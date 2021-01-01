Some good points, and hard to say how wedded Alonso is to his system, given we havent enough data to know what type of manager Alonso really is, tactically speaking.
Robertson doesnt really strike me as an Alonso wing back - if were indulging the idea he would absolutely be dogmatic to his system. In fairness though, neither does Trent. Robertson lacks the technical ability on the inside and is too one-footed to open up defences with clever transitions in the way a Grimaldo does, nor does he have that ghosting goal-threat of Frimpong, whos numbers detail more like a winger. However, Alonso may have other ideas or look at ideas closer to player profile. Its just that big, successful managers of recent years have always moulded players and signings to the philosophy rather than compromise with pragmatism. Im not sure theres space to be pragmatic in such a role at such a time.
The difference with Trent is that he does have the skillset to be an Alonso pivot, but that would necessitate a proper attacking right full back.
Lots of questions. Im trying to enjoy Klopps last months but Ive been thinking about this a lot.
Yeah it's a fair point in terms of what you're looking for in terms of a wing back - if you're just wanting someone to bomb up and down all game long and offer support in both attack and defence then I think Robbo's fine, but if you're wanting a bite more guile maybe not. Interesting that Leverkusen's 2nd and 3rd top scorers are the wing backs, Grimaldo with 10 and Frimpong with 8 in all competitions! If that's a pre-requisite, then I don't see Robertson getting many goals (Trent would, but I also don't really see him as a wing back, he's more likely to move inside I think like you say). Though I don't think we'd be looking to sign two new wing backs, so either Bradley gets the spot on the right or we stick with Robertson (all other things being equal).
It's a strange set-up at Leverkusen though - like if you look at their top scorers in the league (assuming this is close to their "first-choice" 11, with them rotating in other competitions) it sort of shows my one concern with that set-up and how it would translate here. You've got Boniface (obviously, he's their striker), then the wing-backs (I'm not sure we have goalscoring wing backs?). But then it's two CAMs (Wirtz and Hofmann with 5 each), then a defender with 4, then you're getting down to your back up forwards who are in the 1-4 range. We've actually scored almost the same number of league goals, but overwhelmingly our goals come from our forwards - you're not fitting all of Salah, Nunez and Jota into the system Alonso players and even fitting two of them in would require a bit of a re-work.
I just don't think we have the players to play his current set-up which is fine, it's not a given he'd be looking to do that anyway. But it makes it hard to assess how he'd work here as a coach when we don't have bags of evidence on what exactly an Alonso side is. (Disclaimer - I do still want Xabi).