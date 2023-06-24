« previous next »
Online The Final Third

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 06:42:50 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:24:17 am
Rafa was also upset with Xabi over leaving the squad due to the birth of his son. Not cool from Rafa.

Yeah, I think that definitely caused some friction at the time but I don't think it caused the mooted 'falling out' between the two that was irreconcilable. The decision was essentially a financial one by the club and a personal choice by Xabi to develop his career elsewhere.
Offline Persephone

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 06:53:47 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:51:38 pm
Easier to go after Steidten, the guy who left last summer after helping Xabi overhaul their squad. Now at West Ham and not happy working with Moyes.
That seems unlikely, smashing fella is the Chosen One. Honest.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online PaulF

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 07:14:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:42:02 am
Xabi won with us:

Champions League
FA Cup
Super Cup
Community Shield

So to complete the set with us he'd need to win

Premier League
League Cup



 ;D


What about the UEFA cup and the new European one that West Ham hold ? Not forgetting the fair play award and the transfer window trophy?
Offline lindylou100

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 07:53:40 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:24:17 am
Rafa was also upset with Xabi over leaving the squad due to the birth of his son. Not cool from Rafa.

No thats not what I recall, Rafa was annoyed that Xabi didnt make a decision one way or the other on whether hed travel with the squad so they eventually left without him.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 08:32:24 am »
As terrible as it is for Klopp to be leaving, and as much as this might be false belief and delusion, I'm really starting to come around to this being a case of "the stars are aligning".

With how well Alonso is doing, this Summer is probably the only opportunity we would have to get him - if Klopp wasn't leaving, then he still wouldn't be staying at Leverkusen and would very likely join a club where we couldn't then poach him from e.g. Bayern.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 08:38:27 am »
I dont think its a foregone conclusion Alonso joins. He has been very shrewd with his choices turning down top positions even when he was at Sociedad. He might feel he needs another year at Bayer.
Online Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 08:39:15 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:32:24 am
As terrible as it is for Klopp to be leaving, and as much as this might be false belief and delusion, I'm really starting to come around to this being a case of "the stars are aligning".

With how well Alonso is doing, this Summer is probably the only opportunity we would have to get him - if Klopp wasn't leaving, then he still wouldn't be staying at Leverkusen and would very likely join a club where we couldn't then poach him from e.g. Bayern.

Yeah, if Alonso went anywhere else (Bayern/Real/another PL club) we'd have to wait it out until that job reaches its conclusion.

There'll be a lot of competition for him this summer so we need to be on the ball with it.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 08:46:33 am »
I do think in his mind the only choices are Real, Munich, and Liverpool.

Other clubs looking for managers soon;
Barca - Too financial strapped especially with the stadium upgrade on the horizon.
Manu - Liverpool connection and the club is a mess
Chelsea - Club is a mess and they dont give managers time

For dont know if he has any interest managing in Italy

So for his top three choices
Real - Carlo has signed an extension
Munich - Tuchel is getting sacked they will approach him for sure
Liverpool - Ill be amazed if he isnt our top choice
Online Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 09:15:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:46:33 am
I do think in his mind the only choices are Real, Munich, and Liverpool.

Other clubs looking for managers soon;
Barca - Too financial strapped especially with the stadium upgrade on the horizon.
Manu - Liverpool connection and the club is a mess
Chelsea - Club is a mess and they dont give managers time

For dont know if he has any interest managing in Italy

So for his top three choices
Real - Carlo has signed an extension
Munich - Tuchel is getting sacked they will approach him for sure
Liverpool - Ill be amazed if he isnt our top choice

Chelsea/United would probably throw a lot of money at him but at least we can offer a good competitive wage given Klopp's salary. Not that Alonso would be on the same straight away but it's not quite like players where United/Chelsea routinely blow us out the water with the silly money they offer players.

A natural progression for Alonso would be Bayern, and he did play there, but hopefully he'd come here over there. If Klopp wasn't going he'd be a nap for the Bayern job.
Offline AK1892

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 09:17:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:46:33 am
I do think in his mind the only choices are Real, Munich, and Liverpool.

Other clubs looking for managers soon;
Barca - Too financial strapped especially with the stadium upgrade on the horizon.
Manu - Liverpool connection and the club is a mess
Chelsea - Club is a mess and they dont give managers time

For dont know if he has any interest managing in Italy

So for his top three choices
Real - Carlo has signed an extension
Munich - Tuchel is getting sacked they will approach him for sure
Liverpool - Ill be amazed if he isnt our top choice

I would imagine he would prefer choosing Real or Liverpool over Bayern job just because of respect towards Leverkusen.  So it's either staying at Leverkusen or choosing Real or Liverpool.
Offline Samio

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 09:26:45 am »
The Bayern job must be pretty appealing to him.

Win a title this year with Leverkusen, then gobble up titles with Bayern after that.
Offline Caston

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 09:29:51 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:26:45 am
The Bayern job must be pretty appealing to him.

Win a title this year with Leverkusen, then gobble up titles with Bayern after that.

The man has class, and wouldnt do that to the Leverkusen fans (I hope  ;D)

Offline No666

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 09:34:58 am »
We're forgetting a lot of the elite teams think they can entice Klopp after six months of sabbatical. Do you think Klopp would go to Bayern, for example, or off his radar thanks to history?
Offline Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 09:35:53 am »
Offline clinical

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 09:40:15 am »
It will be a disappointment if it's not Alonso at this point.

Still no news on the DOF I take it?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 09:42:03 am »
Carlo has signed an extension.

But I think Munich is a concern and I definitely think they approach him when they sack Tuchel.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 09:45:48 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:00:25 am
Anyone worry that FSG could drop the ball in not throwing everything at Alonso, and instead go through the whole selection process of 2012? Recall they did interviews which Rodgers refused to participate in unless they 100% wanted him and him only.

I fear a similar situation which would generate an utter farce, stopping short of them releasing a statement saying they didn't hire Alonso because he was 'too damn sexy'.

The reason we ended up with Brendan Rodgers was that Klopp wasn't ready to leave Dortmund and he was the next manager on the list.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 09:47:41 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:34:58 am
We're forgetting a lot of the elite teams think they can entice Klopp after six months of sabbatical. Do you think Klopp would go to Bayern, for example, or off his radar thanks to history?

He won't be going anywhere for a year. I have just read an article where he has said he working on the new houses he is building. If he decides to work after that it's more likely to be the German national team.
Offline shook

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 09:57:40 am »
We definitely offer a better sporting proposition than Bayern, Alonso will have more difficulty with that Bayern squad given some of the purchases Tuchel has made.  Eric Dier?  :D
Offline spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 10:04:02 am »
Another factor has to be we give managers time.
Real dont.
Munich dont.
Chelsea dont and are a mess.
Barca do but are a mess.
Manu do but are a mess.
Online Chris~

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 10:08:07 am »
Going to Bayern would be pretty unambitious at this stage, but probably a safe move if he wants to wait out Ancelotti
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 10:11:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:04:02 am
Another factor has to be we give managers time.
Real dont.
Munich dont.
Chelsea dont and are a mess.
Barca do but are a mess.
Manu do but are a mess.
Madrid give managers time. They just burnout quickly. For example,  Abramovic would have sacked Mourinho for winning nothing in his first season.

I think they're the biggest threat but they are settled in the dugout.
Online rawcusk8

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 10:27:44 am »
Heres how I think events unfolded regarding the managerial changes:

 Klopp told the club he was leaving in November.
 Club spent all of December trying to convince him to stay.
 With Klopp refusing to budge, they contacted Alonso early in the new year.
 With Xabi on board to take over next season Klopp and the club agree to break the sad news to the world.

Warning - this may wishful thinking on my part.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 10:33:00 am »
Imagine being a manager and the Liverpool gig becomes available.
Online Henry Gale

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2904 on: Today at 10:45:38 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:34:58 am
We're forgetting a lot of the elite teams think they can entice Klopp after six months of sabbatical. Do you think Klopp would go to Bayern, for example, or off his radar thanks to history?

I hope he does, takes a year off then joins Bayern, 2026 Champions League final where Alonso's reds smash Klopps Bayern to lift their 7th title  ;D
Offline Slippers

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 10:50:21 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:45:16 pm
We need to do a RAWK poll on who we want. I think Xabi get's 98% of the votes.

It's a 'no' from me if he was taking selfies after the game.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 11:05:00 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 10:50:21 am
It's a 'no' from me if he was taking selfies after the game.

What are you talking about?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2907 on: Today at 11:06:24 am »
No way is Xabi staying at Bayer 04 next season. He'll have watched Bayern exsanguinate Klopp's Dortmund squad, and whatever happens this season (likely a Bundesliga/Cup double) he'll want to make the next step and they won't stand in his way. The cruel tag of Neverkusen will be no more.

No way is Xabi going to Munich next season. That'll be a slap in the face of Leverkusen, just not how he rolls and won't be enough of a "challenge" domestically.

No way is Xabi going to Madrid next season. They have Ancelotti cruising along nicely and Perez is an arrogant prick who thinks he can get Alonso any time he wants with a click of his fingers. He won't be thinking "it's now or never". And Xabi is Basque not a dyed-in-the-wool Madridistra, having turned them down in 2004 and then left the club early/still in his prime as a player, and once again after he got what he wanted, his coaching licence.

So, who's left? The only club he has openly said in an interview he has "dreamt of managing", who he and his son actively support, a club whose Legends team he turns out for, a city he loves where he know he's still adored by the fans, who won't (in the short term) judge him against his predecessor, who are top of the PL with an exciting squad that allows him to pretty much hit the ground running, whilst being free to make important calibrations here and there. Opportunities like this don't come round again, and there's no way he'd turn it down.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2908 on: Today at 11:10:40 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:45:38 am
I hope he does, takes a year off then joins Bayern, 2026 Champions League final where Alonso's reds smash Klopps Bayern to lift their 7th title  ;D
8th, not 7th, you pessimist.
Online Henry Gale

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2909 on: Today at 11:17:17 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:10:40 am
8th, not 7th, you pessimist.

I stand corrected  ;D

Obviously I was gutted when the Klopp news came out but I'm slowly coming round to the idea now and by the Summer I think I'll be excited for Alonso's reds.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2910 on: Today at 11:29:05 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:17:17 am
Obviously I was gutted when the Klopp news came out but I'm slowly coming round to the idea now and by the Summer I think I'll be excited for Alonso's reds.
I think that's where the vast majority are (aside from the "bad patchers"). And it says a lot doesn't it?
Online Red_Rich

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2911 on: Today at 11:36:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:38:27 am
I dont think its a foregone conclusion Alonso joins. He has been very shrewd with his choices turning down top positions even when he was at Sociedad. He might feel he needs another year at Bayer.

I tend to agree.
If he wins the league this year, I think he'll want to take them into the CL and see how they do. If he just misses out on the league, he'll naturally want to try again next year.

I'm also not even sure that our owners are that interested.
Online Agent99

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2912 on: Today at 11:42:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:04:02 am
Another factor has to be we give managers time.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2913 on: Today at 11:43:26 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:06:24 am

Sensational use of exsanguinate and a great post. Alonso has said himself that Madrid was never home for him, but Liverpool was.

And it cant be underestimated that Leverkusen will absolutely be torn to shreds this summer. Wirtz, Boniface, Frimpong, Hincapie and Grimaldo will almost all certainly be poached, alongside others. Theyre financially stable but they know that this would be somewhat of a smash and grab title, rather than an opportunity to build a dynasty, so they will probably fatten themselves on player sales and look to cement themselves as a consistent top 2 finisher in Germany, as sad as that seems to outside eyes.

Alonso will have to weigh up the opportunity cost and what he wants to achieve, because the Liverpool job may not come up again for years and years.
Online Henry Gale

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2914 on: Today at 11:47:03 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:29:05 am
I think that's where the vast majority are (aside from the "bad patchers"). And it says a lot doesn't it?

Well we can't stop it happening so may as well try and be positive  ;D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2915 on: Today at 11:47:21 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:36:06 am
I tend to agree.
If he wins the league this year, I think he'll want to take them into the CL and see how they do. If he just misses out on the league, he'll naturally want to try again next year.

I'm also not even sure that our owners are that interested.

There is little chance that Bayer will get to keep their players, Munich will be buying them which pretty much means he'll be starting from scratch again. Once he's won hopefully the cup and league the team will get broken up sadly. It's the way in the Bundesliga, as Dim has explained.
Offline No666

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2916 on: Today at 11:47:47 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:36:06 am
I tend to agree.
If he wins the league this year, I think he'll want to take them into the CL and see how they do. If he just misses out on the league, he'll naturally want to try again next year.

I'm also not even sure that our owners are that interested.
How they'll do is not winning it. The one thing he's not is stupid.
If our owners aren't interested, they'd be the only club soon-to-be without a manager who isn't.
Online rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2917 on: Today at 11:57:25 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:26:45 am
The Bayern job must be pretty appealing to him.

Win a title this year with Leverkusen, then gobble up titles with Bayern after that.

The Liverpool job is a bigger job, Xabi knows winning with us means more than strolling to yet another title with Bayern, hopefully he wants to earn titles, not be handed them. Klopp got more attention winning with BVB than Ped got, if I hadn't read it in here I'd have no idea Tuchel managed Bayern
Online PaulF

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2918 on: Today at 11:57:34 am »
People have mentioned clubs throwing money at Alonso, do they mean in terms of money available for the squad, or for his salary.  Does Alonso have form for being motivated by money?  Does he look like a chequebook manager? Hoping not on both counts, though I suspect we might have an offer that brings a couple of players with him rather than letting Bayern have them.
Online rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2919 on: Today at 11:59:14 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:42:55 am

He got 5 more months than he deserved, 5 months of hell  :no
