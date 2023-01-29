« previous next »
Can someone please put together a guide on how to read this thread? Ill go and get the booze/drugs in while you are working on it. 😁

Only read my posts :D
Xabi already lining up his LFC targets. Martin Zubimendi who plays for Sociedad.  ;D
Pfff. He can get in line behind Wirtz.
This bad patch thing is bizarre but for anyone who really wants him to have one he's had a couple of rocky spells there, one win in seven at the end of last season with europa exit and 4 losses in 5 here :

19.02.2023   GER D1   Bayer Leverkusen   2-3   Mainz 05   
16.02.2023   UEFA EL   Bayer Leverkusen   2-3   AS Monaco   
11.02.2023   GER D1   Hoffenheim   1-3   Bayer Leverkusen   
03.02.2023   GER D1   FC Augsburg   1-0   Bayer Leverkusen   
29.01.2023   GER D1   Bayer Leverkusen   0-2   Borussia Dortmund   

He's turned it around just fine. Next criticism  ;D


Coming out the other end of adversity cant be a bad thing. It definitely builds character. Klopp said (paraphrasing) after Mainz came so close to promotion only to fail helped him because nothing would feel so bad again. If everything has been plain sailing your entire career you wont know how to deal with adversity when it finally happens.
Coming out the other end of adversity cant be a bad thing. It definitely builds character. Klopp said (paraphrasing) after Mainz came so close to promotion only to fail helped him because nothing would feel so bad again. If everything has been plain sailing your entire career you wont know how to deal with adversity when it finally happens.

It's true, you learn more from your defeats than your victories. That's why I'm all for Wayne Rooney being our next manager.
It's true, you learn more from your defeats than your victories. That's why I'm all for Wayne Rooney being our next manager.

We want successful manager with a little adversity not an unsuccessful manager withwell, thats about it.
Although I absolutely agree that there isn't a necessity to have setbacks to assess someone's credentials, I think where at least I was coming from is the ability to look at those scenarios to see how they bounced back.

For example, if this was a few years ago, and our assessment about Gerrard was based on just at his time at Rangers, it would be a fairly rosy one. Just to clarify, I'm not comparing Xabi's situation with Gerrard's or comparing the quality of the Scottish league with the Bundesliga. I understand the vast differences in both cases. What I'm trying to illustrate is that what happened AFTER the Rangers stint with Gerrard was very instructive to assessing his managerial credentials - we learnt that a lot of his success was based on the team he had assembled (who left to pursue their own managerial ambitions), which he couldn't seem to rebuild, and the relative poor quality of the Scottish league compared to the Premier league.

He didn't have the ability to do what Klopp, for example, has done multiple times. Rebuild after facing adversity. We've seen him do it at Mainz after falling short of promotion two times, with Dortmund in his final season there, and with us after last season. We've seen him flourish even after a critical member of his staff left. That, among so many other things, is the difference between a Klopp and a Gerrard.

It's the response to the setback - whatever it looks like - that might've been helpful data points in the assessment of Xabi's managerial candidacy. Again, is it absolutely needed? Of course not - and I imagine our recruiting team has a much more sophisticated method and tools to figure out capabilities - but I think that's where at least I was coming from in terms of dealing with setbacks. Because he will definitely have one, whether he continues at Bayer or comes to Liverpool. Even one of the greatest like Klopp has had to deal with several of them.
It's true, you learn more from your defeats than your victories. That's why I'm all for Wayne Rooney being our next manager.

Roy would be perfect.  Hell test all our resolves and our ability to learn from defeats.
Although I absolutely agree that there isn't a necessity to have setbacks to assess someone's credentials, I think where at least I was coming from is the ability to look at those scenarios to see how they bounced back.

For example, if this was a few years ago, and our assessment about Gerrard was based on just at his time at Rangers, it would be a fairly rosy one. Just to clarify, I'm not comparing Xabi's situation with Gerrard's or comparing the quality of the Scottish league with the Bundesliga. I understand the vast differences in both cases. What I'm trying to illustrate that what happened AFTER the Rangers stint with Gerrard was very instructive to assessing his managerial credentials - we learnt that a lot of his success was based on the team he had assembled (who left to pursue their own managerial ambitions) and the relative poor quality of the Scottish league.

He didn't have the ability to do what Klopp, for example, has done multiple times. Rebuild after adversity. We've seen him do it at Mainz after falling short of promotion two times, with Dortmund in his final season there, and with us after last season. We've seen him flourish even after a critical member of his staff left. That, among so many other things, is the difference between a Klopp and a Gerrard.

It's the response to the setback - whatever it looks like - that might've been helpful data points in the assessment of Xabi's managerial candidate. Again, is it absolutely needed? Of course not - and I imagine our recruiting team has a much sophisticated method and tools to figure out capabilities - but I think that's where at least I was coming from in terms of dealing with setbacks. Because he will definitely have one, whether at Bayer or here at Liverpool. Even one of the greatest like Klopp has had to deal with several of them.

I think the above is very valid and it highlights the risk with Xabi given his infancy in the management game, where he hasn't had to deal with one.

I'm more than happy for him ti get the job though. As has been mentioned numerous times, there are no truly outstanding candidates with a pedigree and CV that would be preferable.

That being said, it's undeniable there is an emotional attachment with Xabi and had he no previous affiliation with the club, i doubt on managerial achievements to date, would there be such a clamour for him.
Big time Spanish journo.  :D

https://twitter.com/relevo/status/1755640680586625234

Quote
Bayer Leverkusen want to replace Xabi Alonso, who looks likely to leave at the end of the season, with Julen Lopetegui.

Leverkusen are pushing for Lopetegui's signature but their is still no green light from the Spaniard.

[@MatteMoretto]
We are soooo good we don't even show up on the defensive chart....or maybe we are really bad??
