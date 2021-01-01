Some good points, and hard to say how wedded Alonso is to his system, given we havent enough data to know what type of manager Alonso really is, tactically speaking.



Robertson doesnt really strike me as an Alonso wing back - if were indulging the idea he would absolutely be dogmatic to his system. In fairness though, neither does Trent. Robertson lacks the technical ability on the inside and is too one-footed to open up defences with clever transitions in the way a Grimaldo does, nor does he have that ghosting goal-threat of Frimpong, whos numbers detail more like a winger. However, Alonso may have other ideas or look at ideas closer to player profile. Its just that big, successful managers of recent years have always moulded players and signings to the philosophy rather than compromise with pragmatism. Im not sure theres space to be pragmatic in such a role at such a time.



The difference with Trent is that he does have the skillset to be an Alonso pivot, but that would necessitate a proper attacking right full back.



Lots of questions. Im trying to enjoy Klopps last months but Ive been thinking about this a lot.



Yeah it's a fair point in terms of what you're looking for in terms of a wing back - if you're just wanting someone to bomb up and down all game long and offer support in both attack and defence then I think Robbo's fine, but if you're wanting a bite more guile maybe not. Interesting that Leverkusen's 2nd and 3rd top scorers are the wing backs, Grimaldo with 10 and Frimpong with 8 in all competitions! If that's a pre-requisite, then I don't see Robertson getting many goals (Trent would, but I also don't really see him as a wing back, he's more likely to move inside I think like you say). Though I don't think we'd be looking to sign two new wing backs, so either Bradley gets the spot on the right or we stick with Robertson (all other things being equal).It's a strange set-up at Leverkusen though - like if you look at their top scorers in the league (assuming this is close to their "first-choice" 11, with them rotating in other competitions) it sort of shows my one concern with that set-up and how it would translate here. You've got Boniface (obviously, he's their striker), then the wing-backs (I'm not sure we have goalscoring wing backs?). But then it's two CAMs (Wirtz and Hofmann with 5 each), then a defender with 4, then you're getting down to your back up forwards who are in the 1-4 range. We've actually scored almost the same number of league goals, but overwhelmingly our goals come from our forwards - you're not fitting all of Salah, Nunez and Jota into the system Alonso players and even fitting two of them in would require a bit of a re-work.I just don't think we have the players to play his current set-up which is fine, it's not a given he'd be looking to do that anyway. But it makes it hard to assess how he'd work here as a coach when we don't have bags of evidence on what exactly an Alonso side is. (Disclaimer - I do still want Xabi).