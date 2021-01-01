Just adding to RedG's point, if Xabi wants to play with wing-backs here, that's really easy to do, because we've played that way for years, until we started inverting Trent. We've played him and Robbo as wing-backs, relying on the excellence of our cb's and keeper to manage without the normal 3 cb's in that system.
I remember hearing that in Brazilian football, fullbacks are called laterals, and their job is to cover the whole of their side of the pitch, both in defense and attack. Dani Alves, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, etc. That's more like what we've played, and it's why traditional British football pundits think Trent must be playing fullback wrong. Perhaps he is, but he and Robbo played lateral (or wing-back) wonderfully well.