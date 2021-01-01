« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #2960
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 05:19:29 pm
On here hes the second coming of Shankly. Youd have to wonder whether the weight of expectation might end up as a millstone around his neck.

You seem to think he's the worst manager in the world so it's just evening it out
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #2961
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 05:19:29 pm
On here hes the second coming of Shankly. Youd have to wonder whether the weight of expectation might end up as a millstone around his neck.
Yeah, if we get Hodgson back we wouldnt have that problem
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #2962
Saw yesterday's game - Leverkusen were very impressive. Hope they win it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #2963
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:28:31 pm
We jumped out in front of the story, it's just a feeling that I got.
Tony Evans made a good point on talksport after the announcement, which is if you get a story like that you put it out straight away. The idea that someone could be sitting on an exclusive like that and not put it out immediately is highly unlikely.

I think the timing was so the club can actively go and start speaking to people, something not possible without the announcement as the cat would have been straight out the bag.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #2964
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 01:46:25 pm
Ok.. Real might be the most desirable club in the world.. But we are Liverpool.. And we are right up there with them in terms of romanticism, if not money, and European Cups..

As for not getting in Alonso now would mean there's a real chance he goes to Bayern, especially is Bayer win the Bundesliga.. There's also the Ancelloti to Brazil shouts and Real might be in for him..

My hope is that it's all sorted already.. Klopp made his feelings clear after the club had a couple of months to sort their shit out and confirm their target.. Remember we like to do most of our dealings out of the press and public eye..

As another poster has already said.. if not Xabi.. WE RIOT..
Being from Liverpool itself it's often easy to forget just how big this club is. To me, it's the club from down the road in the city I was born in and live in. It's only when you travel that you see how massive we are. Globally respected, even if undervalued in the country of our origin.

Make no mistake, the Liverpool job is a massive one. It's also a job where you can build a dynasty and become a genuine legend. Madrid? Great club. No question. But if I'm a manager I'd be weighing up which of potentially building something massive at Liverpool and becoming a legend, or going to Madrid, winning some pots then being out on my arse not long afterwards is best for me.

I agree with you. Liverpool are right up there with Madrid. We are one of the biggest, greatest, most successful clubs in world football. Right in the very top bracket. But we also offer the right man longevity. The chance to build something really special. He gets time and patience. He can be a legend, rather than someone here today and gone tomorrow. That's not always the case at most of the other massive clubs out there.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #2965
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:06:24 am
No way is Xabi staying at Bayer 04 next season. He'll have watched Bayern exsanguinate Klopp's Dortmund squad, and whatever happens this season (likely a Bundesliga/Cup double) he'll want to make the next step and they won't stand in his way. The cruel tag of Neverkusen will be no more.

No way is Xabi going to Munich next season. That'll be a slap in the face of Leverkusen, just not how he rolls and won't be enough of a "challenge" domestically.

No way is Xabi going to Madrid next season. They have Ancelotti cruising along nicely and Perez is an arrogant prick who thinks he can get Alonso any time he wants with a click of his fingers. He won't be thinking "it's now or never". And Xabi is Basque not a dyed-in-the-wool Madridistra, having turned them down in 2004 and then left the club early/still in his prime as a player, and once again after he got what he wanted, his coaching licence.

So, who's left? The only club he has openly said in an interview he has "dreamt of managing", who he and his son actively support, a club whose Legends team he turns out for, a city he loves where he know he's still adored by the fans, who won't (in the short term) judge him against his predecessor, who are top of the PL with an exciting squad that allows him to pretty much hit the ground running, whilst being free to make important calibrations here and there. Opportunities like this don't come round again, and there's no way he'd turn it down.

I like you.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #2966
Madrid wont be getting rid of Ancellotti they are going to win La Liga will likely progress well in the CL. Perez likes him as well.
They will i think look to get Klopp in a year or so
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #2967
You should turn up to his house in a Dirk Kuyt mask mate. Rossi loves him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #2968
I think the ideal scenario would have been Klopp staying (forever, ideally) for the next two seasons (realistically). In which time Alonso may have moved on to Madrid this summer and done a few years there. Not many Madrid managers last longer than a few years whether successful or not, so it would have been a nice period for him to go and get even more experience at the top level of the game, then on to Liverpool to build something special. Having looked at everyone around though with Klopp leaving soon it definitely looks like the time is right for Alonso to come in and hopefully work his magic.

I think the post above sums it up quite well. Taking the Bayern job now would stand out as a pretty poor decision from Alonso. Huge club like but they've had domestic success on repeat, seemingly until he's come in and done his thing. Maybe in the future but not now. I don't think Ancelotti would have signed a new deal knowing he might get booted soon, and perhaps Madrid have realised there's very few great options out there to replace him. And I do think he'll leave Leverkusen this summer instead of taking them into the Champions League. Very hard to see them winning that or sustaining domestic success given Bayern and even Dortmund. It all makes too much sense, especially given it's the fanbases obvious choice and the one in my opinion the players would like to see, probably.
