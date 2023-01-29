Although I absolutely agree that there isn't a necessity to have setbacks to assess someone's credentials, I think where at least I was coming from is the ability to look at those scenarios to see how they bounced back.



For example, if this was a few years ago, and our assessment about Gerrard was based on just at his time at Rangers, it would be a fairly rosy one. Just to clarify, I'm not comparing Xabi's situation with Gerrard's or comparing the quality of the Scottish league with the Bundesliga. I understand the vast differences in both cases. What I'm trying to illustrate that what happened AFTER the Rangers stint with Gerrard was very instructive to assessing his managerial credentials - we learnt that a lot of his success was based on the team he had assembled (who left to pursue their own managerial ambitions) and the relative poor quality of the Scottish league.



He didn't have the ability to do what Klopp, for example, has done multiple times. Rebuild after adversity. We've seen him do it at Mainz after falling short of promotion two times, with Dortmund in his final season there, and with us after last season. We've seen him flourish even after a critical member of his staff left. That, among so many other things, is the difference between a Klopp and a Gerrard.



It's the response to the setback - whatever it looks like - that might've been helpful data points in the assessment of Xabi's managerial candidate. Again, is it absolutely needed? Of course not - and I imagine our recruiting team has a much sophisticated method and tools to figure out capabilities - but I think that's where at least I was coming from in terms of dealing with setbacks. Because he will definitely have one, whether at Bayer or here at Liverpool. Even one of the greatest like Klopp has had to deal with several of them.