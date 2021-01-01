I think the ideal scenario would have been Klopp staying (forever, ideally) for the next two seasons (realistically). In which time Alonso may have moved on to Madrid this summer and done a few years there. Not many Madrid managers last longer than a few years whether successful or not, so it would have been a nice period for him to go and get even more experience at the top level of the game, then on to Liverpool to build something special. Having looked at everyone around though with Klopp leaving soon it definitely looks like the time is right for Alonso to come in and hopefully work his magic.



I think the post above sums it up quite well. Taking the Bayern job now would stand out as a pretty poor decision from Alonso. Huge club like but they've had domestic success on repeat, seemingly until he's come in and done his thing. Maybe in the future but not now. I don't think Ancelotti would have signed a new deal knowing he might get booted soon, and perhaps Madrid have realised there's very few great options out there to replace him. And I do think he'll leave Leverkusen this summer instead of taking them into the Champions League. Very hard to see them winning that or sustaining domestic success given Bayern and even Dortmund. It all makes too much sense, especially given it's the fanbases obvious choice and the one in my opinion the players would like to see, probably.