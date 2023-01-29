This bad patch thing is bizarre but for anyone who really wants him to have one he's had a couple of rocky spells there, one win in seven at the end of last season with europa exit and 4 losses in 5 here :



19.02.2023 GER D1 Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Mainz 05

16.02.2023 UEFA EL Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 AS Monaco

11.02.2023 GER D1 Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

03.02.2023 GER D1 FC Augsburg 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

29.01.2023 GER D1 Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund



He's turned it around just fine. Next criticism



Coming out the other end of adversity cant be a bad thing. It definitely builds character. Klopp said (paraphrasing) after Mainz came so close to promotion only to fail helped him because nothing would feel so bad again. If everything has been plain sailing your entire career you wont know how to deal with adversity when it finally happens.