
Just adding to RedG's point, if Xabi wants to play with wing-backs here, that's really easy to do, because we've played that way for years, until we started inverting Trent. We've played him and Robbo as wing-backs, relying on the excellence of our cb's and keeper to manage without the normal 3 cb's in that system.

I remember hearing that in Brazilian football, fullbacks are called laterals, and their job is to cover the whole of their side of the pitch, both in defense and attack. Dani Alves, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, etc.  That's more like what we've played, and it's why traditional British football pundits think Trent must be playing fullback wrong. Perhaps he is, but he and Robbo played lateral (or wing-back) wonderfully well.
Ive realised now that Alonso has become a fantastic coping mechanism for Klopp leaving.
Focusing on him has numbed the pain quite a lot the last week or so.
If Alonso did come in and wanted to play the same system he deploys at Leverkusen, it wouldn't surprise me to see Diaz get game time as a wingback. He's had Nathan Tella there at times, and his wing backs are basically wingers anyway.
