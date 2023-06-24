No way is Xabi staying at Bayer 04 next season. He'll have watched Bayern exsanguinate Klopp's Dortmund squad, and whatever happens this season (likely a Bundesliga/Cup double) he'll want to make the next step and they won't stand in his way. The cruel tag of Neverkusen will be no more.



No way is Xabi going to Munich next season. That'll be a slap in the face of Leverkusen, just not how he rolls and won't be enough of a "challenge" domestically.



No way is Xabi going to Madrid next season. They have Ancelotti cruising along nicely and Perez is an arrogant prick who thinks he can get Alonso any time he wants with a click of his fingers. He won't be thinking "it's now or never". And Xabi is Basque not a dyed-in-the-wool Madridistra, having turned them down in 2004 and then left the club early/still in his prime as a player, and once again after he got what he wanted, his coaching licence.



So, who's left? The only club he has openly said in an interview he has "dreamt of managing", who he and his son actively support, a club whose Legends team he turns out for, a city he loves where he know he's still adored by the fans, who won't (in the short term) judge him against his predecessor, who are top of the PL with an exciting squad that allows him to pretty much hit the ground running, whilst being free to make important calibrations here and there. Opportunities like this don't come round again, and there's no way he'd turn it down.