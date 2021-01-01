Funny to hear the rumors about Chelsea and Barca wanting Xabi. Going to either of them would be ludicrous enough that we'd all have to reevaluate every positive thought we've ever had about his mental prowess.



It's not exactly a sizzling hot take to suggest that he'd only leave Leverkusen for us, Bayern, or RM - if he'd even leave them at all right now in the first place, which is a doubt. Out of the three, I think we've got by far the best mix of expectations and patience potential. I'm sure he's got a good relationship with the supporters of all three clubs, which would translate to more time given than anywhere else. However, unlike Bayern and RM, we don't have an "if we don't win the league every single season, you're an abject failure of a manager" mentality. We're going to be far from an easy job to take, but if the choice is among those three, I think we're the best.



Also, you can't really argue against the fact that he doesn't have as much experience as we'd like...but are there any managers out there who do who we'd actually want? Particularly one who doesn't fall into the Mercenary Shithead category? Nagelsmann, I guess? I wouldn't hate that choice, but it wouldn't exactly fill me with joy.