Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:55:52 pm
At this point anything other than Alonso would be a let down. We better spend the money we prepared for Caicedo on him. The most important signing this club can make since Klopp.

Im sure we will go out to get him
But we must temper our expectations a bit though. He may well decide that hes got something great going on at Leverkusen and stays there. Just because Liverpool is home it doesnt mean he will definitely join.
YWNA

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2841 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm
Xabi, reinvigoration is needed.
Not necessarily for you but for the many RAWKites that adopted your name a few years ago.
There's dozens of them waiting to post daily and proudly. Like the owners of the dot.com websites that got there first.
Ownership is rich and could also be trendy.

Wait! It wasn't quite a few years ago, fml, it's nearly 20 years ago. What are we thinking, you might be Joe Biden in disguise according to the fuckwits on here Xabi lad.

We'll probably give you a chance anyway, I reckon.

That's a nice way of putting it John lad.

Xabi struck an immediate chord when he joined us. He had 'Liverpool' written all over him. The best version of ourselves of course. And he's never lost that tag.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2842 on: Yesterday at 11:39:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:24:31 pm
Xabi, reinvigoration is needed.
Not necessarily for you but for the many RAWKites that adopted your name a few years ago.
There's dozens of them waiting to post daily and proudly. Like the owners of the dot.com websites that got there first.


Back in the day when the internet was young and anything was possible I had the email address hotmale@hotmail.com I used it for a good few years.
Eventually I tossed it away for some shitty yahoo account like it was nothing.

You dont know what youve got till its gone
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2843 on: Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm »
Sensational performance by Leverkusen. The type wed purr about in here.

If youve still got doubts that Xabi is the rightful successor, Id love to hear your alternatives.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2844 on: Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm »
What a statement and the unbeaten record is within sight (shades of John Henry, Billy Beane and the Oakland A's).

Open secret now but it won't be announced until both clubs' fate in their respective leagues and (a potential SF or Final of) the EL is decided.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2845 on: Yesterday at 11:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm
That's a nice way of putting it John lad.

Xabi struck an immediate chord when he joined us. He had 'Liverpool' written all over him. The best version of ourselves of course. And he's never lost that tag.

Agree with this. Also if he does come itll feel like a bit of a nod to rafas time. A reminder of another great period in our history.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2846 on: Yesterday at 11:46:54 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm
What a statement and the unbeaten record is within sight (shades of John Henry, Billy Beane and the Oakland A's).

Open secret now but it won't be announced until both clubs' fate in their respective leagues and (a potential SF or Final of) the EL is decided.

Perhaps we should also be eyeing up bayers director of football
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2847 on: Yesterday at 11:51:38 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 11:46:54 pm
Perhaps we should also be eyeing up bayers director of football
Easier to go after Steidten, the guy who left last summer after helping Xabi overhaul their squad. Now at West Ham and not happy working with Moyes.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2848 on: Yesterday at 11:55:13 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 07:23:30 pm
Xabis interview going really well

One hell of an audition reel tonight.

I like the idea that we pick our managers from the pool of people who stop Bayern Munich winning the Bundesliga.

Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm
Im sure we will go out to get him
But we must temper our expectations a bit though. He may well decide that hes got something great going on at Leverkusen and stays there. Just because Liverpool is home it doesnt mean he will definitely join.

I really don't know if this is a sensible note of realism or undue pessimism.

I'm trying to focus on enjoying what time we have left with Klopp but it's hard not to have one eye on the future and easy to build up expectations based on desires.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 12:00:04 am »
You could put it like, Xabi was the number 1 target in the summer of 2004 and 20 years later he should also be the number 1 target in the summer of 2024.

It was Rafa that year though..
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 12:00:25 am »
Anyone worry that FSG could drop the ball in not throwing everything at Alonso, and instead go through the whole selection process of 2012? Recall they did interviews which Rodgers refused to participate in unless they 100% wanted him and him only.

I fear a similar situation which would generate an utter farce, stopping short of them releasing a statement saying they didn't hire Alonso because he was 'too damn sexy'.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 12:04:37 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:00:25 am
Anyone worry that FSG could drop the ball in not throwing everything at Alonso, and instead go through the whole selection process of 2012? Recall they did interviews which Rodgers refused to participate in unless they 100% wanted him and him only.
If FSG haven't learned anything from the 2012 Rodgers appointment and stark contrast with the 2015 Klopp appointment, and their respective outcomes, then they're absolute fucking morons. I refuse to believe that's the case.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 12:06:19 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 07:49:28 pm
I don't think anything is done. Pep leaving is a sign of him wanting to go and become a manager - I think he would do well to go and get experience somewhere else first.

He already tried that once before though, didn't he?

Promoting Pep to the top spot would be the Peter principle in action. He's clearly very good at what he does, which is being Klopp's number two, but maybe he's just not cut out for being number one. That's not being dismissive - we owe a huge amount of our success to what he has done and I'll always be hugely grateful to him for that, but I'm not sure I can see him ever being the boss.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 12:10:08 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:00:25 am
Anyone worry that FSG could drop the ball in not throwing everything at Alonso, and instead go through the whole selection process of 2012? Recall they did interviews which Rodgers refused to participate in unless they 100% wanted him and him only.

I fear a similar situation which would generate an utter farce, stopping short of them releasing a statement saying they didn't hire Alonso because he was 'too damn sexy'.
This sent a chill down my spine. It's possible but I'm really hoping they have their eggs in a row like when klopp became available.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 12:14:37 am »
But...........he's not had a bad patch?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 12:24:51 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:14:37 am
But...........he's not had a bad patch?

That's true, until we see him fail miserably how do we know he's the right man for the job?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 12:25:35 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:14:37 am
But...........he's not had a bad patch?

I heard he had a soul patch in the late 90s.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 12:39:33 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:25:35 am
I heard he had a soul patch in the late 90s.
He was an exchange student in Meath playing gaa in the 90s, so to say he didn't have a bad patch is bollocks.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 12:43:51 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm
That's a nice way of putting it John lad.

Xabi struck an immediate chord when he joined us. He had 'Liverpool' written all over him. The best version of ourselves of course. And he's never lost that tag.
Hey yorky, when he joins give us one of your write-ups and phrase it better please mate.
*hoping*
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 12:45:50 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:51:38 pm
Easier to go after Steidten, the guy who left last summer after helping Xabi overhaul their squad. Now at West Ham and not happy working with Moyes.

Get him.
Get his boy.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 12:45:56 am »
Don't forget Xabi's best footballing years with us wasn't his first. It was his last. He was a master in his final season with us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 12:47:20 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:45:56 am
Don't forget Xabi's best footballing years with us wasn't his first. It was his last. He was a master in his final season with us.
His best were at other clubs if we're honest?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 12:52:48 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:25:29 pm
Hes the one

Hes just suffocated the fuck out of Bayern in a huge match - its incredibly impressive
Aye. Was a marvelous watch.

Was reminiscent of the great Rafa days.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 12:59:21 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:52:48 am
Aye. Was a marvelous watch.

Was reminiscent of the great Rafa days.
Defensively the most obvious thing was a solid back 5. Way less pressing than we would do. They press on loss of the ball but go back in very quickly to the 5 and a compact midfield. That compact midfield contains whatever forwards they have too.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 01:25:55 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:04:37 am
If FSG haven't learned anything from the 2012 Rodgers appointment and stark contrast with the 2015 Klopp appointment, and their respective outcomes, then they're absolute fucking morons. I refuse to believe that's the case.

True, but Klopp hired himself in 2015, he was that good. Mind you, even back then I didnt put it beyond FSG to hire someone like Gary Monk over Klopp.

I worry that when theres less certainties involved, as is the case here, then FSG will go for an off putting consulted approach. They need to put all their eggs in one basket for just one man, and thats Alonso.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 01:29:31 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:45:56 am
Don't forget Xabi's best footballing years with us wasn't his first. It was his last. He was a master in his final season with us.
Agree and i would say the only "bad" season he had with us was the season before that. The previous seasons beofre that one he was good too.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2866 on: Today at 01:31:00 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:39:33 am
He was an exchange student in Meath playing gaa in the 90s, so to say he didn't have a bad patch is bollocks.

I never knew that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2867 on: Today at 01:42:02 am »
Xabi won with us:

Champions League
FA Cup
Super Cup
Community Shield

So to complete the set with us he'd need to win

Premier League
League Cup



 ;D

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2868 on: Today at 01:49:52 am »
Youll do Xabi, Wirtz and all.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2869 on: Today at 02:16:21 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:49:52 am
Youll do Xabi, Wirtz and all.
haha
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2870 on: Today at 02:17:55 am »
Wirtz is nailed on for Bayern and I'm not sure how he'd do in the PL. Let's see Xabi see this out first. Maybe we'll see him in Dublin as well.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2871 on: Today at 02:40:30 am »
Wow, really hope Alonso takes over for Klopp.  Hes got Leverkusen playing great.  Really impressive what hes done with them. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 03:57:55 am »
We really need to go all out for Alonso. It's not just about him, but there's no way Bayern will stay quiet after this, winning or losing the league. They will try to get Alonso, and, Leverkusen players. This is Bayern's classic playbook for decades now. When it comes to Bundesliga players, even the so called big traditional clubs can't resist losing players to Bayern, let alone Leverkusen. Never, Göretzka from Schalke, Lewandowski, Hummel, Götze from Dortmund, Basler, even Rehhagel the manager from Bremen. The point is, even if Alonso stays, he's going to lose his players. It's time for him to move and we need to get him. But, don't write off Madrid, yet. They may decide to get rid of Ancelotti anyway and maybe, managing Brazil in the next world cup in USA is something that also interests Ancelotti, too
