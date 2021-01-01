« previous next »
All great managers have to start somewhere. Xabi has served a very short apprenticeship, but all the evidence shows he has plenty of ability as a manager. Any young manager is a risk, but we find ourselves in a situation where there really are no 'perfect' candidates out there. We are going to have to take a calculated risk, and in my view that risk is Alonso. The risk is substantially reduced by the fact we have a fantastic squad.
i know he is not available, but my first choice would be Ancelotti. he is one guy who can bring the calming effect into a football team and the experience to handle the dressing room. he has pretty much where ever he has gone. ideally speaking we let Klopp manage Mbappe in Real and we get Ancelotti. plus he does not come with any baggage.

Xabi for me is slightly raw, has not won anything (more of Areta type for me) and how will he say measure in say a title chase.

Sari would also be a great choice provided we are all ready for a beautiful fun ride. he wants enjoyable football, could be that we win nothing but play the most crazy football.

another choice would be Mancini, he is tactically astute, knows how to win things and wears his heart on his sleeve.

for me three things are important

1. who can get the maximum out of our current, very talented squad, nurturing the youngsters.
2. who has won things and continue the trophy haul without too many pauses or gaps. basically bring in the winning mentality.
3. not bring in major disruption and create a disquiet.
Yeah, last time around Klopp was sitting in waiting and ticked every box. This time no candidate will tick them all but I think the best bet is Alonso. A big factor for me is I can really see the squad getting behind him, he's the type of manager I can see them wanting to get behind instead of getting off, because his potential as a manager is obviously very big and we could be on the dawn of another exciting journey.

Will be interesting to see how he finishes up the season with Leverkusen regardless of whether he leaves or not. They should win the German cup and it's probably a 50/50 shout between them and Bayern for the league title, have to remember as well they've only ever won two major trophies in their history, they could literally match that in one season with a young manager who took them over 18 months ago. It would be their first league title as well. Also have Europa League knockouts to come and are probably one of the favourites, hopefully that falls by the wayside a bit for them opening the door for Liverpool even further  8)
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 10:41:39 am
Can't wait for Xabi to go to Bayern in the summer and we get Rob Edwards.
If he helps relegate Everton, he's already a Liverpool legend in my eyes.
I thought I would also post this in here as well as the men in suits thread. Robinred posted a good article about FSG and where they now find themselves, and within the article there is a link to an article about managers with charisma that was written a few months ago. It is worth noting who is mentioned as an up and coming manager with charisma

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/06/jurgen-klopp-ange-postecoglou-premier-leagues-managers-charisma

I think Bayern will also try for Xabi and he might consider staying in the same league better for his career at this point. Might not be the worst thing for Bayern to win the league again if it means Tuchel is allowed to stay.
If it's between Liverpool and Bayern, I'm sure he'd pick us.  ;D
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 10:35:25 am
Since when does playing under a great (?) list of managers automatically make you a good manager?

Frank Lampard played under Mourinho, Ancellotti, Benitez, Capello etc. Still a crap manager

I didn't say it did.

However, if you are the kind of studious individual who is a student of the game then playing under great managers is likely to give you a great head start. The major difference between Alonso and Lampard for me is that one of them trawled Europe playing for some of the greatest Coches of their generation. Experienced different cultures, different countries, and different training regimes.

Lampard spent the majority of his career playing for one big Club at which basically the dressing room ran the club. He then became a manager and instead of listening to his recruitment team instead sough out Uncle Arry.
Karl-Heinz Riedle:

Quote
"Youre not going to find a double of Jurgen... But Xabi Alonso has the desire, he knows Liverpool as a club and as a city. Hes a legend here. I dont know what #LFC will decide to do, but he would be a fantastic choice
Quote from: tray fenny on February  8, 2024, 01:19:14 pm
However Xabi has yet to hit a bad patch as a mamager and turn it around, thats a massive concern for me.
He legit got relegated with Real Sociedad B after getting them promoted
Funny to hear the rumors about Chelsea and Barca wanting Xabi. Going to either of them would be ludicrous enough that we'd all have to reevaluate every positive thought we've ever had about his mental prowess.

It's not exactly a sizzling hot take to suggest that he'd only leave Leverkusen for us, Bayern, or RM - if he'd even leave them at all right now in the first place, which is a doubt. Out of the three, I think we've got by far the best mix of expectations and patience potential. I'm sure he's got a good relationship with the supporters of all three clubs, which would translate to more time given than anywhere else. However, unlike Bayern and RM, we don't have an "if we don't win the league every single season, you're an abject failure of a manager" mentality. We're going to be far from an easy job to take, but if the choice is among those three, I think we're the best.

Also, you can't really argue against the fact that he doesn't have as much experience as we'd like...but are there any managers out there who do who we'd actually want? Particularly one who doesn't fall into the Mercenary Shithead category? Nagelsmann, I guess? I wouldn't hate that choice, but it wouldn't exactly fill me with joy.
When it comes down to it, I take a view of instinct informed by evidence. Losing Klopp is a major emotional blow to nearly all Liverpool fans, the only person that comes close to creating a degree of excitement and emotional pull is Xabi, that seems to be backed up by fantastic performance on the pitch. Those two together mean that he remains my first choice, head and heart and I am greedy enough after Jurgen to want both, again.
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 10:35:25 am
Since when does playing under a great (?) list of managers automatically make you a good manager?

Frank Lampard played under Mourinho, Ancellotti, Benitez, Capello etc. Still a crap manager
Frank is thick as a post
