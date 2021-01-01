There is little chance that Bayer will get to keep their players, Munich will be buying them which pretty much means he'll be starting from scratch again. Once he's won hopefully the cup and league the team will get broken up sadly. It's the way in the Bundesliga, as Dim has explained.



Good post and I share the questions of how exactly wed look to set up if Alonso came on board.



If youre doing exact like for likes, Trent comes inside as one of two 6s, Salah plays closer to Nunez with probably Szoboszlai pushed up into the 10 too, which then asks the question of the stock of wide players we have. Grimaldo and Frimpong are essentially wingers/playmakers and dont contribute massively defensively, albeit they operate a bit of a see-saw motion as one stays back when the other goes. Hincapie is crucial to this as a fast, left-footed played who drops into the fullback position or goes compact on the left of a three. Konate is capable of that on the right, Id say youd need to go and get Hincapie as the specialist to do that with Virgil central.



Its interesting because its not a case of getting a Klopp clone or someone who even plays the same formation or system, what Leverkusen do and how they do it is drastically different to our attacking patterns.



If he wins the double with Bayer. He will double the Trophy Case for them. They have won 2 Trophies ever.Im pretty sure Xabi at Real Sociedad B ran a 4231 or 433 and inverted the Right back. I would be pretty shocked if a manager came into Liverpool and would choose to take off an MF or Attacker for a CB. It would pretty smart to keep the tactics and add in some the stuff you want also.It basically a 2-3-5. the 2 Cbs- both FBs and 6- the other Midfielders and 2 forwards with interchanging at times.Basically the biggest change Klopp did was put Trent into the 3 from the 5 and move the MF forward in terms of attacking with swapping roles at 9 and RW. Salah went from the Depth piece(highest on the pitch) to more of a wider winger and the 9 went from the false 9 to being the depth piece as the 9.