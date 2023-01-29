« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 87441 times)

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 06:01:20 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 04:29:37 pm
Can someone please put together a guide on how to read this thread? Ill go and get the booze/drugs in while you are working on it. 😁

Only read my posts :D
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,577
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 06:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:22:35 pm
Xabi already lining up his LFC targets. Martin Zubimendi who plays for Sociedad.  ;D
Pfff. He can get in line behind Wirtz.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,489
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 06:23:53 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:56:57 pm
This bad patch thing is bizarre but for anyone who really wants him to have one he's had a couple of rocky spells there, one win in seven at the end of last season with europa exit and 4 losses in 5 here :

19.02.2023   GER D1   Bayer Leverkusen   2-3   Mainz 05   
16.02.2023   UEFA EL   Bayer Leverkusen   2-3   AS Monaco   
11.02.2023   GER D1   Hoffenheim   1-3   Bayer Leverkusen   
03.02.2023   GER D1   FC Augsburg   1-0   Bayer Leverkusen   
29.01.2023   GER D1   Bayer Leverkusen   0-2   Borussia Dortmund   

He's turned it around just fine. Next criticism  ;D


Coming out the other end of adversity cant be a bad thing. It definitely builds character. Klopp said (paraphrasing) after Mainz came so close to promotion only to fail helped him because nothing would feel so bad again. If everything has been plain sailing your entire career you wont know how to deal with adversity when it finally happens.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,025
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 06:27:02 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:23:53 pm

Coming out the other end of adversity cant be a bad thing. It definitely builds character. Klopp said (paraphrasing) after Mainz came so close to promotion only to fail helped him because nothing would feel so bad again. If everything has been plain sailing your entire career you wont know how to deal with adversity when it finally happens.

It's true, you learn more from your defeats than your victories. That's why I'm all for Wayne Rooney being our next manager.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 