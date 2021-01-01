I think Bayern will also try for Xabi and he might consider staying in the same league better for his career at this point. Might not be the worst thing for Bayern to win the league again if it means Tuchel is allowed to stay.



Not sure many fans realize one VERY attractive aspect for an up & coming coach/manager to choose LFC over any other available top jobs: LFC gives it's managers TIME to get it right. Yes, some mediocre ones (Rodgers, Hodge) got the boot relatively early, but thats coz everything turned sour for them.Alonso, with the momentum he's built at Leverkusen, and how much the fans want him here, would know that, at the very least, he WILL get more time & support at LFC than at Bayern or RM during a bad spell.At any rate, I am with those who think he has probably already agreed to take over in June. The fact that Klopp's entire coaching staff was announced as leaving at the same time is very telling. FSG knew in Nov that Klopp was leaving, them announcing a huge staff departure in Feb is not just down to the fact that think thy can get someone early, but rather that they have some assurance.