We really need to go all out for Alonso. It's not just about him, but there's no way Bayern will stay quiet after this, winning or losing the league. They will try to get Alonso, and, Leverkusen players. This is Bayern's classic playbook for decades now. When it comes to Bundesliga players, even the so called big traditional clubs can't resist losing players to Bayern, let alone Leverkusen. Never, Göretzka from Schalke, Lewandowski, Hummel, Götze from Dortmund, Basler, even Rehhagel the manager from Bremen. The point is, even if Alonso stays, he's going to lose his players. It's time for him to move and we need to get him. But, don't write off Madrid, yet. They may decide to get rid of Ancelotti anyway and maybe, managing Brazil in the next world cup in USA is something that also interests Ancelotti, too