Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 07:39:35 pm »
We are all going to be devoed when we get Unai Emery :)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 07:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:39:35 pm
We are all going to be devoed when we get Unai Emery :)

He'd be my long long distant second choice
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 07:42:26 pm »
Hodge to complete the greatest redemption arc in history.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 07:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 07:37:35 pm
I kind of hope that Jurgen's assistants leaving is a sign that it's already done, just not announced yet.

Not beyond the realms of possibility, fingers crossed.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 07:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 07:37:35 pm
I kind of hope that Jurgen's assistants leaving is a sign that it's already done, just not announced yet.

Its definitely done, otherwise surely Pep would be in the running at least. 

Let hope they dont unveil potter
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 07:44:16 pm »
Get it done Fenway
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 07:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:39:35 pm
We are all going to be devoed when we get Unai Emery :)

Would be a relatively respectful choice in my opinion. Not my first but love what he's done in Europe.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 07:45:00 pm »
Sign on the dotted line Xabi.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 07:46:33 pm »
The fact he's meant Kane wins nothing again this year is double brilliant. Once a Spur always a spur.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 07:46:35 pm »
Comedy side note to Alonso's outstanding Leverkusen's side cruising to a league and cup double. Still no pots for Harry.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 07:47:36 pm »
Fantastic win that for Leverkusen and Alsono. Was always the real test how his team deals with a team as dominant as Bayern. Thats two wins in a row at home for them against Bayern.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 07:48:35 pm »
Xabi is the obvious one, no matter the outcome of the season. Looks a proper manager and Bayer look a properly well managed team
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 07:48:58 pm »
If Alonso ain't top of FSG's list, and they prioritise somebody like De Zerbi over him, I'll go fucking spare.

There's no question as to who is the most suitable candidate out there. Hopefully FSG throw in a bit of common sense and won't just be driven by their data models.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 07:49:18 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 07:48:58 pm
If Alonso ain't top of FSG's list, and they prioritise somebody like De Zerbi over him, I'll go fucking spare.

There's no question as to who is the most suitable candidate out there. Hopefully FSG throw in a bit of common sense and won't just be driven by their data models.

Roberto Martinez?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm »
I don't think anything is done. Pep leaving is a sign of him wanting to go and become a manager - I think he would do well to go and get experience somewhere else first.

Possibly informal talks between the club and Alonso's people, but I really don't think anything is done at all.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 07:49:54 pm »
Half of Europe will be after Xabi in the summer.

It's gonna be a bloodbath.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 07:56:19 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:49:54 pm
Half of Europe will be after Xabi in the summer.

It's gonna be a bloodbath.

Well the good news is Ancelotti's renewal means that Madrid are out of the race. The bad news is that I can't see Tuchel lasting beyond the summer at Bayern. Think they'll be our main competitors in trying to whisk Xabi away.

If Alonso is unobtainable, then I hope we're thinking of Ruben Amorim as our second choice. He's the only other option, gamble that he might be, that would make me go into next season with any sort of buoyant optimism.

Brighton have plateaued HARD this season, and De Zerbi has a lot to prove if he wants a bigger job in the future.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 07:57:11 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:49:54 pm
Half of Europe will be after Xabi in the summer.

It's gonna be a bloodbath.

Most of them are shit or shit and broke, not much competition really, he's said he's realised this place was his second home, he's ours if we want him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 07:58:22 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:49:54 pm
Half of Europe will be after Xabi in the summer.

It's gonna be a bloodbath.

There's nobody else really out there. Chelsea will offer the earth for a start (monetarily).
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 07:58:22 pm »
Xabi will be torn between coming to Liverpool and staying with a team he has built and have a crack at the CL and possibly defend his Bundesliga title with them.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 08:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:58:22 pm
Xabi will be torn between coming to Liverpool and staying with a team he has built and have a crack at the CL and possibly defend his Bundesliga title with them.
He won't be. The only way he doesn't come to Liverpool is if a) we decide we don't want him or b) Bayern or some other super club beats us to him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 08:09:39 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:49:54 pm
Half of Europe will be after Xabi in the summer.

It's gonna be a bloodbath.

If he means what's he says, he is a Fan, it would  be his dream to manage us... then  Klopp has built it and he will come. But would be equally happy with Kevin Costner.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 08:10:18 pm »
Announce Xabi.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 08:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:10:18 pm
Announce Xabi.

If FSG come out with some bland comment about assessing many options they are just going to look fucking stupid
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 08:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:58:22 pm
Xabi will be torn between coming to Liverpool and staying with a team he has built and have a crack at the CL and possibly defend his Bundesliga title with them.

I can't see that. Leverkusen will almost certainly lose some of their best players. This season it was Bailey next season it will be the likes Wirtz, Frimpong and Hincapie. They have some of the best young talent in Europe and they will be very unlikely to be able to keep hold of them. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 08:19:20 pm »
Incredible win for Bayer, but it should be noted that Bayern Munich chose to buy Eric Dier and play him at the heart of their defence.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 08:20:31 pm »
Xabi is welcome here as interim for a couple of seasons, but he's 100% getting sacked the moment Gareth Barry decides to try his hand at football management. It is what it is.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 08:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:15:26 pm
I can't see that. Leverkusen will almost certainly lose some of their best players. This season it was Bailey next season it will be the likes Wirtz, Frimpong and Hincapie. They have some of the best young talent in Europe and they will be very unlikely to be able to keep hold of them.
Bailey left in 2021
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 08:24:01 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 08:20:31 pm
Xabi is welcome here as interim for a couple of seasons, but he's 100% getting sacked the moment Gareth Barry decides to try his hand at football management. It is what it is.

Bet Alonso gets invited for an interview, only to find out Gareth Barry has been charming the directors.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 08:25:29 pm »
Hes the one

Hes just suffocated the fuck out of Bayern in a huge match - its incredibly impressive
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 08:25:53 pm »
It's a great victory but side note, Thomas Tuchel is also a master in bellendry, most likely that negative character will rub off on the Bayern players.

Horrible runt of a man.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 08:26:12 pm »
Sorted then! Gareth Barry it is!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 08:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:19:20 pm
Incredible win for Bayer, but it should be noted that Bayern Munich chose to buy Eric Dier and play him at the heart of their defence.

How the fuck does that lad get game-time for any club. Spurs are a much better side without him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 08:28:21 pm »
I like that he's a bit of a pragmatist.  Leverkusen didn't hold a high line the entire game, they pressed at times and dropped right back to defend and counter at other times.  Nice variation.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 08:30:08 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 08:24:01 pm
Bet Alonso gets invited for an interview, only to find out Gareth Barry has been charming the directors.

Of course he won't even entertain the idea at present anyway. Not until he achieves everything he can at Kidderminster team Comberton Dynamoes. Consumate professional.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 08:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 01:44:21 pm
I think Bayern will also try for Xabi and he might consider staying in the same league better for his career at this point. Might not be the worst thing for Bayern to win the league again if it means Tuchel is allowed to stay.

Not sure many fans realize one VERY attractive aspect for an up & coming coach/manager to choose LFC over any other available top jobs: LFC gives it's managers TIME to get it right. Yes, some mediocre ones (Rodgers, Hodge) got the boot relatively early, but thats coz everything turned sour for them.

Alonso, with the momentum he's built at Leverkusen, and how much the fans want him here, would know that, at the very least, he WILL get more time & support at LFC than at Bayern or RM during a bad spell.

At any rate, I am with those who think he has probably already agreed to take over in June. The fact that Klopp's entire coaching staff was announced as leaving at the same time is very telling. FSG knew in Nov that Klopp was leaving, them announcing a huge staff departure in Feb is not just down to the fact that think thy can get someone early, but rather that they have some assurance.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 08:34:54 pm »
Quote from: RedEire on Today at 08:23:45 pm
Bailey left in 2021

I imagine he meant Diaby, the other one Villa nabbed off them
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 08:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:34:54 pm
I imagine he meant Diaby, the other one Villa nabbed off them

+1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2798 on: Today at 08:39:44 pm »
Alonso will not get the job because he'll fail the interview when FSG ask him "can you give me an example of a time you've overcome adversity as a manager, using the STAR method to explain?"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2799 on: Today at 08:40:42 pm »
Definitely putting all my eggs in the Alonso basket now. Surely he wouldnt want to manage Bayern over us? Obviously a huge club with a huge pull, but if he wins that league with Leverkusen whats to gain by winning it again with Bayern?

Come here, win the lot, pit yourself against the best, see off the bald cheat in Eastlands and have your pick of any club in the world in the 2030s. The stage has been set perfectly by Jurgen for Xabi to come in and win instantly without the bollocks politics that come with a club like Bayern, Barca or Madrid.
