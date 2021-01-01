Yeah, last time around Klopp was sitting in waiting and ticked every box. This time no candidate will tick them all but I think the best bet is Alonso. A big factor for me is I can really see the squad getting behind him, he's the type of manager I can see them wanting to get behind instead of getting off, because his potential as a manager is obviously very big and we could be on the dawn of another exciting journey.Will be interesting to see how he finishes up the season with Leverkusen regardless of whether he leaves or not. They should win the German cup and it's probably a 50/50 shout between them and Bayern for the league title, have to remember as well they've only ever won two major trophies in their history, they could literally match that in one season with a young manager who took them over 18 months ago. It would be their first league title as well. Also have Europa League knockouts to come and are probably one of the favourites, hopefully that falls by the wayside a bit for them opening the door for Liverpool even further