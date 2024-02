As terrible as it is for Klopp to be leaving, and as much as this might be false belief and delusion, I'm really starting to come around to this being a case of "the stars are aligning".



With how well Alonso is doing, this Summer is probably the only opportunity we would have to get him - if Klopp wasn't leaving, then he still wouldn't be staying at Leverkusen and would very likely join a club where we couldn't then poach him from e.g. Bayern.